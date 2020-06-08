Socialize

June 8, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 823 New Cases (-700 from 6/7), 10 Additional Deaths, 2,655 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 823 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The decrease in cases and deaths may reflect a reporting lag from over the weekend. Six people who died were over the age of 65 years old and three people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Five people had underlying health conditions including three people over the age of 65 years old and two people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 64,644 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,655 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,463 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 23 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,923 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (11% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,399 people who are currently hospitalized, 30% of these people are in the ICU and 21% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 708,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Public Health has confirmed 41 people who died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting; 29 people who died worked in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, six people worked in hospitals, two people worked in home health, one person worked in a correctional facility, one person worked in a laboratory, and one person worked in an outpatient facility. For one health care worker who passed away, their workplace setting is not specified. A total of 6,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among healthcare workers and first responders; this is an additional 633 new cases reported since the previous week. Seven percent of healthcare workers with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Forty-four percent of cases are among nurses, though cases have been identified among a range of occupational roles, including caregivers, people who work in administration, physicians and medical assistants. Sixty percent of these cases reported a known source of exposure, and 79% of healthcare workers with known exposure reported being exposed in a healthcare facility. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 27 different occupational settings, with the vast majority of cases among healthcare workers from skilled nursing facilities and hospitals.

“Every day, we report these numbers knowing that they represent real people who have passed away, and they represent families and friends who are experiencing profound loss.  Our thoughts and prayers are very much with you all. We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Every social interaction outside the household comes with risk to both the people who interact and, if anyone gets infected, to the people they live, work and play with in the future. Please take time to take common sense precautions to reduce the risk of infecting others and/or becoming infected.”

Because COVID-19 is still relatively easy to transmit and continues to cause serious illness and death, everyone should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in their household when out and about. Businesses must continue to implement their physical distancing and infection control protocols that protect both employees and customers. If anyone has been in a crowded setting, where people are congregating who are not using face coverings or distancing, or if you had close contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes) with non-household members who were not wearing face coverings please consider the following:

  • If you live with persons who are elderly or have high risk conditions, you should also maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face covering when you are with them at home, avoid preparing food for others, sharing utensils, bedding and towels, and increase cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces.
  • Consider getting tested for COVID-19 if you have been exposed to someone that is positive or likely positive.

Testing negative for COVID-19 right after being exposed does not mean you can’t become infected later during the incubation period. Individuals who are tested too soon after being exposed, are less likely to test positive because their viral load may be undetectable to the test. If anyone was possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19, and the test result is negative, they should remain at home for 14 days to prevent spreading illness to others. COVID-19 testing is prioritized for hospitalized patients, healthcare workers, and first responders with symptoms, as well as residents and employees, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings where there are outbreaks. Additionally, Public Health recommends testing for anyone who is older or has underlying health conditions with symptoms, as well as people who have been close contacts of people who are positive for COVID-19.  Anyone with symptoms should consider testing as well. For more information on how to get tested, visit:  covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

The Safer at Work and in the Community Health Officer Order, Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

