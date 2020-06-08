FOX NEWS: Biden lead rises to 14 points Trump in new CNN poll

STAFF REPORT

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden now holds a commanding 14-point lead over President Trump in his 2020 bid for the White House, according to a CNN poll released early Monday.

The survey found that 55 percent of voters would throw their support behind the former vice president if the election were held today, while 41 percent would favor Trump.

The findings come as the U.S. grapples with a coronavirus pandemic that has caused more than 110,000 deaths and protests sweep across the nation in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

