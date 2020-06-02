Curfew is renewed for 6 p.m. tonight in Lakewood and throughout L.A. County

Mandated by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the countrywide curfew, including in Lakewood, will run from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Some cities, such as Santa Monica, are starting their curfews earlier. Long Beach will start their curfew at 6 p.m.

Under the curfew, residents must stay in their homes or on their property. Exceptions are made for residents seeking medical treatment or traveling to and from work.

Tuesday has so far been calm in Lakewood, although some businesses remain closed, such as many parts of Lakewood Center.

The City of Lakewood, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, will remain vigilant and fully engaged Tuesday night. The National Guard will protect Lakewood Center mall again on Tuesday night so that Sheriff’s personnel can be freed up to be more mobile throughout the city and protect neighborhood shopping areas.

Both the regular and reserve Lakewood Sky Knight helicopters will be flown again tonight to provide extra eyes in the sky for an extended period of time. The helicopters were instrumental in making many arrests for looting on Sunday.

The City of Lakewood will continue to provide updates on the public safety situation in our city as the situation evolves.