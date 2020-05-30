May 30, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 2,112 New Cases , 48 Additional Deaths, 2,338 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 48 new deaths and 2,112 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The high number of cases are, in part, due to a backlog of test results being processed and also a new lab beginning to report results in a timely manner through the county’s Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) system. Thirty-six people who died were over the age of 65 years old and eight people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Thirty-three people had underlying health conditions including 26 people over the age of 65 years old, and seven people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 53,651 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,338 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,155 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 40% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 23 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,486 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (13% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,415 people who are currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 580,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues to track health outcomes by race, ethnicity and income level data of people who have been tested, hospitalized and died from COVID-19. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders have a death rate of 99 per 100,000, African Americans have a death of 29 per 100,000, Latinos/Latinxs have a death of 26 per 100,000, Asians have a death rate of 19 per 100,000, and Whites have a death rate of 14 per 100,000. People who live in areas with high rates of poverty have almost four times the rate of deaths for COVID-19 with 46 per 100,000 people, compared with communities with very low poverty levels who had a death rate of 12 per 100,000. Public Health continues collaboration with community, healthcare, and philanthropic partners to improve testing, connection to care and services, and in-language and culturally appropriate communications to the communities experiencing these inequitable outcomes.

“Each day, we join with families and friends mourning the devastating loss of life to COVID-19 and we keep those who are grieving in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “LA County is on our recovery journey, and as more businesses and spaces re-open, it has never been more important – as individuals, businesses and institutions – to use the tools that we all have to take care of each other and to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19. This means practicing physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings when in public, and adhering to all directives in the Health Officer order.”

Los Angeles County received approval by the State on its variance. This variance allows the County to move through Stage 2 of the State’s 4-stage Pandemic Roadmap at an accelerated rate as determined by our local Health Officer. Public Health has amended the current Health Officer Order, Safer at Work and in the Community, to allow in-person dining at restaurants and hair salons to reopen once the establishments are able to implement the required distancing and infection control directives. The directives are contained in sector-specific protocols that guide re-opening and are available online. Inspectors will continue to offer technical assistance as they monitor businesses for compliance with the Health Officer Order. Higher-risk businesses remain closed.

As the recovery journey continues, more people being around one another may result in more transmission of COVID-19, more cases, and more hospitalizations and deaths. The actions everyone takes today will be reflected in our metrics in two or three weeks. Everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control directives and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household. Public Health will assess the activities allowed by the Order on an ongoing basis. LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases* NEW Laboratory Confirmed Cases 53651 2112 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 50876 1989 — Long Beach 1857 116 — Pasadena 918 7 Deaths 2338 48 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2171 44 — Long Beach 85 4 — Pasadena 82 0 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 2590 – 18 to 40 18811 – 41 to 65 20052 – over 65 9185 – Under Investigation 238 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 25081 – Male 25469 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 316 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 50 – Asian 3057 – Black 2044 – Hispanic/Latino 18167 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 287 – White 6056 – Other 5063 – Under Investigation 16152 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 6486 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 2 – Asian 379 – Black 258 – Hispanic/Latino 872 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 16 – White 612 – Other 16 – Under Investigation 16 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate** City of Agoura Hills 35 167.6 City of Alhambra 204 235.23 City of Arcadia 83 143.71 City of Artesia 35 208.4 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 176 351.72 City of Baldwin Park 338 440.28 City of Bell 337 927.56 City of Bell Gardens 311 722.06 City of Bellflower 402 517.14 City of Beverly Hills 139 402.67 City of Bradbury 3 280.64 City of Burbank 399 372.27 City of Calabasas 64 263.13 City of Carson 409 435.82 City of Cerritos 124 247.67 City of Claremont 42 115.12 City of Commerce* 75 573.88 City of Compton 590 590.57 City of Covina 168 342.63 City of Cudahy 252 1035.04 City of Culver City 150 376.27 City of Diamond Bar 64 111.28 City of Downey 727 636.25 City of Duarte 125 567.77 City of El Monte 536 457.07 City of El Segundo 34 202.55 City of Gardena 266 433.86 City of Glendale 974 471.69 City of Glendora 148 280.49 City of Hawaiian Gardens 64 436.09 City of Hawthorne 398 448.26 City of Hermosa Beach 29 147.43 City of Hidden Hills 1 52.91 City of Huntington Park 518 870.82 City of Industry 10 2288.33 City of Inglewood 591 520.33 City of Irwindale 4 274.16 City of La Canada Flintridge 50 241.63 City of La Habra Heights 9 164.99 City of La Mirada 172 346.78 City of La Puente 131 321.89 City of La Verne 30 90.14 City of Lakewood 