COVID-19 Update from the city of La Mirada

F

rom La Mirada News Service

The City of La Mirada continues to monitor information related to COVID-19 being disseminated by the State of California and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The response to COVID-19 remains extremely fluid, and revised health orders which allow for the return of various activities are being issued frequently. The City is taking steps to continue protecting the public’s health while gradually returning some programs and services to a more normal status.

City Hall, Community Sheriff’s Station and Public Works Offices will be re-opened for public access on June 8. While most services were unaffected by the temporary closures, the public may again visit these facilities. Please note that cloth face masks are required to be worn while inside the buildings and social distancing guidelines are also in place. The Activity Center, Community Gymnasium, Resource Center, Splash! La Mirada Regional Aquatics Center, and La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts remain temporarily closed.

Parks remain open for passive recreation and other limited activities, including tennis. However, playgrounds and restrooms remain closed based on guidance from the County Department of Public Health.

Unfortunately, many of the City’s popular summer recreation programs and special events have been suspended or cancelled due to COVID-19. These programs and events will continue to be evaluated pending revised health orders allowing for additional activities. Updates will be provided on the City’s website and social media channels.

The City of La Mirada appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as we continue to navigate this unprecedented situation. Please contact City Hall at (562) 943-0131 for additional information regarding the City’s response to COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments