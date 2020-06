L.A. County Curfew June 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

STAFF REPORT

A countywide curfew in Los Angeles is in effect tonight from 9 PM to 5 AM, anybody found on the streets will be arrested according to authorities.

The curfew is due to the protest related to the George Floyd homicide.

Last night’s protest in Los Angeles were relatively peaceful but there was a large number of arrests.

HMG-LCCN will update when available.

