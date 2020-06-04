________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

June 4, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,469 (+450) New Cases , 44 Additional Deaths, 2,531 Total

 

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,469 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The large increase in positive cases reflects a lag in reporting from one lab of over 500 positive cases. Twenty-seven people who died were over the age of 65 years old; 15 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Thirty-four people had underlying health conditions including 21 people over the age of 65 years old, 12 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 59,650 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,531 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,341 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 53 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,767 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (11% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,457 people who are currently hospitalized, 30% of these people are in the ICU and 21% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 659,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

“To everyone across our LA County community who is mourning a loved one who has passed away from COVID-19, we share in your sorrow.  We are thinking of you and praying for you every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 while out and in large crowds, because you were in close contact for at least 15 minutes with people who were not wearing face coverings, please remember that the virus has a long incubation period and it will be important to remain away from others as much as possible for 14 days. Testing negative for COVID-19 right after you’ve been exposed does not mean you can’t become infected later during the incubation period, so please stay away from others for 14 days after possible exposure. Should you develop symptoms within 14 days of exposure, please contact your healthcare provider to connect to care and testing.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk of widespread transmission, everyone should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out and about.  If you have been in a crowded setting, where people are congregating who are not using face coverings or distancing, please also consider the following:

  • If you live with persons who are elderly or have high risk conditions, you should also maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face covering when you are with them at home, avoid preparing food for others, sharing utensils, bedding and towels, and increase cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

The current Safer at Work and in the Community Health Officer Order allows for in-person dining at restaurants and hair salons to reopen once the establishments are able to implement the required distancing and infection control directives. The Health Officer Order specifically requires businesses to follow the COVID-19 infection control protocols. Restaurant and hair salon owners and operators must complete and implement these protocols prior to reopening. Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries that do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals are still required to remain closed. Higher-risk businesses remain closed.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

