June 8, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 823 New Cases (-700 from 6/7), 10 Additional Deaths, 2,655 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 823 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The decrease in cases and deaths may reflect a reporting lag from over the weekend. Six people who died were over the age of 65 years old and three people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Five people had underlying health conditions including three people over the age of 65 years old and two people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 64,644 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,655 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,463 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 23 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,923 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (11% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,399 people who are currently hospitalized, 30% of these people are in the ICU and 21% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 708,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Public Health has confirmed 41 people who died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting; 29 people who died worked in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, six people worked in hospitals, two people worked in home health, one person worked in a correctional facility, one person worked in a laboratory, and one person worked in an outpatient facility. For one health care worker who passed away, their workplace setting is not specified. A total of 6,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among healthcare workers and first responders; this is an additional 633 new cases reported since the previous week. Seven percent of healthcare workers with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Forty-four percent of cases are among nurses, though cases have been identified among a range of occupational roles, including caregivers, people who work in administration, physicians and medical assistants. Sixty percent of these cases reported a known source of exposure, and 79% of healthcare workers with known exposure reported being exposed in a healthcare facility. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 27 different occupational settings, with the vast majority of cases among healthcare workers from skilled nursing facilities and hospitals.

“Every day, we report these numbers knowing that they represent real people who have passed away, and they represent families and friends who are experiencing profound loss. Our thoughts and prayers are very much with you all. We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Every social interaction outside the household comes with risk to both the people who interact and, if anyone gets infected, to the people they live, work and play with in the future. Please take time to take common sense precautions to reduce the risk of infecting others and/or becoming infected.”

Because COVID-19 is still relatively easy to transmit and continues to cause serious illness and death, everyone should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in their household when out and about. Businesses must continue to implement their physical distancing and infection control protocols that protect both employees and customers. If anyone has been in a crowded setting, where people are congregating who are not using face coverings or distancing, or if you had close contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes) with non-household members who were not wearing face coverings please consider the following:

If you live with persons who are elderly or have high risk conditions, you should also maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face covering when you are with them at home, avoid preparing food for others, sharing utensils, bedding and towels, and increase cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces.

Consider getting tested for COVID-19 if you have been exposed to someone that is positive or likely positive.

Testing negative for COVID-19 right after being exposed does not mean you can’t become infected later during the incubation period. Individuals who are tested too soon after being exposed, are less likely to test positive because their viral load may be undetectable to the test. If anyone was possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19, and the test result is negative, they should remain at home for 14 days to prevent spreading illness to others. COVID-19 testing is prioritized for hospitalized patients, healthcare workers, and first responders with symptoms, as well as residents and employees, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings where there are outbreaks. Additionally, Public Health recommends testing for anyone who is older or has underlying health conditions with symptoms, as well as people who have been close contacts of people who are positive for COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms should consider testing as well. For more information on how to get tested, visit: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

