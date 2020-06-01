________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

June 1, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 978 (-1100) New Cases , 22 Additional Deaths, 2,384 Total

 

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 22 new deaths and 978 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Sixteen people who died were over the age of 65 years old and six people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Twenty-one people had underlying health conditions including 15 people over the age of 65 years old and six people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 55,968 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,384 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,200 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, six cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,528 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (12% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,357 people who are currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 612,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Public Health has confirmed 39 people who died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting; 27 people who died worked in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, six people worked in hospitals, one person worked in a correctional facility, one person worked in home health, one person worked in a laboratory, and one person worked in an outpatient facility. For one health care worker who passed away, their workplace setting is not specified. A total of 5,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among healthcare workers and first responders; this is an additional 537 new cases reported since the previous week. Six percent of healthcare workers with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Forty-five percent of cases are among nurses, though cases have been identified among a range of occupational roles, including caregivers, people who work in administration, physicians and medical assistants. Sixty percent of these cases reported a known source of exposure, and 79% of healthcare workers with known exposure reported being exposed in a healthcare facility. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 26 different occupational settings, with the vast majority of cases among healthcare workers from skilled nursing facilities and hospitals.

“This is a very difficult time in our communities, and there are many people who are experiencing the profound sorrow of loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19.  We are deeply sorry for your loss.  Please know we think of you every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We join the many voices who are coming together in anger, frustration and protest around the murder of George Floyd. Coming together to demand justice is critically important, but we ask that, while you are out with others, please wear cloth face coverings, and practice physical distancing. Let’s work together to prevent our peaceful protests from resulting in more transmission of COVID-19.  Please care for and protect the people around you.”

Public Health supports the need for LA County residents to exercise their first amendment rights.  There is, however, risk that these gatherings can become super-spreader events where a great deal of transmission of the COVID-19 virus can occur. Everyone engaging in peaceful protest should always wear a face covering over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household.

The current Health Officer Order, Safer at Work and in the Community, allows for in-person dining at restaurants and hair salons to reopen once the establishments are able to implement the required distancing and infection control directives. The Health Officer Order specifically requires businesses to follow the COVID-19 infection control protocols. As such, restaurant and hair salon owners and operators must complete and implement these protocols prior to reopening. Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries that do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals are still required to remain closed.

Higher-risk businesses remain closed.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

55968

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

53093

— Long Beach

1947

— Pasadena

928

Deaths

2384

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

2216

— Long Beach

85

— Pasadena

83

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

2770

–  18 to 40

19827

–  41 to 65

20815

–  over 65

9422

–  Under Investigation

259

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

26128

–  Male

26641

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

314

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

52

–  Asian

3066

–  Black

2089

–  Hispanic/Latino

18406

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

292

–  White

6117

–  Other

5843

–  Under Investigation

17228

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

6528

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

2

–  Asian

384

–  Black

263

–  Hispanic/Latino

895

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

16

–  White

622

–  Other

18

–  Under Investigation

16

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

35

167.6

City of Alhambra

220

253.68

City of Arcadia

88

152.37

City of Artesia

38

226.26

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

183

365.71

City of Baldwin Park

357

465.03

City of Bell

348

957.83

City of Bell Gardens

324

752.25

City of Bellflower

421

541.58

City of Beverly Hills

139

402.67

City of Bradbury

3

280.64

City of Burbank

404

376.94

City of Calabasas

81

333.02

City of Carson

423

450.74

City of Cerritos

129

257.65

City of Claremont

45

123.34

City of Commerce*

80

612.14

City of Compton

634

634.61

City of Covina

181

369.15

City of Cudahy

261

1072

City of Culver City

161

403.86

City of Diamond Bar

68

118.23

City of Downey

745

652

City of Duarte

129

585.94

City of El Monte

568

484.36

City of El Segundo

35

208.51

City of Gardena

279

455.06

City of Glendale

985

477.01

City of Glendora

149

282.39

City of Hawaiian Gardens

74

504.22

City of Hawthorne

407

458.4

City of Hermosa Beach

29

147.43

City of Hidden Hills

3

158.73

City of Huntington Park

534

897.72

City of Industry

11

2517.16

City of Inglewood

614

540.58

City of Irwindale

4

274.16

City of La Canada Flintridge

51

246.46

City of La Habra Heights

9

164.99

City of La Mirada

184

370.98

City of La Puente

137

336.63

City of La Verne

30

90.14

City of Lakewood

196

243.9

City of Lancaster*

613

379.4

City of Lawndale

126

374.84

City of Lomita

52

250.86

City of Lynwood*

645

895.25

City of Malibu

38

293.19

City of Manhattan Beach

80

222.23

City of Maywood

305

1087.38

City of Monrovia

162

417.53

City of Montebello

424

658.64

City of Monterey Park

168

269.83

City of Norwalk

480

446.01

City of Palmdale

768

483.12

City of Palos Verdes Estates

42

310.6

City of Paramount

360

642.59

City of Pico Rivera

542

843.13

City of Pomona

518

332.2

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

96

224.58

City of Redondo Beach

143

208.16

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

14

172.56

City of Rosemead

121

218.61

City of San Dimas

62

179.63

City of San Fernando

194

788.23

City of San Gabriel

140

341.85

City of San Marino

23

173.23

City of Santa Clarita

772

350.23

City of Santa Fe Springs

73

397.52

City of Santa Monica

281

303.96

City of Sierra Madre

12

109.2

City of Signal Hill

34

288.21

City of South El Monte

91

435.72

City of South Gate

674

686.67

City of South Pasadena

129

495.14

City of Temple City

164

449.87

City of Torrance

392

262.61

City of Vernon

3

1435.41

City of Walnut

49

160.49

City of West Covina

371

342.77

City of West Hollywood

186

503.37

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

330

377.44

Los Angeles

26145

646.42

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

55

670.57

Los Angeles – Alsace

55

441.94

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

16

639.49

Los Angeles – Arleta

293

852.49

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

52

354.56

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

170

546.18

Los Angeles – Bel Air

36

427.1

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

37

295.41

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

37

280.88

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

808

929.98

Los Angeles – Brentwood

81

261.67

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

30

421.29

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

510

781.14

Los Angeles – Carthay

81

563.95

Los Angeles – Central

452

1159.21

Los Angeles – Century City

34

265.79

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

301

891.43

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

201

542.35

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

22

239.89

Los Angeles – Chinatown

25

311.68

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

77

529.1

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

101

666.53

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

74

535.11

Los Angeles – Crestview

90

791.7

Los Angeles – Del Rey

81

270.58

Los Angeles – Downtown*

153

556.22

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

184

464.78

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

228

778.5

Los Angeles – Echo Park

49

343.71

Los Angeles – El Sereno

179

428.15

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

16

280.11

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

63

619.41

Los Angeles – Encino

130

287.79

Los Angeles – Exposition

13

390.86

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

275

612.24

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

4

111.11

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

40

458.66

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

434

914.74

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

187

591.7

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

72

668.9

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

338

580.85

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

188

874.22

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

81

475.38

Los Angeles – Harbor City

103

354.32

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

153

350.92

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

373.6

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

138

765.18

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

324

854.09

Los Angeles – Highland Park

212

438.1

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

142

1023.79

Los Angeles – Hollywood

281

411.7

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

85

288.78

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

157

550.09

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

42

520.25

Los Angeles – Koreatown

286

553.27

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

18

394.82

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

209

495.19

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

111

845.2

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

61

400.39

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

280

858.97

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

203

2529.6

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

145

511.59

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

22

702.2

Los Angeles – Longwood

23

534.39

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

54

249.91

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

26

304.59

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

2

64.02

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

83

195.43

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

14

321.1

Los Angeles – Melrose

580

746.5

Los Angeles – Mid-city

116

771.79

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

43

239.09

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

164

679.82

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

107

443.16

Los Angeles – North Hills

485

787.66

