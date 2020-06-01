June 1, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 978 (-1100) New Cases , 22 Additional Deaths, 2,384 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 22 new deaths and 978 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Sixteen people who died were over the age of 65 years old and six people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Twenty-one people had underlying health conditions including 15 people over the age of 65 years old and six people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 55,968 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,384 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,200 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, six cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,528 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (12% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,357 people who are currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 612,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Public Health has confirmed 39 people who died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting; 27 people who died worked in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, six people worked in hospitals, one person worked in a correctional facility, one person worked in home health, one person worked in a laboratory, and one person worked in an outpatient facility. For one health care worker who passed away, their workplace setting is not specified. A total of 5,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among healthcare workers and first responders; this is an additional 537 new cases reported since the previous week. Six percent of healthcare workers with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Forty-five percent of cases are among nurses, though cases have been identified among a range of occupational roles, including caregivers, people who work in administration, physicians and medical assistants. Sixty percent of these cases reported a known source of exposure, and 79% of healthcare workers with known exposure reported being exposed in a healthcare facility. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 26 different occupational settings, with the vast majority of cases among healthcare workers from skilled nursing facilities and hospitals.

“This is a very difficult time in our communities, and there are many people who are experiencing the profound sorrow of loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Please know we think of you every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We join the many voices who are coming together in anger, frustration and protest around the murder of George Floyd. Coming together to demand justice is critically important, but we ask that, while you are out with others, please wear cloth face coverings, and practice physical distancing. Let’s work together to prevent our peaceful protests from resulting in more transmission of COVID-19. Please care for and protect the people around you.”

Public Health supports the need for LA County residents to exercise their first amendment rights. There is, however, risk that these gatherings can become super-spreader events where a great deal of transmission of the COVID-19 virus can occur. Everyone engaging in peaceful protest should always wear a face covering over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household.

The current Health Officer Order, Safer at Work and in the Community, allows for in-person dining at restaurants and hair salons to reopen once the establishments are able to implement the required distancing and infection control directives. The Health Officer Order specifically requires businesses to follow the COVID-19 infection control protocols. As such, restaurant and hair salon owners and operators must complete and implement these protocols prior to reopening. Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries that do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals are still required to remain closed.

