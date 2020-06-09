Gardens Casino to Host Drive-Thru Community Food Giveaway to Aid Those Impacted by COVID-19

Gardens Casino partnered with AFSCME Local 36 Management and the L.A. Regional Food Bank to provide food to those in need

On Wednesday, June 10, the Gardens Casino will host a drive-thru community food giveaway from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Gardens Casino to help address the severe food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is being held in partnership with AFSCME Local 36 Management and the L.A. Regional Foodbank, and is open to all those in need on a first-come, first-served basis.

The line formation will begin at 8:00 a.m. and cars are asked to enter the Gardens Casino parking lot along Carson Street. Attendees must wear a face mask and stay in their vehicles at all times. Volunteers will distribute food by placing it in each car’s trunk.

Further event partners and sponsors include the City of Hawaiian Gardens, L.A. County Federation of Labor, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Congressmember Linda Sanchez, and State Senator Bob Archuleta.

WHAT: Drive-thru Hawaiian Gardens Food Giveaway

WHEN: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

9 a.m. – Noon

*Line formation for cars begins at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Gardens Casino

11871 Carson St.

Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments