June 2, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,202 (+34) New Cases , 60 Additional Deaths, 2,443 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 60 new deaths and 1,202 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Forty people who died were over the age of 65 years old; 17 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Forty-five people had underlying health conditions including 31 people over the age of 65 years old, 13 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 57,118 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,443 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,258 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 52 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,638 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (12% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,389 people who are currently hospitalized, 27% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 633,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

“Each day, we are thinking of the many people who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19. We are deeply sorry for your loss, and we wish you peace through this very difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We urge everyone, including the people across our community who are engaging in protest, to please care for each other by practicing physical distancing as much as possible and wearing a cloth face covering when around other people. These actions are important in preventing many more cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19. These actions can save lives.”

Public Health joins the many voices expressing dismay, anger, and frustration at the murder of George Floyd by police, and supports the need for LA County residents to stand together against racism and violence. Because we are in the midst of a pandemic, everyone engaging in peaceful protest should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household. Protestors who have had close contact with non-household members not wearing face coverings, should when possible, self-quarantine at their residence for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. If they develop symptoms, they should call their healthcare provider and consider testing.

The current Health Officer Order, Safer at Work and in the Community, allows for in-person dining at restaurants and hair salons to reopen once the establishments are able to implement the required distancing and infection control directives. The Health Officer Order specifically requires businesses to follow the COVID-19 infection control protocols. As such, restaurant and hair salon owners and operators must complete and implement these protocols prior to reopening. Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries that do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals are still required to remain closed. Higher-risk businesses remain closed.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 57118 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 54194 — Long Beach 1990 — Pasadena 934 Deaths 2443 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2273 — Long Beach 87 — Pasadena 83 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 2865 – 18 to 40 20322 – 41 to 65 21203 – over 65 9534 – Under Investigation 270 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 26631 – Male 27247 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 306 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 54 – Asian 3119 – Black 2134 – Hispanic/Latino 18693 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 301 – White 6277 – Other 6301 – Under Investigation 17315 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 6638 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 2 – Asian 394 – Black 265 – Hispanic/Latino 917 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 17 – White 643 – Other 20 – Under Investigation 15 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 35 167.6 City of Alhambra 226 260.6 City of Arcadia 91 157.56 City of Artesia 41 244.12 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 189 377.7 City of Baldwin Park 367 478.06 City of Bell 350 963.34 City of Bell Gardens 335 777.79 City of Bellflower 427 549.3 City of Beverly Hills 139 402.67 City of Bradbury 4 374.18 City of Burbank 405 377.87 City of Calabasas 84 345.35 City of Carson 435 463.53 City of Cerritos 129 257.65 City of Claremont 49 134.31 City of Commerce* 79 604.48 City of Compton 652 652.63 City of Covina 183 373.23 City of Cudahy 265 1088.43 City of Culver City 161 403.86 City of Diamond Bar 70 121.71 City of Downey 766 670.38 City of Duarte 129 585.94 City of El Monte 580 494.59 City of El Segundo 36 214.46 City of Gardena 289 471.37 City of Glendale 990 479.44 City of Glendora 150 284.28 City of Hawaiian Gardens 75 511.04 City of Hawthorne 417 469.66 City of Hermosa Beach 30 152.52 City of Hidden Hills 3 158.73 City of Huntington Park 537 902.76 City of Industry 12 2746 City of Inglewood 643 566.11 City of Irwindale 4 274.16 City of La Canada Flintridge 51 246.46 City of La Habra Heights 9 164.99 City of La Mirada 190 383.07 City of La Puente 139 341.55 City of La Verne 32 96.15 City of Lakewood 202 251.36 City of Lancaster* 627 388.07 City of Lawndale 131 389.72 City of Lomita 52 250.86 City of Lynwood* 658 913.29 City of Malibu 38 293.19 City of Manhattan Beach 80 222.23 City of Maywood 312 1112.34 City of Monrovia 164 422.68 City of Montebello 426 661.75 City of Monterey Park 169 271.43 City of Norwalk 505 469.23 City of Palmdale 776 488.15 City of Palos Verdes Estates 42 310.6 City of Paramount 369 658.66 City of Pico Rivera 547 850.91 City of Pomona 538 345.02 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 96 224.58 City of Redondo Beach 143 208.16 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 14 172.56 City of Rosemead 125 225.84 City of San Dimas 63 182.52 City of San Fernando 195 792.3 City of San Gabriel 141 344.29 City of San Marino 23 173.23 City of Santa Clarita 785 356.13 City of Santa Fe Springs 73 397.52 City of Santa Monica 284 307.21 City of Sierra Madre 12 109.2 City of Signal Hill 37 313.64 City of South El Monte 95 454.87 City of South Gate 687 699.91 City of South Pasadena 129 495.14 City of Temple City 166 455.36 City of Torrance 398 266.63 City of Vernon 4 1913.88 City of Walnut 50 163.76 City of West Covina 383 353.86 City of West Hollywood 188 508.78 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 336 384.3 Los Angeles 26738 661.08 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 56 682.76 Los Angeles – Alsace 57 458.02 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 18 719.42 Los Angeles – Arleta 296 861.22 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 52 354.56 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 172 552.61 Los Angeles – Bel Air 36 427.1 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 37 295.41 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 37 280.88 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 827 951.84 Los Angeles – Brentwood 82 264.9 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 31 435.33 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 527 807.18 Los Angeles – Carthay 82 570.91 Los Angeles – Central 468 1200.25 Los Angeles – Century City 35 273.61 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 321 950.66 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 204 550.44 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 22 239.89 Los Angeles – Chinatown 25 311.68 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 77 529.1 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 102 673.13 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 75 542.34 Los Angeles – Crestview 90 791.7 Los Angeles – Del Rey 82 273.92 Los Angeles – Downtown* 158 574.4 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 184 464.78 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 230 785.33 Los Angeles – Echo Park 50 350.73 Los Angeles – El Sereno 186 444.89 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 16 280.11 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 63 619.41 Los Angeles – Encino 133 294.43 Los Angeles – Exposition 13 390.86 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 279 621.15 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 4 111.11 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 40 458.66 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 449 946.36 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 189 598.03 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 74 687.48 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 344 591.16 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 193 897.47 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 82 481.25 Los Angeles – Harbor City 106 364.64 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 154 353.21 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 373.6 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 140 776.27 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 338 891 Los Angeles – Highland Park 212 438.1 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 143 1031 Los