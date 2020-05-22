Food Distribution for Families in Need in Tustin May 26 -27

Thousands of food boxes to be distributed.

May 22, 2020 (Tustin) During the pandemic, many families are in need of help, particular meals. In answer, NQR, CORP, a not for profit organization, will be distributing food boxes between May 26 and May 27 from 2:00-4:00 pm.

The entire Southern California community is invited. Thousands of boxes will be available in the parking lot of Iglesia Getsemani at 1411 Warner Avenue. It will proceed on a first come first serve basis.

According to Dr. Norman Quintero, “It will be a drive-thru style to keep social distancing and do not expose either volunteers of the families responding to this event.”

All distributions are free of charge and there are no requisites to participate. The whole community is welcoming regardless of any consideration.

About:

NQR, CORP has served the community for over 20 years. Dr. Norman Quintero serves as Senior Pastor and CEO of this non-for-profit organization. Since the COVID 19 crisis started NQR, CORP has distributed over one million pounds of food to families in need.