64644

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

61430

— Long Beach

2227

— Pasadena

987

Deaths

2655

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

2472

— Long Beach

99

— Pasadena

84

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

3473

–  18 to 40

23512

–  41 to 65

23798

–  over 65

10337

–  Under Investigation

310

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

29982

–  Male

31098

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

340

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

59

–  Asian

3339

–  Black

2275

–  Hispanic/Latino

21916

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

292

–  White

6728

–  Other

7689

–  Under Investigation

19132

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

6923

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

2

–  Asian

436

–  Black

289

–  Hispanic/Latino

1012

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

6

–  White

692

–  Other

26

–  Under Investigation

9

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

35

167.6

City of Alhambra

249

287.12

City of Arcadia

100

173.15

City of Artesia

45

267.94

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

226

451.64

City of Baldwin Park

412

536.67

City of Bell

414

1139.49

City of Bell Gardens

374

868.33

City of Bellflower

478

614.91

City of Beverly Hills

149

431.63

City of Bradbury

4

374.18

City of Burbank

419

390.93

City of Calabasas

92

378.24

City of Carson

480

511.48

City of Cerritos

138

275.63

City of Claremont

59

161.71

City of Commerce*

91

696.3

City of Compton

796

796.76

City of Covina

218

444.61

City of Cudahy

299

1228.08

City of Culver City

164

411.39

City of Diamond Bar

80

139.09

City of Downey

877

767.53

City of Duarte

138

626.82

City of El Monte

734

625.91

City of El Segundo

37

220.42

City of Gardena

316

515.41

City of Glendale

1065

515.76

City of Glendora

170

322.19

City of Hawaiian Gardens

96

654.13

City of Hawthorne

456

513.59

City of Hermosa Beach

35

177.94

City of Hidden Hills

3

158.73

City of Huntington Park

633

1064.15

City of Industry

12

2746

City of Inglewood

703

618.94

City of Irwindale

5

342.7

City of La Canada Flintridge

55

265.79

City of La Habra Heights

11

201.65

City of La Mirada

213

429.44

City of La Puente

162

398.06

City of La Verne

35

105.16

City of Lakewood

237

294.92

City of Lancaster*

680

420.87

City of Lawndale

142

422.44

City of Lomita

54

260.5

City of Lynwood*

777

1078.46

City of Malibu

39

300.9

City of Manhattan Beach

83

230.56

City of Maywood

357

1272.77

City of Monrovia

173

445.88

City of Montebello

482

748.74

City of Monterey Park

198

318.01

City of Norwalk

620

576.09

City of Palmdale

829

521.49

City of Palos Verdes Estates

43

318

City of Paramount

451

805.03

City of Pico Rivera

618

961.36

City of Pomona

680

436.09

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

99

231.6

City of Redondo Beach

150

218.35

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

14

172.56

City of Rosemead

143

258.36

City of San Dimas

77

223.08

City of San Fernando

225

914.19

City of San Gabriel

166

405.33

City of San Marino

24

180.76

City of Santa Clarita

846

383.81

City of Santa Fe Springs

86

468.31

City of Santa Monica

306

331

City of Sierra Madre

14

127.4

City of Signal Hill

39

330.59

City of South El Monte

126

603.3

City of South Gate

850

865.98

City of South Pasadena

136

522.01

City of Temple City

178

488.27

City of Torrance

414

277.35

City of Vernon

21

10047.85

City of Walnut

55

180.14

City of West Covina

461

425.93

City of West Hollywood

189

511.49

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

385

440.34

Los Angeles

30063

743.29

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

59

719.34

Los Angeles – Alsace

61

490.16

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

21

839.33

Los Angeles – Arleta

308

896.13

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

52

354.56

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

189

607.23

Los Angeles – Bel Air

38

450.82

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

37

295.41

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

39

296.06

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

966

1111.83

Los Angeles – Brentwood

86

277.82

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

34

477.46

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

566

866.91

Los Angeles – Carthay

91

633.57

Los Angeles – Central

548

1405.42

Los Angeles – Century City

38

297.06

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

369

1092.82

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

215

580.12

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

22

239.89

Los Angeles – Chinatown

26

324.15

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

86

590.94

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

111

732.53

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

85

614.65

Los Angeles – Crestview

94

826.88

Los Angeles – Del Rey

88

293.96

Los Angeles – Downtown*

172

625.3

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

203

512.77

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

244

833.13

Los Angeles – Echo Park

54

378.79

Los Angeles – El Sereno

222

531

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

16

280.11

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

66

648.9

Los Angeles – Encino

146

323.21

Los Angeles – Exposition

14

420.93

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

310

690.16

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

6

166.67

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

46

527.46

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

532

1121.3

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

199

629.67

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

81

752.51

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

395

678.8

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

214

995.12

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

85

498.86

Los Angeles – Harbor City

128

440.32

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

177

405.96

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

373.6

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

162

898.25

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

390

1028.07

Los Angeles – Highland Park

259

535.22

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

160

1153.57

Los Angeles – Hollywood

304

445.4

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

87

295.58

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

180

630.67

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

54

668.9

Los Angeles – Koreatown

344

665.47

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

22

482.56

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

229

542.58

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

126

959.42

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

66

433.21

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

322

987.82

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

218

2716.51

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

169

596.27

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

33

1053.3

Los Angeles – Longwood

27

627.32

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

59

273.05

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

29

339.74

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

3

96.03

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

90

211.91

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

15

344.04

Los Angeles – Melrose

638

821.15

Los Angeles – Mid-city

124

825.02

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

46

255.77

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

181

750.29

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

114

472.15

Los Angeles – North Hills

537

872.11

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