Higher-risk businesses remain closed.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 55968 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 53093 — Long Beach 1947 — Pasadena 928 Deaths 2384 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2216 — Long Beach 85 — Pasadena 83 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 2770 – 18 to 40 19827 – 41 to 65 20815 – over 65 9422 – Under Investigation 259 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 26128 – Male 26641 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 314 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 52 – Asian 3066 – Black 2089 – Hispanic/Latino 18406 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 292 – White 6117 – Other 5843 – Under Investigation 17228 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 6528 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 2 – Asian 384 – Black 263 – Hispanic/Latino 895 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 16 – White 622 – Other 18 – Under Investigation 16 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 35 167.6 City of Alhambra 220 253.68 City of Arcadia 88 152.37 City of Artesia 38 226.26 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 183 365.71 City of Baldwin Park 357 465.03 City of Bell 348 957.83 City of Bell Gardens 324 752.25 City of Bellflower 421 541.58 City of Beverly Hills 139 402.67 City of Bradbury 3 280.64 City of Burbank 404 376.94 City of Calabasas 81 333.02 City of Carson 423 450.74 City of Cerritos 129 257.65 City of Claremont 45 123.34 City of Commerce* 80 612.14 City of Compton 634 634.61 City of Covina 181 369.15 City of Cudahy 261 1072 City of Culver City 161 403.86 City of Diamond Bar 68 118.23 City of Downey 745 652 City of Duarte 129 585.94 City of El Monte 568 484.36 City of El Segundo 35 208.51 City of Gardena 279 455.06 City of Glendale 985 477.01 City of Glendora 149 282.39 City of Hawaiian Gardens 74 504.22 City of Hawthorne 407 458.4 City of Hermosa Beach 29 147.43 City of Hidden Hills 3 158.73 City of Huntington Park 534 897.72 City of Industry 11 2517.16 City of Inglewood 614 540.58 City of Irwindale 4 274.16 City of La Canada Flintridge 51 246.46 City of La Habra Heights 9 164.99 City of La Mirada 184 370.98 City of La Puente 137 336.63 City of La Verne 30 90.14 City of Lakewood 196 243.9 City of Lancaster* 613 379.4 City of Lawndale 126 374.84 City of Lomita 52 250.86 City of Lynwood* 645 895.25 City of Malibu 38 293.19 City of Manhattan Beach 80 222.23 City of Maywood 305 1087.38 City of Monrovia 162 417.53 City of Montebello 424 658.64 City of Monterey Park 168 269.83 City of Norwalk 480 446.01 City of Palmdale 768 483.12 City of Palos Verdes Estates 42 310.6 City of Paramount 360 642.59 City of Pico Rivera 542 843.13 City of Pomona 518 332.2 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 96 224.58 City of Redondo Beach 143 208.16 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 14 172.56 City of Rosemead 121 218.61 City of San Dimas 62 179.63 City of San Fernando 194 788.23 City of San Gabriel 140 341.85 City of San Marino 23 173.23 City of Santa Clarita 772 350.23 City of Santa Fe Springs 73 397.52 City of Santa Monica 281 303.96 City of Sierra Madre 12 109.2 City of Signal Hill 34 288.21 City of South El Monte 91 435.72 City of South Gate 674 686.67 City of South Pasadena 129 495.14 City of Temple City 164 449.87 City of Torrance 392 262.61 City of Vernon 3 1435.41 City of Walnut 49 160.49 City of West Covina 371 342.77 City of West Hollywood 186 503.37 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 330 377.44 Los Angeles 26145 646.42 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 55 670.57 Los Angeles – Alsace 55 441.94 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 16 639.49 Los Angeles – Arleta 293 852.49 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 52 354.56 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 170 546.18 Los Angeles – Bel Air 36 427.1 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 37 295.41 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 37 280.88 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 808 929.98 Los Angeles – Brentwood 81 261.67 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 30 421.29 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 510 781.14 Los Angeles – Carthay 81 563.95 Los Angeles – Central 452 1159.21 Los Angeles – Century City 34 265.79 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 301 891.43 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 201 542.35 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 22 239.89 Los Angeles – Chinatown 25 311.68 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 77 529.1 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 101 666.53 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 74 535.11 Los Angeles – Crestview 90 791.7 Los Angeles – Del Rey 81 270.58 Los Angeles – Downtown* 153 556.22 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 184 464.78 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 228 778.5 Los Angeles – Echo Park 49 343.71 Los Angeles – El Sereno 179 428.15 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 16 280.11 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 63 619.41 Los Angeles – Encino 130 287.79 Los Angeles – Exposition 13 390.86 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 275 612.24 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 4 111.11 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 40 458.66 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 434 914.74 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 187 591.7 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 72 668.9 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 338 580.85 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 188 874.22 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 81 475.38 Los Angeles – Harbor City 103 354.32 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 153 350.92 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 373.6 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 138 765.18 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 324 854.09 Los Angeles – Highland Park 212 438.1 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 142 1023.79 Los Angeles – Hollywood 281 411.7 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 85 288.78 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 157 550.09 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 42 520.25 Los Angeles – Koreatown 286 553.27 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 18 394.82 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 209 495.19 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 111 845.2 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 61 400.39 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 280 858.97 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 203 2529.6 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 145 511.59 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 22 702.2 Los Angeles – Longwood 23 534.39 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 54 249.91 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 26 304.59 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 2 64.02 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 83 195.43 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 14 321.1 Los Angeles – Melrose 580 746.5 Los Angeles – Mid-city 116 771.79 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 43 239.09 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 164 679.82 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 107 443.16 Los Angeles – North Hills 485 787.66 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 734 484.74 Los Angeles – Northridge 354 507.19 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 57 267.72 Los Angeles – Pacoima 783 1017.16 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 4 104 Los Angeles – Palms 189 430.75 Los Angeles – Panorama City 806 1071.1 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 21 154.64 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 583 1393.34 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 3 93.87 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 26 237.51 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 92 258.51 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 18 274.39 Los Angeles – Regent Square 4 143.88 Los Angeles – Reseda 622 811.83 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 30 647.11 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 12 283.82 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 916 1173.79 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 12 270.15 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 239 273.91 Los Angeles – Silverlake 190 431.01 Los Angeles – South Carthay 36 339.78 Los Angeles – South Park 411 1082.69 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 46 1003.49 Los Angeles – Studio City 82 365.42 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 324 617.34 Los Angeles – Sunland 160 784.01 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 835 1013.37 Los Angeles – Tarzana 175 566.78 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 343 868.75 Los Angeles – Thai Town 31 316.04 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 20 229.78 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 6 459.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 124 445.88 Los Angeles – University Hills 12 349.96 Los Angeles – University Park 212 772.14 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 136 453.09 Los Angeles – Valley Village 217 877.83 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 757 812.28 Los Angeles – Venice 68 200.68 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 170 988.37 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 86 1123.16 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 361 876.51 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 656 1261.59 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 60 714.37 Los Angeles – View Heights 10 270.71 Los Angeles – Watts 326 763.93 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 24 488.3 Los Angeles – West Adams 240 868.62 Los Angeles – West Hills 147 362.56 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 83 220.53 Los Angeles – West Vernon 501 933.93 Los Angeles – Westchester 95 184.1 Los Angeles – Westlake 770 1297.28 Los Angeles – Westwood 71 131.22 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 707 1956.88 Los Angeles – Wilmington 289 511.62 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 256 510.27 Los Angeles – Winnetka 309 596.69 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 169 248.33 Unincorporated – Acton 11 138 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 9 216.45 Unincorporated – Altadena 157 359.93 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 1 80.32 Unincorporated – Arcadia 10 125.3 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 238 560.77 Unincorporated – Athens Village 30 612.62 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 32 472.32 Unincorporated – Azusa 67 420.77 Unincorporated – Bassett 91 614.16 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 93.2 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 39 504.66 Unincorporated – Castaic* 693 2548.64 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 59 350.79 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 46 349.97 Unincorporated – Del Aire 16 364.22 Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 314.47 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 6 240.67 Unincorporated – Duarte 16 361.34 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 16 302.34 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 1098 876.51 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 4 62.47 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 61 398.48 Unincorporated – East Whittier 10 188.47 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 37 420.88 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 180.61 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 633 978.29 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 3 454.55 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 154 275.36 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 7 278.44 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91.07 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 8 566.57 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 32 161.61 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 11 530.12 Unincorporated – La Verne 5 245.1 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 19 268.7 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 149.7 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 30 230.88 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 4 243.46 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 102 452.49 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 3 171.33 Unincorporated – Littlerock 14 348.17 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 20 560.38 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 15 159.39 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 21 541.1 Unincorporated – Newhall 1 454.55 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 6 500.83 Unincorporated – North Whittier 12 143.54 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 59 245.47 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 3 153.37 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 1 161.55 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 3 154.8 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 46 356.42 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 18 676.44 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 6 466.56 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 28 833.09 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 141 276.35 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 65 321.45 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 1 49.14 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 26 139.63 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 219.78 Unincorporated – South El Monte 8 445.68 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 39 440.78 Unincorporated – South Whittier 165 278.61 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 34 162.17 Unincorporated – Sun Village 19 314.78 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 6 462.96 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Val Verde 25 755.52 Unincorporated – Valencia 9 292.97 Unincorporated – Valinda 94 402.21 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 36 309.41 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 138 854.86 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 104 470.89 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 23 2415.97 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 46 467.72 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 6 441.5 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 166 616.53 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 6 162.91 Unincorporated – Whittier 14 369.98 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 239 684.56 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 18 298.66 – Under Investigation 2088

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Six cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

