Bureau of Labor “Misclassified Data” Unemployment Rate at 16.3% for May, 19.7% in April

STAFF REPORT

The bureau is reporting that they classified employees who were working for companies that were completely shut down as “on leave” and not unemployed.

Experts are saying the guidance given to the data analyst by the bureau was inadequate. Bureau employees were calling companies about labor statist

“The Bureau of Labor Statistics said it had misclassified data in May, as it had in April and March. Without the error, the unemployment rate would be higher: 16.3 percent for May, down from 19.7 percent for April,” the agency said.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments