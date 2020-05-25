________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

May 25, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,047 New Cases, 12 Additional Deaths, 2,116 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 12 new deaths and 1,047 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Seven people who died were over the age of 65 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Seven people over the age of 65 years old had underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 46,018 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,116 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,949 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 40% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, seventeen cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,190 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (13% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,440 people who are currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 490,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

“On this Memorial Day, as we join with those mourning the loss of their loved ones to COVID -19, including the families of the 1100 veterans who recently passed away from COVID-19, we want to honor the memory of all the members of the armed forces who courageously gave of themselves to protect our country,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We take to heart the lessons of courage and caring that mark this day of remembrance. As we prepare to re-open many places and spaces that are still closed, it will require an extraordinary effort by all of us to prevent outbreaks among workers and residents.  Please take care of each other by wearing a face covering, keeping your distance when around others not in your household, avoiding crowds, washing your hands often, and isolating when you are positive for COVID-19 or a close contact of someone who is positive.  Let us move forward with the awareness that our actions save lives.”

The current Health Officer Order that replaces the previous Health Officer Order allows for the reopening of beach bike paths and parking lots, indoor mall curbside service, and select vehicle parades. Retailers remain closed to public entry along with beach piers, and public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single household unit are still not permitted. Everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control protocols, stay at least six feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household.  The Health Officer Order continues to require specific higher-risk businesses to remain closed and prohibit dining in at restaurants. Restaurants are still allowed to serve food to customer via delivery, take-out or drive-thru.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, and to practice physical distancing  and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. The Health Officer Order, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

