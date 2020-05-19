May 19, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,183 New Cases, 76 Additional Deaths, 1,913 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 76 new deaths and 1,183 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Fifty-two people who died were over the age of 65 years old; 19 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Sixty-four people had underlying health conditions including 48 people over the age of 65 years old, 14 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 39,573 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,913 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,722 people (99 percent of the cases); 39% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 61 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,914 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (15% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,549 people who are currently hospitalized, 27% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 359,000 individuals and 9% of people testing positive.

“Each day, as we share this information with you, we know there are people across our community who have suffered tremendous loss. For those of you mourning the passing of a loved one, we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we continue to reopen more places and spaces in the weeks ahead, we will need to use the tools of physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings to continue to slow the spread. We don’t yet have a vaccine but we do have each other. Each of us has the power to protect another person.”

The current Health Officer Order replaces the previous Health Officer Order and allows for retailers and manufacturers, select recreational facilities, and beaches to reopen. Retailers remain closed to public entry and beaches are open for active recreation only. Retail businesses, manufacturing and logistic businesses are required to prepare, implement and post their plan for adhering to directives including distancing and infection control practices that protect both employees and customers. Employees who can work from home should be doing so, and any staff who are in a group at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19, like older adults and people with underlying health conditions, should be assigned work that can be done from home, if possible. All employees need to be given a written copy of the protocol for keeping them safe while working. Everyone must follow distancing and infection control protocols, stay at least six feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household.

