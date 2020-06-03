________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Floyd Protest at Downey Promenade Today

June 3, 2020

Hews Media Group has received a flyer indicating there will be a protest at 12214 Lakewood Boulevard in Downey which is the location of the Downey Promenade.

HMG will update when available.