46018

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

43588

— Long Beach

1582

— Pasadena

848

Deaths

2116

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1961

— Long Beach

73

— Pasadena

82

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

1888

–  18 to 40

15593

–  41 to 65

17436

–  over 65

8495

–  Under Investigation

176

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

21539

–  Male

21737

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

302

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

37

–  Asian

2776

–  Black

1833

–  Hispanic/Latino

15377

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

273

–  White

5456

–  Other

2757

–  Under Investigation

15079

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

6190

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

2

–  Asian

337

–  Black

234

–  Hispanic/Latino

771

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

16

–  White

569

–  Other

20

–  Under Investigation

12

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

35

167.6

City of Alhambra

173

199.48

City of Arcadia

75

129.86

City of Artesia

28

166.72

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

142

283.77

City of Baldwin Park

271

353.01

City of Bell

259

712.87

City of Bell Gardens

223

517.75

City of Bellflower

331

425.81

City of Beverly Hills

130

376.59

City of Bradbury

3

280.64

City of Burbank

380

354.54

City of Calabasas

58

238.46

City of Carson

380

404.92

City of Cerritos

108

215.71

City of Claremont

35

95.93

City of Commerce

46

351.98

City of Compton

479

479.46

City of Covina

144

293.69

City of Cudahy

168

690.02

City of Culver City

137

343.66

City of Diamond Bar

56

97.37

City of Downey

548

479.6

City of Duarte

108

490.55

City of El Monte

426

363.27

City of El Segundo

32

190.64

City of Gardena

246

401.24

City of Glendale

924

447.47

City of Glendora

130

246.38

City of Hawaiian Gardens

43

293

City of Hawthorne

363

408.84

City of Hermosa Beach

28

142.35

City of Hidden Hills

1

52.91

City of Huntington Park

378

635.46

City of Industry

10

2288.33

City of Inglewood

543

478.07

City of Irwindale

4

274.16

City of La Canada Flintridge

48

231.96

City of La Habra Heights

8

146.65

City of La Mirada

155

312.51

City of La Puente

91

223.6

City of La Verne

27

81.12

City of Lakewood

154

191.63

City of Lancaster*

538

332.98

City of Lawndale

107

318.32

City of Lomita

48

231.56

City of Lynwood*

474

657.9

City of Malibu

35

270.04

City of Manhattan Beach

77

213.89

City of Maywood

219

780.78

City of Monrovia

148

381.44

City of Montebello

320

497.09

City of Monterey Park

130

208.8

City of Norwalk

358

332.65

City of Palmdale

645

405.74

City of Palos Verdes Estates

41

303.21

City of Paramount

276

492.65

City of Pico Rivera

423

658.02

City of Pomona

376

241.13

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

86

201.18

City of Redondo Beach

138

200.88

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

14

172.56

City of Rosemead

81

146.34

City of San Dimas

45

130.37

City of San Fernando

180

731.35

City of San Gabriel

127

310.1

City of San Marino

22

165.7

City of Santa Clarita

677

307.14

City of Santa Fe Springs

51

277.72

City of Santa Monica

254

274.75

City of Sierra Madre

9

81.9

City of Signal Hill

21

178.01

City of South El Monte

74

354.32

City of South Gate

471

479.85

City of South Pasadena

120

460.6

City of Temple City

144

395.01

City of Torrance

356

238.5

City of Vernon

2

956.94

City of Walnut

38

124.46

City of West Covina

287

265.16

City of West Hollywood

172

465.48

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

273

312.24

Los Angeles

21819

539.46

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

44

536.45

Los Angeles – Alsace

45

361.59

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

16

639.49

Los Angeles – Arleta

251

730.29

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

48

327.29

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

151

485.14

Los Angeles – Bel Air

34

403.37

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

37

295.41

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

36

273.29

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

571

657.2

Los Angeles – Brentwood

75

242.29

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

29

407.25

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

459

703.03

Los Angeles – Carthay

76

529.14

Los Angeles – Central

335

859.15

Los Angeles – Century City

32

250.16

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

204

604.16

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

173

466.8

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

20

218.08

Los Angeles – Chinatown

18

224.41

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

56

384.8

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

89

587.34

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

67

484.49

Los Angeles – Crestview

86

756.51

Los Angeles – Del Rey

69

230.49

Los Angeles – Downtown*

127

461.7

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

165

416.78

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

212

723.87

Los Angeles – Echo Park

42

294.61

Los Angeles – El Sereno

147

351.61

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

16

280.11

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

45

442.43

Los Angeles – Encino

117

259.01

Los Angeles – Exposition

8

240.53

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

228

507.6

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

4

111.11

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

36

412.8

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

324

682.9

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

173

547.4

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

56

520.25

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

276

474.3

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

141

655.66

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

76

446.04

Los Angeles – Harbor City

81

278.64

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

120

275.23

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

373.6

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

124

687.55

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

262

690.66

Los Angeles – Highland Park

169

349.24

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

124

894.02

Los Angeles – Hollywood

255

373.6

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

78

265

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

131

458.99

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

35

433.54

Los Angeles – Koreatown

254

491.36

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

17

372.89

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

185

438.33

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

101

769.06

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

52

341.32

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

211

647.3

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

187

2330.22

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

113

398.69

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

17

542.61

Los Angeles – Longwood

21

487.92

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

46

212.88

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

19

222.59

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

78

183.65

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

12

275.23

Los Angeles – Melrose

517

665.41

Los Angeles – Mid-city

52

345.97

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

41

227.97

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

136

563.75

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

84

347.9

Los Angeles – North Hills

401

651.24

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

626

413.42

Los Angeles – Northridge

300

429.82

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

49

230.14

Los Angeles – Pacoima

633

822.3

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

179

407.96

Los Angeles – Panorama City

658

874.42

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

19

139.91

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

482

1151.95

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

3

93.87

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

22

200.97

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

89

250.08

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

16

243.9

Los Angeles – Regent Square

3

107.91

Los Angeles – Reseda

495

646.07

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

30

647.11

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

10

236.52

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

843

1080.24

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

10

225.12

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

216

247.55

Los Angeles – Silverlake

166

376.56

Los Angeles – South Carthay

34

320.91

Los Angeles – South Park

316

832.43

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

42

916.23

Los Angeles – Studio City

75

334.22

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

271

516.36

Los Angeles – Sunland

138

676.21

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

727

882.3

Los Angeles – Tarzana

145

469.62

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

291

737.04

Los Angeles – Thai Town

28

285.45

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

18

206.8

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

6

459.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

4

215.29

Los Angeles – Tujunga

112

402.73

Los Angeles – University Hills

11

320.79

Los Angeles – University Park

158

575.47

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

121

403.12

Los Angeles – Valley Village

195

788.83

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

641

687.81

Los Angeles – Venice

64

188.87

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

125

726.74

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

79

1031.74

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

278

674.99

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

518

996.19

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

54

642.93

Los Angeles – View Heights

8

216.57

Los Angeles – Watts

241

564.75

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

21

427.26

Los Angeles – West Adams

187

676.8

Los Angeles – West Hills

128

315.7

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

74

196.62

Los Angeles – West Vernon

404

753.11

Los Angeles – Westchester

91

176.35

Los Angeles – Westlake

637

1073.2

Los Angeles – Westwood

65

120.13

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

602

1666.25

Los Angeles – Wilmington

209

370

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

218

434.52

Los Angeles – Winnetka

271

523.31

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

151

221.88

Unincorporated – Acton

11

138

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

6

144.3

Unincorporated – Altadena

139

318.66

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

7

87.71

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

210

494.79

Unincorporated – Athens Village

24

490.1

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

20

295.2

Unincorporated – Azusa

52

326.57

Unincorporated – Bassett

78

526.42

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

35

452.9

Unincorporated – Castaic*

316

1162.15

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

55

327.01

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

36

273.89

Unincorporated – Del Aire

12

273.16

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

6

240.67

Unincorporated – Duarte

15

338.75

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

14

264.55

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

754

601.9

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

3

46.85

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

43

280.9

Unincorporated – East Whittier

9

169.62

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

23

261.63

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

180.61

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

500

772.74

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

2

303.03

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

122

218.15

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

5

198.89

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91.07

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

6

424.93

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

26

131.31

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

9

433.73

Unincorporated – La Verne

3

147.06

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

19

268.7

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

149.7

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

28

215.48

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

4

243.46

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

89

394.82

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

2

114.22

Unincorporated – Littlerock

15

373.04

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

20

560.38

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

14

148.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

17

438.03

Unincorporated – Newhall

1

454.55

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

5

417.36

Unincorporated – North Whittier

11

131.58

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

45

187.22

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

1

51.6

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

41

317.68

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

14

526.12

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

5

388.8

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

20

595.06

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

120

235.19

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

54

267.05

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

1

49.14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

20

107.41

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

219.78

Unincorporated – South El Monte

5

278.55

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

28

316.46

Unincorporated – South Whittier

138

233.02

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

33

157.4

Unincorporated – Sun Village

14

231.94

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

3

231.48

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Val Verde

20

604.41

Unincorporated – Valencia

7

227.86

Unincorporated – Valinda

77

329.47

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

33

283.63

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

98

607.07

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

96

434.66

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

23

2415.97

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

37

376.21

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

5

367.92

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

119

441.97

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

5

135.76

Unincorporated – Whittier

12

317.12

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

175

501.25

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

15

248.88

–  Under Investigation

1977

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seventeen previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