The Safer at Work and in the Community Health Officer Order, Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 64644 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 61430 — Long Beach 2227 — Pasadena 987 Deaths 2655 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2472 — Long Beach 99 — Pasadena 84 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 3473 – 18 to 40 23512 – 41 to 65 23798 – over 65 10337 – Under Investigation 310 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 29982 – Male 31098 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 340 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 59 – Asian 3339 – Black 2275 – Hispanic/Latino 21916 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 292 – White 6728 – Other 7689 – Under Investigation 19132 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 6923 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 2 – Asian 436 – Black 289 – Hispanic/Latino 1012 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 6 – White 692 – Other 26 – Under Investigation 9 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 35 167.6 City of Alhambra 249 287.12 City of Arcadia 100 173.15 City of Artesia 45 267.94 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 226 451.64 City of Baldwin Park 412 536.67 City of Bell 414 1139.49 City of Bell Gardens 374 868.33 City of Bellflower 478 614.91 City of Beverly Hills 149 431.63 City of Bradbury 4 374.18 City of Burbank 419 390.93 City of Calabasas 92 378.24 City of Carson 480 511.48 City of Cerritos 138 275.63 City of Claremont 59 161.71 City of Commerce* 91 696.3 City of Compton 796 796.76 City of Covina 218 444.61 City of Cudahy 299 1228.08 City of Culver City 164 411.39 City of Diamond Bar 80 139.09 City of Downey 877 767.53 City of Duarte 138 626.82 City of El Monte 734 625.91 City of El Segundo 37 220.42 City of Gardena 316 515.41 City of Glendale 1065 515.76 City of Glendora 170 322.19 City of Hawaiian Gardens 96 654.13 City of Hawthorne 456 513.59 City of Hermosa Beach 35 177.94 City of Hidden Hills 3 158.73 City of Huntington Park 633 1064.15 City of Industry 12 2746 City of Inglewood 703 618.94 City of Irwindale 5 342.7 City of La Canada Flintridge 55 265.79 City of La Habra Heights 11 201.65 City of La Mirada 213 429.44 City of La Puente 162 398.06 City of La Verne 35 105.16 City of Lakewood 237 294.92 City of Lancaster* 680 420.87 City of Lawndale 142 422.44 City of Lomita 54 260.5 City of Lynwood* 777 1078.46 City of Malibu 39 300.9 City of Manhattan Beach 83 230.56 City of Maywood 357 1272.77 City of Monrovia 173 445.88 City of Montebello 482 748.74 City of Monterey Park 198 318.01 City of Norwalk 620 576.09 City of Palmdale 829 521.49 City of Palos Verdes Estates 43 318 City of Paramount 451 805.03 City of Pico Rivera 618 961.36 City of Pomona 680 436.09 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 99 231.6 City of Redondo Beach 150 218.35 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 14 172.56 City of Rosemead 143 258.36 City of San Dimas 77 223.08 City of San Fernando 225 914.19 City of San Gabriel 166 405.33 City of San Marino 24 180.76 City of Santa Clarita 846 383.81 City of Santa Fe Springs 86 468.31 City of Santa Monica 306 331 City of Sierra Madre 14 127.4 City of Signal Hill 39 330.59 City of South El Monte 126 603.3 City of South Gate 850 865.98 City of South Pasadena 136 522.01 City of Temple City 178 488.27 City of Torrance 414 277.35 City of Vernon 21 10047.85 City of Walnut 55 180.14 City of West Covina 461 425.93 City of West Hollywood 189 511.49 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 385 440.34 Los Angeles 30063 743.29 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 59 719.34 Los Angeles – Alsace 61 490.16 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 21 839.33 Los Angeles – Arleta 308 896.13 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 52 354.56 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 189 607.23 Los Angeles – Bel Air 38 450.82 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 37 295.41 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 39 296.06 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 966 1111.83 Los Angeles – Brentwood 86 277.82 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 34 477.46 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 566 866.91 Los Angeles – Carthay 91 633.57 Los Angeles – Central 548 1405.42 Los Angeles – Century City 38 297.06 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 369 1092.82 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 215 580.12 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 22 239.89 Los Angeles – Chinatown 26 324.15 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 86 590.94 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 111 732.53 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 85 614.65 Los Angeles – Crestview 94 826.88 Los Angeles – Del Rey 88 293.96 Los Angeles – Downtown* 172 625.3 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 203 512.77 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 244 833.13 Los Angeles – Echo Park 54 378.79 Los Angeles – El Sereno 222 531 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 16 280.11 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 66 648.9 Los Angeles – Encino 146 323.21 Los Angeles – Exposition 14 420.93 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 310 690.16 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 6 166.67 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 46 527.46 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 532 1121.3 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 199 629.67 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 81 752.51 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 395 678.8 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 214 995.12 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 85 498.86 Los Angeles – Harbor City 128 440.32 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 177 405.96 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 373.6 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 162 898.25 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 390 1028.07 Los Angeles – Highland Park 259 535.22 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 160 1153.57 Los Angeles – Hollywood 304 445.4 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 87 295.58 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 180 630.67 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 54 668.9 Los Angeles – Koreatown 344 665.47 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 22 482.56 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 229 542.58 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 126 959.42 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 66 433.21 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 322 987.82 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 218 2716.51 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 169 596.27 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 33 1053.3 Los Angeles – Longwood 27 627.32 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 59 273.05 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 29 339.74 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 3 96.03 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 90 211.91 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 15 344.04 Los Angeles – Melrose 638 821.15 Los Angeles – Mid-city 124 825.02 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 46 255.77 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 181 750.29 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 114 472.15 Los Angeles – North Hills 537 872.11 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 814 537.57 Los