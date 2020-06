Hawaiian Gardens Will Serve Grab-N-Go Lunches Mon.- Fri. Starting June 15

The City of Hawaiian Gardens will be serving Grab – N- Go lunches at the following locations starting June 15 to Aug 21. The lunches will be served Monday thru Friday from 12:00pm to 1:30pm served on a first come, first served basis.

ROBERT LEE CENTER

21815 Pioneer Blvd.

Hawaiian Gardens CA 90716

TEEN CENTER

22325 Norwalk Blvd.

Hawaiian Gardens CA 90716

LEE WARE PARK

22310 Wardham Ave.

Hawaiian Gardens CA 90716