814

537.57

Los Angeles – Northridge

403

577.39

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

61

286.51

Los Angeles – Pacoima

886

1150.96

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

4

104

Los Angeles – Palms

203

462.66

Los Angeles – Panorama City

924

1227.91

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

22

162

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

682

1629.94

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

3

93.87

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

32

292.32

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

97

272.56

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

19

289.63

Los Angeles – Regent Square

5

179.86

Los Angeles – Reseda

713

930.6

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

30

647.11

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

12

283.82

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

965

1236.58

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

11

247.64

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

267

306

Los Angeles – Silverlake

215

487.72

Los Angeles – South Carthay

38

358.66

Los Angeles – South Park

517

1361.92

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

48

1047.12

Los Angeles – Studio City

88

392.16

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

362

689.75

Los Angeles – Sunland

168

823.21

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

912

1106.82

Los Angeles – Tarzana

265

858.27

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

374

947.27

Los Angeles – Thai Town

37

377.2

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

21

241.27

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

7

535.99

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

135

485.44

Los Angeles – University Hills

15

437.45

Los Angeles – University Park

247

899.62

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

156

519.72

Los Angeles – Valley Village

226

914.24

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

864

927.1

Los Angeles – Venice

72

212.48

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

197

1145.35

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

93

1214.57

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

443

1075.61

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

779

1498.13

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

64

762

Los Angeles – View Heights

10

270.71

Los Angeles – Watts

395

925.62

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

29

590.03

Los Angeles – West Adams

285

1031.49

Los Angeles – West Hills

158

389.69

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

91

241.79

Los Angeles – West Vernon

589

1097.98

Los Angeles – Westchester

110

213.17

Los Angeles – Westlake

917

1544.94

Los Angeles – Westwood

80

147.85

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

1125

3113.84

Los Angeles – Wilmington

341

603.68

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

285

568.07

Los Angeles – Winnetka

337

650.76

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

186

273.31

Unincorporated – Acton

13

163.09

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

10

240.5

Unincorporated – Altadena

170

389.73

Unincorporated – Anaverde

2

132.63

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

2

160.64

Unincorporated – Arcadia

11

137.83

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

276

650.3

Unincorporated – Athens Village

40

816.83

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

37

546.13

Unincorporated – Azusa

83

521.26

Unincorporated – Bassett

131

884.12

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

1

93.2

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

36

465.84

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1239

4556.65

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

64

380.52

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

55

418.44

Unincorporated – Del Aire

16

364.22

Unincorporated – Del Rey

1

314.47

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

6

240.67

Unincorporated – Duarte

18

406.5

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

22

415.72

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

1338

1068.1

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

4

62.47

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

81

529.14

Unincorporated – East Whittier

15

282.7

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

53

602.89

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

180.61

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

741

1145.2

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

3

454.55

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

180

321.85

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

8

318.22

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91.07

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

8

566.57

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

34

171.71

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

30

1445.78

Unincorporated – La Verne

5

245.1

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

20

282.85

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

149.7

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

32

246.27

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

4

243.46

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

132

585.57

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

3

171.33

Unincorporated – Littlerock

16

397.91

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

21

588.4

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

16

170.01

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

22

566.86

Unincorporated – Newhall

1

454.55

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

6

500.83

Unincorporated – North Whittier

17

203.35

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

64

266.27

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

3

153.37

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

1

161.55

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

3

154.8

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

47

364.17

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

20

751.6

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

8

622.08

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

28

833.09

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

172

337.11

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

94

464.86

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

1

49.14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

26

139.63

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

219.78

Unincorporated – South El Monte

9

501.39

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

47

531.19

Unincorporated – South Whittier

206

347.84

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

36

171.71

Unincorporated – Sun Village

22

364.48

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

5

385.8

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

6

361.88

Unincorporated – Val Verde

29

876.4

Unincorporated – Valencia

9

292.97

Unincorporated – Valinda

120

513.46

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

39

335.2

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

156

966.36

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

115

520.69

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

24

2521.01

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

51

518.56

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

10

735.84

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

203

753.95

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

7

190.06

Unincorporated – Whittier

15

396.41

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

311

890.79

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

20

331.84

–  Under Investigation

1950

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-three cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

