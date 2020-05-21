Cerritos will open tennis, pickleball, & Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course on May 24

Effective Sunday, May 24, City of Cerritos tennis and pickleball courts and Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course will reopen for public use. Tennis courts are located at Cerritos Park East, Liberty Park and Westgate Park. Pickleball courts are located at Liberty Park. The reopening of these facilities is in accordance with the revised Health Officer Order issued by Los Angeles County last week.

The risk of COVID-19 remains high and individuals using these facilities must follow infection control practices at all times.

At tennis and pickleball courts, users must:

• Maintain physical distancing of six feet at all times.

• Bring their own racket and balls. Write their initials on each ball and only handle their own tennis and pickleball balls.

• Wear a face covering at all times, except during play.

• Wash and sanitize hands frequently.

Only singles play will be permitted, with a maximum of two people on the court. A one-hour maximum play will be enforced. No group gatherings are allowed. Courts will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, on a first come, first served basis. Courts may be closed without prior notice.

At Iron-Wood Nine Golf course, players must:

• Maintain physical distancing of six feet at all times.

• Wear a face covering at all times.

• Wash and sanitize hands frequently.

• Bring their own water. Drinking fountains will be closed.

Reservations are required for golf course play and driving range use; no walk-ups will be allowed. Reservations will be accepted on Thursday, May 21; Friday, May 22; and Saturday, May 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make a reservation during these times, please call (562) 916-8400. Cash will not be accepted; only debit or credit card transactions will be allowed.

A maximum of four golfers will be allowed per tee time. Tee times will be scheduled 15 minutes apart. A 45-minute maximum play will be enforced on the driving range. Seating will not be available at the facility and no group gatherings are allowed. Rental equipment will not be available and all practice areas will be closed. The golf course will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. The course may be closed without prior notice.

For more information, please call the Recreation Services Division at (562) 916-1254.