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

734

484.74

Los Angeles – Northridge

354

507.19

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

57

267.72

Los Angeles – Pacoima

783

1017.16

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

4

104

Los Angeles – Palms

189

430.75

Los Angeles – Panorama City

806

1071.1

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

21

154.64

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

583

1393.34

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

3

93.87

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

26

237.51

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

92

258.51

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

18

274.39

Los Angeles – Regent Square

4

143.88

Los Angeles – Reseda

622

811.83

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

30

647.11

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

12

283.82

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

916

1173.79

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

12

270.15

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

239

273.91

Los Angeles – Silverlake

190

431.01

Los Angeles – South Carthay

36

339.78

Los Angeles – South Park

411

1082.69

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

46

1003.49

Los Angeles – Studio City

82

365.42

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

324

617.34

Los Angeles – Sunland

160

784.01

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

835

1013.37

Los Angeles – Tarzana

175

566.78

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

343

868.75

Los Angeles – Thai Town

31

316.04

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

20

229.78

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

6

459.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

124

445.88

Los Angeles – University Hills

12

349.96

Los Angeles – University Park

212

772.14

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

136

453.09

Los Angeles – Valley Village

217

877.83

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

757

812.28

Los Angeles – Venice

68

200.68

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

170

988.37

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

86

1123.16

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

361

876.51

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

656

1261.59

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

60

714.37

Los Angeles – View Heights

10

270.71

Los Angeles – Watts

326

763.93

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

24

488.3

Los Angeles – West Adams

240

868.62

Los Angeles – West Hills

147

362.56

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

83

220.53

Los Angeles – West Vernon

501

933.93

Los Angeles – Westchester

95

184.1

Los Angeles – Westlake

770

1297.28

Los Angeles – Westwood

71

131.22

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

707

1956.88

Los Angeles – Wilmington

289

511.62

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

256

510.27

Los Angeles – Winnetka

309

596.69

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

169

248.33

Unincorporated – Acton

11

138

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

9

216.45

Unincorporated – Altadena

157

359.93

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

1

80.32

Unincorporated – Arcadia

10

125.3

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

238

560.77

Unincorporated – Athens Village

30

612.62

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

32

472.32

Unincorporated – Azusa

67

420.77

Unincorporated – Bassett

91

614.16

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

1

93.2

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

39

504.66

Unincorporated – Castaic*

693

2548.64

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

59

350.79

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

46

349.97

Unincorporated – Del Aire

16

364.22

Unincorporated – Del Rey

1

314.47

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

6

240.67

Unincorporated – Duarte

16

361.34

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

16

302.34

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

1098

876.51

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

4

62.47

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

61

398.48

Unincorporated – East Whittier

10

188.47

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

37

420.88

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

180.61

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

633

978.29

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

3

454.55

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

154

275.36

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

7

278.44

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91.07

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

8

566.57

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

32

161.61

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

11

530.12

Unincorporated – La Verne

5

245.1

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

19

268.7

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

149.7

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

30

230.88

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

4

243.46

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

102

452.49

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

3

171.33

Unincorporated – Littlerock

14

348.17

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

20

560.38

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

15

159.39

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

21

541.1

Unincorporated – Newhall

1

454.55

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

6

500.83

Unincorporated – North Whittier

12

143.54

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

59

245.47

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

3

153.37

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

1

161.55

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

3

154.8

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

46

356.42

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

18

676.44

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

6

466.56

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

28

833.09

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

141

276.35

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

65

321.45

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

1

49.14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

26

139.63

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

219.78

Unincorporated – South El Monte

8

445.68

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

39

440.78

Unincorporated – South Whittier

165

278.61

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

34

162.17

Unincorporated – Sun Village

19

314.78

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

6

462.96

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Val Verde

25

755.52

Unincorporated – Valencia

9

292.97

Unincorporated – Valinda

94

402.21

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

36

309.41

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

138

854.86

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

104

470.89

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

23

2415.97

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

46

467.72

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

6

441.5

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

166

616.53

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

6

162.91

Unincorporated – Whittier

14

369.98

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

239

684.56

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

18

298.66

–  Under Investigation

2088

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Six cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