Angeles – Hollywood 285 417.56 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 85 288.78 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 163 571.11 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 43 532.64 Los Angeles – Koreatown 298 576.48 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 18 394.82 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 214 507.04 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 115 875.66 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 61 400.39 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 293 898.86 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 205 2554.52 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 147 518.65 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 22 702.2 Los Angeles – Longwood 25 580.86 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 54 249.91 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 26 304.59 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 2 64.02 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 84 197.78 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 14 321.1 Los Angeles – Melrose 585 752.93 Los Angeles – Mid-city 118 785.1 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 43 239.09 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 165 683.97 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 109 451.44 Los Angeles – North Hills 501 813.64 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 751 495.97 Los Angeles – Northridge 366 524.38 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 57 267.72 Los Angeles – Pacoima 816 1060.03 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 4 104 Los Angeles – Palms 193 439.87 Los Angeles – Panorama City 831 1104.32 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 21 154.64 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 595 1422.02 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 3 93.87 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 29 264.91 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 93 261.32 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 18 274.39 Los Angeles – Regent Square 4 143.88 Los Angeles – Reseda 649 847.07 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 30 647.11 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 12 283.82 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 924 1184.04 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 12 270.15 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 242 277.35 Los Angeles – Silverlake 193 437.81 Los Angeles – South Carthay 36 339.78 Los Angeles – South Park 425 1119.57 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 47 1025.31 Los Angeles – Studio City 82 365.42 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 332 632.59 Los Angeles – Sunland 162 793.81 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 864 1048.57 Los Angeles – Tarzana 179 579.74 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 345 873.82 Los Angeles – Thai Town 32 326.23 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 20 229.78 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 6 459.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 128 460.27 Los Angeles – University Hills 12 349.96 Los Angeles – University Park 216 786.71 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 138 459.75 Los Angeles – Valley Village 219 885.92 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 771 827.31 Los Angeles – Venice 69 203.63 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 174 1011.63 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 86 1123.16 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 374 908.08 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 674 1296.2 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 60 714.37 Los Angeles – View Heights 10 270.71 Los Angeles – Watts 336 787.36 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 25 508.65 Los Angeles – West Adams 241 872.24 Los Angeles – West Hills 150 369.96 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 84 223.19 Los Angeles – West Vernon 514 958.17 Los Angeles – Westchester 99 191.85 Los Angeles – Westlake 783 1319.18 Los Angeles – Westwood 71 131.22 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 715 1979.02 Los Angeles – Wilmington 296 524.01 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 263 524.22 Los Angeles – Winnetka 318 614.07 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 171 251.27 Unincorporated – Acton 11 138 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 9 216.45 Unincorporated – Altadena 157 359.93 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 1 80.32 Unincorporated – Arcadia 10 125.3 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 239 563.12 Unincorporated – Athens Village 32 653.46 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 32 472.32 Unincorporated – Azusa 69 433.34 Unincorporated – Bassett 96 647.9 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 93.2 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 40 517.6 Unincorporated – Castaic* 755 2776.65 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 60 356.74 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 46 349.97 Unincorporated – Del Aire 16 364.22 Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 314.47 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 6 240.67 Unincorporated – Duarte 16 361.34 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 16 302.34 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 1117 891.68 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 4 62.47 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 63 411.55 Unincorporated – East Whittier 10 188.47 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 41 466.39 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 180.61 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 644 995.29 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 3 454.55 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 157 280.73 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 7 278.44 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91.07 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 8 566.57 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 32 161.61 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 11 530.12 Unincorporated – La Verne 5 245.1 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 20 282.85 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 149.7 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 32 246.27 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 4 243.46 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 103 456.92 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 3 171.33 Unincorporated – Littlerock 14 348.17 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 20 560.38 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 15 159.39 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 21 541.1 Unincorporated – Newhall 1 454.55 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 6 500.83 Unincorporated – North Whittier 12 143.54 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 60 249.63 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 3 153.37 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 1 161.55 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 3 154.8 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 46 356.42 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 18 676.44 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 7 544.32 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 28 833.09 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 144 282.23 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 71 351.12 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 1 49.14 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 25 134.26 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 219.78 Unincorporated – South El Monte 8 445.68 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 40 452.08 Unincorporated – South Whittier 174 293.81 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 35 166.94 Unincorporated – Sun Village 20 331.35 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 5 385.8 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Val Verde 27 815.96 Unincorporated – Valencia 9 292.97 Unincorporated – Valinda 96 410.77 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 38 326.6 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 139 861.05 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 105 475.41 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 24 2521.01 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 45 457.55 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 8 588.67 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 173 642.53 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 6 162.91 Unincorporated – Whittier 15 396.41 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 252 721.79 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 18 298.66 – Under Investigation 2038

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Fifty-two cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

