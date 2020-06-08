June 8, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 823 New Cases (-700 from 6/7), 10 Additional Deaths, 2,655 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 823 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The decrease in cases and deaths may reflect a reporting lag from over the weekend. Six people who died were over the age of 65 years old and three people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Five people had underlying health conditions including three people over the age of 65 years old and two people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.
To date, Public Health has identified 64,644 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,655 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,463 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 23 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,923 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (11% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,399 people who are currently hospitalized, 30% of these people are in the ICU and 21% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 708,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.
Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Public Health has confirmed 41 people who died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting; 29 people who died worked in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, six people worked in hospitals, two people worked in home health, one person worked in a correctional facility, one person worked in a laboratory, and one person worked in an outpatient facility. For one health care worker who passed away, their workplace setting is not specified. A total of 6,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among healthcare workers and first responders; this is an additional 633 new cases reported since the previous week. Seven percent of healthcare workers with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Forty-four percent of cases are among nurses, though cases have been identified among a range of occupational roles, including caregivers, people who work in administration, physicians and medical assistants. Sixty percent of these cases reported a known source of exposure, and 79% of healthcare workers with known exposure reported being exposed in a healthcare facility. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 27 different occupational settings, with the vast majority of cases among healthcare workers from skilled nursing facilities and hospitals.
“Every day, we report these numbers knowing that they represent real people who have passed away, and they represent families and friends who are experiencing profound loss. Our thoughts and prayers are very much with you all. We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Every social interaction outside the household comes with risk to both the people who interact and, if anyone gets infected, to the people they live, work and play with in the future. Please take time to take common sense precautions to reduce the risk of infecting others and/or becoming infected.”
Because COVID-19 is still relatively easy to transmit and continues to cause serious illness and death, everyone should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in their household when out and about. Businesses must continue to implement their physical distancing and infection control protocols that protect both employees and customers. If anyone has been in a crowded setting, where people are congregating who are not using face coverings or distancing, or if you had close contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes) with non-household members who were not wearing face coverings please consider the following:
Testing negative for COVID-19 right after being exposed does not mean you can’t become infected later during the incubation period. Individuals who are tested too soon after being exposed, are less likely to test positive because their viral load may be undetectable to the test. If anyone was possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19, and the test result is negative, they should remain at home for 14 days to prevent spreading illness to others. COVID-19 testing is prioritized for hospitalized patients, healthcare workers, and first responders with symptoms, as well as residents and employees, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings where there are outbreaks. Additionally, Public Health recommends testing for anyone who is older or has underlying health conditions with symptoms, as well as people who have been close contacts of people who are positive for COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms should consider testing as well. For more information on how to get tested, visit: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.
The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.
The Safer at Work and in the Community Health Officer Order, Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
64644
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
61430
|
|
— Long Beach
|
2227
|
|
— Pasadena
|
987
|
|
Deaths
|
2655
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
2472
|
|
— Long Beach
|
99
|
|
— Pasadena
|
84
|
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– 0 to 17
|
3473
|
|
– 18 to 40
|
23512
|
|
– 41 to 65
|
23798
|
|
– over 65
|
10337
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
310
|
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Female
|
29982
|
|
– Male
|
31098
|
|
– Other
|
10
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
340
|
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
59
|
|
– Asian
|
3339
|
|
– Black
|
2275
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
21916
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
292
|
|
– White
|
6728
|
|
– Other
|
7689
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
19132
|
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
6923
|
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
2
|
|
– Asian
|
436
|
|
– Black
|
289
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
1012
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
6
|
|
– White
|
692
|
|
– Other
|
26
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
9
|
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
35
|
167.6
|
City of Alhambra
|
249
|
287.12
|
City of Arcadia
|
100
|
173.15
|
City of Artesia
|
45
|
267.94
|
City of Avalon
|
0
|
0
|
City of Azusa
|
226
|
451.64
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
412
|
536.67
|
City of Bell
|
414
|
1139.49
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
374
|
868.33
|
City of Bellflower
|
478
|
614.91
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
149
|
431.63
|
City of Bradbury
|
4
|
374.18
|
City of Burbank
|
419
|
390.93
|
City of Calabasas
|
92
|
378.24
|
City of Carson
|
480
|
511.48
|
City of Cerritos
|
138
|
275.63
|
City of Claremont
|
59
|
161.71
|
City of Commerce*
|
91
|
696.3
|
City of Compton
|
796
|
796.76
|
City of Covina
|
218
|
444.61
|
City of Cudahy
|
299
|
1228.08
|
City of Culver City
|
164
|
411.39
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
80
|
139.09
|
City of Downey
|
877
|
767.53
|
City of Duarte
|
138
|
626.82
|
City of El Monte
|
734
|
625.91
|
City of El Segundo
|
37
|
220.42
|
City of Gardena
|
316
|
515.41
|
City of Glendale
|
1065
|
515.76
|
City of Glendora
|
170
|
322.19
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
96
|
654.13
|
City of Hawthorne
|
456
|
513.59
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
35
|
177.94
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
3
|
158.73
|
City of Huntington Park
|
633
|
1064.15
|
City of Industry
|
12
|
2746
|
City of Inglewood
|
703
|
618.94
|
City of Irwindale
|
5
|
342.7
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
55
|
265.79
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
11
|
201.65
|
City of La Mirada
|
213
|
429.44
|
City of La Puente
|
162
|
398.06
|
City of La Verne
|
35
|
105.16
|
City of Lakewood
|
237
|
294.92
|
City of Lancaster*
|
680
|
420.87
|
City of Lawndale
|
142
|
422.44
|
City of Lomita
|
54
|
260.5
|
City of Lynwood*
|
777
|
1078.46
|
City of Malibu
|
39
|