59650

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

56589

— Long Beach

2118

— Pasadena

943

Deaths

2531

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

2356

— Long Beach

92

— Pasadena

83

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

3061

–  18 to 40

21348

–  41 to 65

22063

–  over 65

9842

–  Under Investigation

275

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

27797

–  Male

28457

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

325

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

57

–  Asian

3248

–  Black

2217

–  Hispanic/Latino

19592

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

293

–  White

6523

–  Other

6724

–  Under Investigation

17935

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

6767

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

2

–  Asian

419

–  Black

278

–  Hispanic/Latino

956

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

4

–  White

658

–  Other

24

–  Under Investigation

15

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

35

167.6

City of Alhambra

228

262.9

City of Arcadia

94

162.76

City of Artesia

42

250.07

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

209

417.67

City of Baldwin Park

382

497.6

City of Bell

381

1048.66

City of Bell Gardens

353

819.58

City of Bellflower

439

564.74

City of Beverly Hills

141

408.46

City of Bradbury

4

374.18

City of Burbank

408

380.67

City of Calabasas

86

353.57

City of Carson

453

482.71

City of Cerritos

132

263.65

City of Claremont

56

153.49

City of Commerce*

84

642.74

City of Compton

701

701.67

City of Covina

196

399.74

City of Cudahy

275

1129.5

City of Culver City

161

403.86

City of Diamond Bar

75

130.4

City of Downey

808

707.14

City of Duarte

132

599.56

City of El Monte

650

554.28

City of El Segundo

37

220.42

City of Gardena

298

486.05

City of Glendale

1031

499.29

City of Glendora

161

305.13

City of Hawaiian Gardens

79

538.29

City of Hawthorne

429

483.18

City of Hermosa Beach

35

177.94

City of Hidden Hills

3

158.73

City of Huntington Park

575

966.65

City of Industry

12

2746

City of Inglewood

657

578.44

City of Irwindale

4

274.16

City of La Canada Flintridge

52

251.29

City of La Habra Heights

10

183.32

City of La Mirada

203

409.28

City of La Puente

148

363.66

City of La Verne

34

102.16

City of Lakewood

210

261.32

City of Lancaster*

655

405.4

City of Lawndale

134

398.64

City of Lomita

53

255.68

City of Lynwood*

699

970.2

City of Malibu

38

293.19

City of Manhattan Beach

80

222.23

City of Maywood

331

1180.08

City of Monrovia

169

435.57

City of Montebello

443

688.16

City of Monterey Park

177

284.28

City of Norwalk

558

518.48

City of Palmdale

793

498.84

City of Palos Verdes Estates

43

318

City of Paramount

397

708.64

City of Pico Rivera

579

900.69

City of Pomona

600

384.79

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

96

224.58

City of Redondo Beach

146

212.53

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

14

172.56

City of Rosemead

138

249.32

City of San Dimas

70

202.8

City of San Fernando

203

824.8

City of San Gabriel

149

363.82

City of San Marino

22

165.7

City of Santa Clarita

807

366.11

City of Santa Fe Springs

78

424.74

City of Santa Monica

293

316.94

City of Sierra Madre

12

109.2

City of Signal Hill

37

313.64

City of South El Monte

104

497.97

City of South Gate

734

747.8

City of South Pasadena

134

514.34

City of Temple City

173

474.56

City of Torrance

410

274.67

City of Vernon

4

1913.88

City of Walnut

52

170.31

City of West Covina

422

389.89

City of West Hollywood

188

508.78

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

355

406.03

Los Angeles

27673

684.20

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

56

682.76

Los Angeles – Alsace

58

466.05

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

18

719.42

Los Angeles – Arleta

295

858.31

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

52

354.56

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

180

578.31

Los Angeles – Bel Air

38

450.82

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

37

295.41

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

37

280.88

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

869

1000.18

Los Angeles – Brentwood

83

268.13

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

33

463.42

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

543

831.69

Los Angeles – Carthay

84

584.84

Los Angeles – Central

495

1269.49

Los Angeles – Century City

36

281.43

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

341

1009.89

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

207

558.54

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

22

239.89

Los Angeles – Chinatown

26

324.15

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

78

535.97

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

104

686.33

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

81

585.73

Los Angeles – Crestview

92

809.29

Los Angeles – Del Rey

84

280.6

Los Angeles – Downtown*

161

585.31

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

190

479.93

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

236

805.82

Los Angeles – Echo Park

50

350.73

Los Angeles – El Sereno

194

464.03

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

16

280.11

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

63

619.41

Los Angeles – Encino

139

307.71

Los Angeles – Exposition

12

360.79

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

286

636.73

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

5

138.89

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

42

481.6

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

473

996.94

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

192

607.52

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

74

687.48

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

380

653.02

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

199

925.37

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

83

487.12

Los Angeles – Harbor City

113

388.72

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

163

373.85

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

373.6

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

150

831.72

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

356

938.45

Los Angeles – Highland Park

223

460.83

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

147

1059.84

Los Angeles – Hollywood

290

424.88

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

86

292.18

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

175

613.15

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

42

520.25

Los Angeles – Koreatown

314

607.43

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

21

460.63

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

219

518.88

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

120

913.73

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

63

413.52

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

299

917.26

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

210

2616.82

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

159

560.99

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

23

734.12

Los Angeles – Longwood

27

627.32

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

54

249.91

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

27

316.31

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

2

64.02

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

87

204.85

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

14

321.1

Los Angeles – Melrose

594

764.52

Los Angeles – Mid-city

119

791.75

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

43

239.09

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

171

708.84

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

111

459.72

Los Angeles – North Hills

516

838

