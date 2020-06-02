Lakewood Experiences Much Calmer Night

From Lakewood News Service

There was no looting in Lakewood on Monday night, June 1. There were two small and brief commercial burglaries, but they were of a more conventional type that could occur at any time. An arrest has already been made in one of those burglaries.

National Guard troops stationed at Lakewood Center last night were a definite help in freeing up Lakewood’s Deputy Sheriffs to be more mobile on patrol and to respond quickly when needed. Both the primary and reserve Lakewood Sky Knight helicopters were again on patrol providing valuable support and extra eyes on the city.

The city does not yet know if Los Angeles County will declare a curfew again this evening as a precaution and will inform residents of the situation.

“I want to express the city’s thanks to our Lakewood residents,” said Lakewood City Manager Thaddeus McCormack, “for their help and well-wishes to our L.A. County Sheriff’s Department personnel, National Guard members and city workers who have been doing all they can to keep our community safe. The kind words on social media or via email or phone calls have been noticed and appreciated.”

The City of Lakewood will continue to provide public safety updates as the current situation evolves.