300.9
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
83
|
230.56
|
City of Maywood
|
357
|
1272.77
|
City of Monrovia
|
173
|
445.88
|
City of Montebello
|
482
|
748.74
|
City of Monterey Park
|
198
|
318.01
|
City of Norwalk
|
620
|
576.09
|
City of Palmdale
|
829
|
521.49
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
43
|
318
|
City of Paramount
|
451
|
805.03
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
618
|
961.36
|
City of Pomona
|
680
|
436.09
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
99
|
231.6
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
150
|
218.35
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
2
|
103.09
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
14
|
172.56
|
City of Rosemead
|
143
|
258.36
|
City of San Dimas
|
77
|
223.08
|
City of San Fernando
|
225
|
914.19
|
City of San Gabriel
|
166
|
405.33
|
City of San Marino
|
24
|
180.76
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
846
|
383.81
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
86
|
468.31
|
City of Santa Monica
|
306
|
331
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
14
|
127.4
|
City of Signal Hill
|
39
|
330.59
|
City of South El Monte
|
126
|
603.3
|
City of South Gate
|
850
|
865.98
|
City of South Pasadena
|
136
|
522.01
|
City of Temple City
|
178
|
488.27
|
City of Torrance
|
414
|
277.35
|
City of Vernon
|
21
|
10047.85
|
City of Walnut
|
55
|
180.14
|
City of West Covina
|
461
|
425.93
|
City of West Hollywood
|
189
|
511.49
|
City of Westlake Village
|
6
|
71.77
|
City of Whittier
|
385
|
440.34
|
Los Angeles
|
30063
|
743.29
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
59
|
719.34
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
61
|
490.16
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
21
|
839.33
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
308
|
896.13
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
52
|
354.56
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
189
|
607.23
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
38
|
450.82
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
37
|
295.41
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
39
|
296.06
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
966
|
1111.83
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
86
|
277.82
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
34
|
477.46
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
566
|
866.91
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
91
|
633.57
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
548
|
1405.42
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
38
|
297.06
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
369
|
1092.82
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
215
|
580.12
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
22
|
239.89
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
26
|
324.15
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
86
|
590.94
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
111
|
732.53
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
85
|
614.65
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
94
|
826.88
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
88
|
293.96
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
172
|
625.3
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
203
|
512.77
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
244
|
833.13
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
54
|
378.79
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
222
|
531
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
16
|
280.11
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
66
|
648.9
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
146
|
323.21
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
14
|
420.93
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
310
|
690.16
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
6
|
166.67
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
46
|
527.46
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
532
|
1121.3
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
199
|
629.67
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
81
|
752.51
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
395
|
678.8
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
214
|
995.12
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
85
|
498.86
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
128
|
440.32
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
177
|
405.96
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
9
|
373.6
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
162
|
898.25
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
390
|
1028.07
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
259
|
535.22
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
160
|
1153.57
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
304
|
445.4
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
87
|
295.58
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
180
|
630.67
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
54
|
668.9
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
344
|
665.47
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
22
|
482.56
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
229
|
542.58
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
126
|
959.42
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
66
|
433.21
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
322
|
987.82
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
218
|
2716.51
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
169
|
596.27
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
33
|
1053.3
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
27
|
627.32
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
59
|
273.05
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
29
|
339.74
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
3
|
96.03
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
90
|
211.91
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
15
|
344.04
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
638
|
821.15
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
124
|
825.02
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
46
|
255.77
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
181
|
750.29
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
114
|
472.15
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
537
|
872.11
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
814
|
537.57
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
403
|
577.39
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
61
|
286.51
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
886
|
1150.96
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
4
|
104
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
203
|
462.66
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
924
|
1227.91
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
22
|
162
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
682
|
1629.94
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
3
|
93.87
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
32
|
292.32
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
97
|
272.56
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
19
|
289.63
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
5
|
179.86
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
713
|
930.6
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
30
|
647.11
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
12
|
283.82
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
965
|
1236.58
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
11
|
247.64
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
267
|
306
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
215
|
487.72
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
38
|
358.66
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
517
|
1361.92
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
48
|
1047.12
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
88
|
392.16
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
362
|
689.75
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