188 233.94 City of Lancaster* 587 363.31 City of Lawndale 120 356.99 City of Lomita 51 246.03 City of Lynwood* 611 848.06 City of Malibu 35 270.04 City of Manhattan Beach 79 219.45 City of Maywood 298 1062.43 City of Monrovia 161 414.95 City of Montebello 406 630.68 City of Monterey Park 164 263.4 City of Norwalk 447 415.34 City of Palmdale 733 461.1 City of Palos Verdes Estates 42 310.6 City of Paramount 345 615.82 City of Pico Rivera 532 827.58 City of Pomona 481 308.47 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 94 219.9 City of Redondo Beach 140 203.79 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 14 172.56 City of Rosemead 109 196.93 City of San Dimas 60 173.83 City of San Fernando 192 780.11 City of San Gabriel 139 339.41 City of San Marino 23 173.23 City of Santa Clarita 754 342.07 City of Santa Fe Springs 70 381.18 City of Santa Monica 272 294.23 City of Sierra Madre 11 100.1 City of Signal Hill 31 262.78 City of South El Monte 86 411.78 City of South Gate 643 655.09 City of South Pasadena 125 479.79 City of Temple City 159 436.15 City of Torrance 381 255.25 City of Vernon 3 1435.41 City of Walnut 46 150.66 City of West Covina 360 332.61 City of West Hollywood 183 495.25 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 322 368.29 Los Angeles 25073 619.91 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 53 646.18 Los Angeles – Alsace 52 417.84 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 16 639.49 Los Angeles – Arleta 288 837.94 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 51 347.74 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 168 539.76 Los Angeles – Bel Air 36 427.1 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 37 295.41 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 37 280.88 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 779 896.6 Los Angeles – Brentwood 81 261.67 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 30 421.29 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 501 767.36 Los Angeles – Carthay 79 550.02 Los Angeles – Central 424 1087.4 Los Angeles – Century City 34 265.79 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 281 832.2 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 193 520.76 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 22 239.89 Los Angeles – Chinatown 23 286.75 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 72 494.74 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 98 646.74 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 72 520.65 Los Angeles – Crestview 89 782.9 Los Angeles – Del Rey 79 263.9 Los Angeles – Downtown* 152 552.59 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 181 457.2 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 227 775.09 Los Angeles – Echo Park 48 336.7 Los Angeles – El Sereno 169 404.23 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 16 280.11 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 57 560.42 Los Angeles – Encino 129 285.58 Los Angeles – Exposition 10 300.66 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 257 572.17 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 4 111.11 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 37 424.26 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 413 870.48 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 187 591.7 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 70 650.32 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 322 553.35 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 171 795.16 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 80 469.51 Los Angeles – Harbor City 100 344 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 148 339.45 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 373.6 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 136 754.09 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 306 806.64 Los Angeles – Highland Park 204 421.57 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 138 994.95 Los Angeles – Hollywood 276 404.37 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 85 288.78 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 148 518.55 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 39 483.09 Los Angeles – Koreatown 277 535.86 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 18 394.82 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 203 480.97 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 109 829.97 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 58 380.7 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 247 757.74 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 194 2417.45 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 141 497.48 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 20 638.37 Los Angeles – Longwood 23 534.39 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 53 245.28 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 23 269.45 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 2 64.02 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 82 193.07 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 13 298.17 Los Angeles – Melrose 563 724.62 Los Angeles – Mid-city 57 379.24 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 42 233.53 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 157 650.8 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 104 430.73 Los Angeles – North Hills 457 742.18 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 706 466.25 Los Angeles – Northridge 337 482.83 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 57 267.72 Los Angeles – Pacoima 729 947.01 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 189 430.75 Los Angeles – Panorama City 775 1029.9 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 20 147.28 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 559 1335.98 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 3 93.87 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 26 237.51 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 92 258.51 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 18 274.39 Los Angeles – Regent Square 4 143.88 Los Angeles – Reseda 578 754.4 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 30 647.11 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 12 283.82 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 905 1159.69 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 11 247.64 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 230 263.6 Los Angeles – Silverlake 188 426.47 Los Angeles – South Carthay 36 339.78 Los Angeles – South Park 394 1037.91 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 47 1025.31 Los Angeles – Studio City 80 356.51 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 306 583.05 Los Angeles – Sunland 150 735.01 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 809 981.82 Los Angeles – Tarzana 167 540.87 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 337 853.55 Los Angeles – Thai Town 31 316.04 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 20 229.78 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 6 459.