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

771

509.18

Los Angeles – Northridge

375

537.27

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

59

277.11

Los Angeles – Pacoima

848

1101.6

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

4

104

Los Angeles – Palms

195

444.42

Los Angeles – Panorama City

859

1141.53

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

21

154.64

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

622

1486.54

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

3

93.87

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

30

274.05

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

94

264.13

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

18

274.39

Los Angeles – Regent Square

4

143.88

Los Angeles – Reseda

671

875.78

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

30

647.11

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

12

283.82

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

936

1199.42

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

11

247.64

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

246

281.94

Los Angeles – Silverlake

196

444.62

Los Angeles – South Carthay

36

339.78

Los Angeles – South Park

443

1166.99

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

49

1068.94

Los Angeles – Studio City

86

383.24

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

337

642.11

Los Angeles – Sunland

162

793.81

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

883

1071.63

Los Angeles – Tarzana

187

605.65

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

355

899.14

Los Angeles – Thai Town

33

336.43

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

20

229.78

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

6

459.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

131

471.05

Los Angeles – University Hills

13

379.12

Los Angeles – University Park

219

797.64

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

145

483.08

Los Angeles – Valley Village

221

894.01

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

813

872.37

Los Angeles – Venice

67

197.73

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

182

1058.14

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

89

1162.34

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

394

956.64

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

699

1344.28

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

62

738.18

Los Angeles – View Heights

10

270.71

Los Angeles – Watts

352

824.86

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

25

508.65

Los Angeles – West Adams

249

901.19

Los Angeles – West Hills

149

367.49

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

85

225.85

Los Angeles – West Vernon

534

995.45

Los Angeles – Westchester

103

199.6

Los Angeles – Westlake

830

1398.37

Los Angeles – Westwood

76

140.46

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

761

2106.34

Los Angeles – Wilmington

308

545.26

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

271

540.16

Los Angeles – Winnetka

327

631.44

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

174

255.68

Unincorporated – Acton

11

138

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

9

216.45

Unincorporated – Altadena

164

375.97

Unincorporated – Anaverde

2

132.63

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

2

160.64

Unincorporated – Arcadia

10

125.3

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

253

596.11

Unincorporated – Athens Village

34

694.3

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

32

472.32

Unincorporated – Azusa

73

458.46

Unincorporated – Bassett

114

769.39

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

1

93.2

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

36

465.84

Unincorporated – Castaic*

930

3420.25

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

62

368.63

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

48

365.19

Unincorporated – Del Aire

16

364.22

Unincorporated – Del Rey

1

314.47

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

6

240.67

Unincorporated – Duarte

16

361.34

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

18

340.14

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

1191

950.75

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

4

62.47

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

70

457.28

Unincorporated – East Whittier

12

226.16

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

44

500.51

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

180.61

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

683

1055.56

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

3

454.55

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

168

300.4

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

6

238.66

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91.07

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

8

566.57

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

32

161.61

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

12

578.31

Unincorporated – La Verne

5

245.1

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

20

282.85

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

149.7

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

32

246.27

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

4

243.46

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

115

510.16

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

3

171.33

Unincorporated – Littlerock

16

397.91

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

20

560.38

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

15

159.39

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

21

541.1

Unincorporated – Newhall

1

454.55

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

6

500.83

Unincorporated – North Whittier

15

179.43

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

62

257.95

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

3

153.37

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

1

161.55

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

3

154.8

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

46

356.42

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

20

751.6

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

8

622.08

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

28

833.09

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

157

307.71

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

78

385.74

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

1

49.14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

26

139.63

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

219.78

Unincorporated – South El Monte

9

501.39

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

42

474.68

Unincorporated – South Whittier

180

303.94

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

34

162.17

Unincorporated – Sun Village

20

331.35

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

5

385.8

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Val Verde

28

846.18

Unincorporated – Valencia

9

292.97

Unincorporated – Valinda

104

445

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

37

318.01

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

147

910.61

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

109

493.53

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

24

2521.01

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

47

477.89

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

10

735.84

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

187

694.52

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

6

162.91

Unincorporated – Whittier

15

396.41

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

273

781.94

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

19

315.25

–  Under Investigation

1993

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Fifty-three cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