168
|
823.21
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
1
|
154.56
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
912
|
1106.82
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
265
|
858.27
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
374
|
947.27
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
37
|
377.2
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
21
|
241.27
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
7
|
535.99
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
3
|
161.46
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
135
|
485.44
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
15
|
437.45
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
247
|
899.62
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
156
|
519.72
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
226
|
914.24
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
864
|
927.1
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
72
|
212.48
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
197
|
1145.35
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
93
|
1214.57
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
443
|
1075.61
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
779
|
1498.13
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
64
|
762
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
10
|
270.71
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
395
|
925.62
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
29
|
590.03
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
285
|
1031.49
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
158
|
389.69
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
91
|
241.79
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
589
|
1097.98
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
110
|
213.17
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
917
|
1544.94
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
80
|
147.85
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
1125
|
3113.84
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
341
|
603.68
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
285
|
568.07
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
337
|
650.76
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
186
|
273.31
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
13
|
163.09
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
10
|
240.5
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
170
|
389.73
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
2
|
132.63
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
160.64
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
11
|
137.83
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
276
|
650.3
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
40
|
816.83
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
37
|
546.13
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
83
|
521.26
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
131
|
884.12
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
1
|
93.2
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
36
|
465.84
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
1239
|
4556.65
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
64
|
380.52
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
55
|
418.44
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
16
|
364.22
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
1
|
314.47
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
2
|
82.82
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
6
|
240.67
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
18
|
406.5
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
22
|
415.72
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
1338
|
1068.1
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
4
|
62.47
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
81
|
529.14
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
15
|
282.7
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
53
|
602.89
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
3
|
180.61
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
741
|
1145.2
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
3
|
454.55
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
180
|
321.85
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
8
|
318.22
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
1
|
91.07
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
8
|
566.57
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
34
|
171.71
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
30
|
1445.78
|
Unincorporated – La Verne
|
5
|
245.1
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
20
|
282.85
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
1
|
149.7
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
32
|
246.27
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
4
|
243.46
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
132
|
585.57
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
3
|
171.33
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
16
|
397.91
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
2
|
154.2
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
21
|
588.4
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
1
|
114.03
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
16
|
170.01
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
22
|
566.86
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
1
|
454.55
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
6
|
500.83
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
17
|
203.35
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
64
|
266.27
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
4
|
475.06
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
3
|
153.37
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
1
|
161.55
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
3
|
154.8
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
47
|
364.17
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
20
|
751.6
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
8
|
622.08
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
28
|
833.09
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
172
|
337.11
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
94
|
464.86
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
1
|
49.14
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
2
|
749.06
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains
|
26
|
139.63
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
4
|
2580.65
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
1
|
219.78
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
9
|
501.39
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
47
|
531.19
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
206
|
347.84
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
36
|
171.71
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
22
|
364.48
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
5
|
385.8
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
6
|
361.88
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
29
|
876.4
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
9
|
292.97
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
120
|
513.46
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
39
|
335.2
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
156
|
966.36
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
2
|
132.36
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
115
|
520.69
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
24
|
2521.01
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
51
|
518.56
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
10
|
735.84
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
203
|
753.95
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
7
|
190.06
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
15
|
396.41
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
311
|
890.79
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
20
|
331.84
|
– Under Investigation
|
1950
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-three cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
