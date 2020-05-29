MACERICH’S LOS CERRITOS CENTER, LAKEWOOD CENTER, STONEWOOD CENTER, AND SANTA MONICA PLACE NOW OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Macerich’s Santa Monica Place, Los Cerritos Center, Lakewood Center and Stonewood Center in the greater Los Angeles Area are now open for business. Opening the retail destinations’ doors for shoppers signals a welcome new phase in how the community is set to rebound after several weeks of government-mandated shutdown.

The four centers’ re-opening plans include significantly enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, with a focus on frequent touchpoints, to make sure guests and employees feel comfortable and at ease with the return to business. Added signage and other safeguards also will be in place to assure continued, appropriate social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Santa Monica Place | Los Cerritos Center | Lakewood Center | Stonewood Center

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments