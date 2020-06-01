Variance Approved, L.A. County Can New Open Restaurants, Re-Opening Framework For Schools

LA County’s Variance Has Been Approved. What That Means…

The County of Los Angeles is regularly updating resources on COVID-19 and offers today’s update in an effort to keep you and yours informed. Please share the following up-to-date information:

The State of California today approved LA County’s request for a variance to state guidelines. Wondering what that means for the county and you? This approval means LA County can, now, safely allow critical sectors of the economy & community to begin serving residents. It has proven:

it has controlled the spread of the virus,

it’s protecting residents and essential workers,

it has the capacity to test more than 75 percent of its residents, and

has sufficient hospital capacity and contact tracers on the ground.

How it impacts you:

Since LA County is now in the advanced stages of Phase 2 of the State’s Resilience Roadmap, you will now begin to see the re-opening of more small and locally-owned businesses across the County. It means those sectors are now able to return to work and you may be able to further support your favorite local shop or restaurant in-person.

These businesses have now been allowed to re-open in LA County, with the appropriate safeguards in place:

Hair Salons & Barbershops Physical distancing measures will be in place.

Employees and customers will be screened for symptoms, including cough and fever. Clients feeling unwell should reschedule their appointment.

Everyone, including clients, must wear cloth face coverings while in the salon or barber shop and clients are encouraged to wear face coverings with earloops to ensure the face covering does not interfere with the hair service.

Magazines, coffee and other amenities will not be available.

Clients are encouraged to use credit cards and contactless payment systems. If electronic or card payment is not possible, customers should come with exact cash payment or check, if available.

Stylists may only serve one client at a time.

Detailed protocols will be issued soon.

Still closed: nail salons, spa services (including massage, facials and waxing)

In-Person Dining Physical distancing measures will be in place.

Employees and customers will be screened for symptoms, including cough and fever. Patrons feeling unwell should not eat at a restaurant.

Employees are required to wear cloth face coverings and face shields.

Outdoor seating and curbside pickup are prioritized.

Reservations will be encouraged.

Customers will be asked to wait for their table in their cars or outside the restaurant to prevent crowds from gathering.

Diners must wear cloth face coverings when not eating.

Bar areas will be closed.

Occupancy capacity will be limited to 60% for the next three weeks.

Detailed protocols will be issued soon.

Public and private gatherings of people outside of a single household unit are not permitted, except for public protests and faith-based services, which are permitted to operate with limits on the number of participants.

Everyone must continue to follow physical distancing and infection control protocols and wear a cloth face covering when in contact with others not in your household. If at any time, the County’s rate of infection and other key metrics return to unsafe numbers, the Department of Public Health can limit or close reopened sectors.

Read today’s press release on this new re-opening milestone.

Framework for Reopening Schools in LA County

Earlier this week, a task force led by LA County’s Office of Education (LACOE) released a framework for reopening schools in the 2020-21 academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The framework is intended as a guide for the region’s districts, charter schools and other education agencies, which serve nearly two million students, in making local decisions about how best to reopen schools this fall.

For more information on the framework, you can visit the LA County Schools Planning Framework webpage. Or go directly to the planning framework.

To hear LACOE Superintendent Duardo’s message on the roadmap for reopening LA County schools, watch this video:

Incident Report

Our daily report is a high level summary of L.A. County Emergency Operations Center’s response to the COVID-19 health emergency. Click here to view.

COVID-19 Digital Communications Guide & Toolkit

View our updated COVID-19 Digital Communications Guide, and get tips on Best Practices, Do’s and Don’ts, Key Messaging, and our Social Media Toolkit – with multi-lingual graphics and messages like the ones seen below. Access our Social Media Toolkit here.