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 124 445.88 Los Angeles – University Hills 11 320.79 Los Angeles – University Park 198 721.15 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 130 433.1 Los Angeles – Valley Village 212 857.61 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 717 769.36 Los Angeles – Venice 66 194.78 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 159 924.42 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 85 1110.1 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 341 827.95 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 632 1215.43 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 60 714.37 Los Angeles – View Heights 10 270.71 Los Angeles – Watts 311 728.78 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 21 427.26 Los Angeles – West Adams 223 807.09 Los Angeles – West Hills 143 352.69 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 82 217.88 Los Angeles – West Vernon 477 889.2 Los Angeles – Westchester 94 182.16 Los Angeles – Westlake 754 1270.32 Los Angeles – Westwood 71 131.22 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 688 1904.29 Los Angeles – Wilmington 262 463.82 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 249 496.31 Los Angeles – Winnetka 295 569.65 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 162 238.04 Unincorporated – Acton 11 138 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 9 216.45 Unincorporated – Altadena 153 350.76 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 1 80.32 Unincorporated – Arcadia 9 112.77 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 231 544.27 Unincorporated – Athens Village 30 612.62 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 29 428.04 Unincorporated – Azusa 64 401.93 Unincorporated – Bassett 87 587.16 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 93.2 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 38 491.72 Unincorporated – Castaic* 572 2103.64 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 59 350.79 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 44 334.75 Unincorporated – Del Aire 16 364.22 Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 314.47 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 6 240.67 Unincorporated – Duarte 15 338.75 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 16 302.34 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 1063 848.57 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 4 62.47 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 57 372.35 Unincorporated – East Whittier 9 169.62 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 33 375.38 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 180.61 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 612 945.83 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 3 454.55 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 146 261.06 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 6 238.66 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91.07 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 8 566.57 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 32 161.61 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 10 481.93 Unincorporated – La Verne 5 245.1 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 20 282.85 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 149.7 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 29 223.18 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 4 243.46 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 99 439.18 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 2 114.22 Unincorporated – Littlerock 14 348.17 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 20 560.38 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 14 148.76 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 21 541.1 Unincorporated – Newhall 1 454.55 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 6 500.83 Unincorporated – North Whittier 12 143.54 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 58 241.3 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 3 153.37 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 1 161.55 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 1 51.6 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 46 356.42 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 18 676.44 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 5 388.8 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 28 833.09 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 134 262.63 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 61 301.67 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 1 49.14 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 24 128.89 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 219.78 Unincorporated – South El Monte 7 389.97 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 36 406.87 Unincorporated – South Whittier 161 271.86 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 34 162.17 Unincorporated – Sun Village 17 281.64 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 6 462.96 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Val Verde 23 695.07 Unincorporated – Valencia 7 227.86 Unincorporated – Valinda 94 402.21 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 35 300.82 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 135 836.28 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 101 457.3 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 23 2415.97 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 47 477.89 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 6 441.5 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 161 597.96 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 6 162.91 Unincorporated – Whittier 14 369.98 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 217 621.54 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 18 298.66 – Under Investigation 1983

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-three cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