Angeles – Northridge 403 577.39 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 61 286.51 Los Angeles – Pacoima 886 1150.96 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 4 104 Los Angeles – Palms 203 462.66 Los Angeles – Panorama City 924 1227.91 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 22 162 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 682 1629.94 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 3 93.87 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 32 292.32 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 97 272.56 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 19 289.63 Los Angeles – Regent Square 5 179.86 Los Angeles – Reseda 713 930.6 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 30 647.11 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 12 283.82 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 965 1236.58 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 11 247.64 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 267 306 Los Angeles – Silverlake 215 487.72 Los Angeles – South Carthay 38 358.66 Los Angeles – South Park 517 1361.92 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 48 1047.12 Los Angeles – Studio City 88 392.16 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 362 689.75 Los Angeles – Sunland 168 823.21 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 912 1106.82 Los Angeles – Tarzana 265 858.27 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 374 947.27 Los Angeles – Thai Town 37 377.2 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 21 241.27 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 7 535.99 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 135 485.44 Los Angeles – University Hills 15 437.45 Los Angeles – University Park 247 899.62 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 156 519.72 Los Angeles – Valley Village 226 914.24 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 864 927.1 Los Angeles – Venice 72 212.48 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 197 1145.35 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 93 1214.57 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 443 1075.61 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 779 1498.13 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 64 762 Los Angeles – View Heights 10 270.71 Los Angeles – Watts 395 925.62 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 29 590.03 Los Angeles – West Adams 285 1031.49 Los Angeles – West Hills 158 389.69 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 91 241.79 Los Angeles – West Vernon 589 1097.98 Los Angeles – Westchester 110 213.17 Los Angeles – Westlake 917 1544.94 Los Angeles – Westwood 80 147.85 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1125 3113.84 Los Angeles – Wilmington 341 603.68 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 285 568.07 Los Angeles – Winnetka 337 650.76 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 186 273.31 Unincorporated – Acton 13 163.09 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 10 240.5 Unincorporated – Altadena 170 389.73 Unincorporated – Anaverde 2 132.63 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 2 160.64 Unincorporated – Arcadia 11 137.83 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 276 650.3 Unincorporated – Athens Village 40 816.83 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 37 546.13 Unincorporated – Azusa 83 521.26 Unincorporated – Bassett 131 884.12 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 93.2 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 36 465.84 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1239 4556.65 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 64 380.52 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 55 418.44 Unincorporated – Del Aire 16 364.22 Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 314.47 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 6 240.67 Unincorporated – Duarte 18 406.5 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 22 415.72 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 1338 1068.1 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 4 62.47 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 81 529.14 Unincorporated – East Whittier 15 282.7 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 53 602.89 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 180.61 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 741 1145.2 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 3 454.55 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 180 321.85 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 8 318.22 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91.07 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 8 566.57 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 34 171.71 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 30 1445.78 Unincorporated – La Verne 5 245.1 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 20 282.85 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 149.7 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 32 246.27 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 4 243.46 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 132 585.57 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 3 171.33 Unincorporated – Littlerock 16 397.91 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 21 588.4 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 16 170.01 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 22 566.86 Unincorporated – Newhall 1 454.55 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 6 500.83 Unincorporated – North Whittier 17 203.35 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 64 266.27 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 3 153.37 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 1 161.55 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 3 154.8 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 47 364.17 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 20 751.6 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 8 622.08 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 28 833.09 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 172 337.11 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 94 464.86 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 1 49.14 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 26 139.63 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 219.78 Unincorporated – South El Monte 9 501.39 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 47 531.19 Unincorporated – South Whittier 206 347.84 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 36 171.71 Unincorporated – Sun Village 22 364.48 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 5 385.8 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 6 361.88 Unincorporated – Val Verde 29 876.4 Unincorporated – Valencia 9 292.97 Unincorporated – Valinda 120 513.46 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 39 335.2 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 156 966.36 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 115 520.69 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 24 2521.01 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 51 518.56 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 10 735.84 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 203 753.95 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 7 190.06 Unincorporated – Whittier 15 396.41 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 311 890.79 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 20 331.84 – Under Investigation 1950

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-three cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