Public Health will assess the activities allowed by the Order on an ongoing basis. Residents can track progress on a Recovery Dashboard as well. This Order continues to require that specific higher-risk businesses remain closed and prohibits public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single household unit. Currently, LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. The Health Officer Order, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 39573 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 37566 — Long Beach 1305 — Pasadena 702 Deaths 1913 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1790 — Long Beach 52 — Pasadena 71 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 1423 – 18 to 40 13159 – 41 to 65 15193 – over 65 7655 – Under Investigation 136 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 18497 – Male 18779 – Other 9 – Under Investigation 281 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 28 – Asian 2554 – Black 1664 – Hispanic/Latino 13242 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 261 – White 4884 – Other 1598 – Under Investigation 13335 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 5914 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 2 – Asian 313 – Black 218 – Hispanic/Latino 690 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 15 – White 514 – Other 20 – Under Investigation 18 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 33 158.02 City of Alhambra 153 176.42 City of Arcadia 66 114.28 City of Artesia 21 125.04 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 121 241.81 City of Baldwin Park 207 269.64 City of Bell 198 544.97 City of Bell Gardens 171 397.02 City of Bellflower 260 334.47 City of Beverly Hills 125 362.11 City of Bradbury 2 187.09 City of Burbank 356 332.15 City of Calabasas 51 209.68 City of Carson 351 374.02 City of Cerritos 91 181.76 City of Claremont 32 87.71 City of Commerce 29 221.9 City of Compton 387 387.37 City of Covina 131 267.17 City of Cudahy 127 521.62 City of Culver City 129 323.59 City of Diamond Bar 50 86.93 City of Downey 449 392.95 City of Duarte 96 436.05 City of El Monte 341 290.78 City of El Segundo 32 190.64 City of Gardena 209 340.89 City of Glendale 856 414.54 City of Glendora 95 180.05 City of Hawaiian Gardens 25 170.35 City of Hawthorne 317 357.03 City of Hermosa Beach 27 137.26 City of Hidden Hills 1 52.91 City of Huntington Park 284 477.44 City of Industry 10 2288.33 City of Inglewood 495 435.81 City of Irwindale 4 274.16 City of La Canada Flintridge 47 227.13 City of La Habra Heights 8 146.65 City of La Mirada 132 266.13 City of La Puente 71 174.46 City of La Verne 24 72.11 City of Lakewood 138 171.72 City of Lancaster* 489 302.66 City of Lawndale 92 273.7 City of Lomita 46 221.91 City of Lynwood* 351 487.18 City of Malibu 35 270.04 City of Manhattan Beach 74 205.56 City of Maywood 139 495.56 City of Monrovia 126 324.74 City of Montebello 271 420.97 City of Monterey Park 120 192.73 City of Norwalk 301 279.68 City of Palmdale 585 368 City of Palos Verdes Estates 42 310.6 City of Paramount 210 374.85 City of Pico Rivera 353 549.13 City of Pomona 310 198.81 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 81 189.49 City of Redondo Beach 128 186.33 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 68 122.85 City of San Dimas 39 112.99 City of San Fernando 165 670.4 City of San Gabriel 86 209.99 City of San Marino 19 143.1 City of Santa Clarita 594 269.48 City of Santa Fe Springs 42 228.71 City of Santa Monica 243 262.86 City of Sierra Madre 8 72.8 City of Signal Hill 18 152.58 City of South El Monte 58 277.71 City of South Gate 386 393.26 City of South Pasadena 116 445.25 City of Temple City 109 299 City of Torrance 341 228.45 City of Vernon 1 478.47 City of Walnut 34 111.36 City of West Covina 221 204.19 City of West Hollywood 160 433.01 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 228 260.77 Los Angeles 19020 470.26 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 37 451.11 Los Angeles – Alsace 41 329.45 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 13 519.58 Los Angeles – Arleta 208 605.18 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 41 279.56 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 136 436.95 Los Angeles – Bel Air 32 379.64 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 36 287.43 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 34 258.1 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 443 509.88 Los Angeles – Brentwood 74 239.06 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 26 365.12 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 431 660.14 Los Angeles – Carthay 71 494.33 Los Angeles – Central 254 651.42 Los Angeles – Century City 31 242.34 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 163 482.73 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 158 426.32 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 19 207.17 Los Angeles – Chinatown 15 187.01 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 52 357.31 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 82 541.15 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 66 477.26 Los Angeles – Crestview 78 686.14 Los Angeles – Del Rey 63 210.45 Los Angeles – Downtown* 104 378.09 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 142 358.69 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 191 652.17 Los Angeles – Echo Park 41 287.6 Los Angeles – El Sereno 138 330.08 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 13 227.59 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 40 393.27 Los Angeles – Encino 114 252.37 Los Angeles – Exposition 6 180.4 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 206 458.62 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 4 111.11 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 28 321.06 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 271 571.19 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 160 506.27 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 51 473.8 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 228 391.81 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 120 558.01 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 73 428.43 Los Angeles – Harbor City 68 233.92 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 107 245.41 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 8 332.09 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 100 554.48 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 220 579.94 Los Angeles – Highland Park 150 309.97 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 103 742.61 Los Angeles – Hollywood 236 345.77 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 78 265 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 116 406.43 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 34 421.16 Los Angeles – Koreatown 217 419.79 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 15 329.02 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 157 371.99 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 89 677.68 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 48 315.06 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 185 567.54 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 168 2093.46 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 107 377.52 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 12 383.02 Los Angeles – Longwood 17 394.98 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 43 199 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 18 210.87 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 74 174.24 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 471 606.21 Los Angeles – Mid-city 45 299.4 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 39 216.85 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 123 509.87 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 73 302.34 Los Angeles – North Hills 327 531.06 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 567 374.45 Los Angeles – Northridge 259 371.08 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 45 211.36 Los Angeles – Pacoima 551 715.78 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 173 394.28 Los Angeles – Panorama City 579 769.44 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 17 125.18 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 441 1053.96 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 2 62.58 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 22 200.97 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 78 219.18 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 11 167.68 Los Angeles – Regent Square 3 107.91 Los Angeles – Reseda 417 544.27 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 29 625.54 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 10 236.52 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 801 1026.42 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 10 225.12 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 204 233.8 Los Angeles – Silverlake 158 358.41 Los Angeles – South Carthay 28 264.28 Los Angeles – South Park 239 629.59 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 40 872.6 Los Angeles – Studio City 69 307.49 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 241 459.2 Los Angeles – Sunland 120 588 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 619 751.23 Los Angeles – Tarzana 113 365.98 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 247 625.6 Los Angeles – Thai Town 25 254.87 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 16 183.82 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 4 306.28 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 100 359.58 Los Angeles – University Hills 10 291.63 Los Angeles – University Park 135 491.7 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 110 366.47 Los Angeles – Valley Village 182 736.25 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 570 611.63 Los Angeles – Venice 61 180.02 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 112 651.16 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 70 914.2 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 238 577.87 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 410 788.49 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 47 559.59 Los Angeles – View Heights 8 216.57 Los Angeles – Watts 183 428.83 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 19 386.57 Los Angeles – West Adams 168 608.03 Los Angeles – West Hills 117 288.57 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 66 175.36 Los Angeles – West Vernon 357 665.5 Los Angeles – Westchester 85 164.72 Los Angeles – Westlake 529 891.25 Los Angeles – Westwood 61 112.74 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 459 1270.45 Los Angeles – Wilmington 161 285.02 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 189 376.72 Los Angeles – Winnetka 240 463.45 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 146 214.53 Unincorporated – Acton 10 125.45 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 4 96.2 Unincorporated – Altadena 126 288.86 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 6 75.18 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 177 417.04 Unincorporated – Athens Village 22 449.25 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 15 221.4 Unincorporated – Azusa 41 257.49 Unincorporated – Bassett 55 371.2 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 33 427.02 Unincorporated – Castaic* 280 1029.75 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 47 279.45 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 32 243.46 Unincorporated – Del Aire 12 273.16 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 5 200.56 Unincorporated – Duarte 14 316.17 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 10 188.96 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 598 477.37 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 3 46.85 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 34 222.11 Unincorporated – East Whittier 7 131.93 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 17 193.38 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 180.61 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 391 604.28 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 2 303.03 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 93 166.29 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 5 198.89 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 4 283.29 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 26 131.31 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 7 337.35 Unincorporated – La Verne 3 147.06 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 18 254.56 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 27 207.79 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 84 372.64 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 2 114.22 Unincorporated – Littlerock 14 348.17 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 15 420.29 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 14 148.76 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 17 438.03 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 4 333.89 Unincorporated – North Whittier 10 119.62 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 32 133.13 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 1 51.6 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 31 240.2 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 13 488.54 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 5 388.8 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 15 446.3 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 90 176.39 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 43 212.65 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 1 49.14 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 20 107.41 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 3 167.13 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 26 293.85 Unincorporated – South Whittier 114 192.5 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 28 133.55 Unincorporated – Sun Village 10 165.67 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 2 154.32 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Val Verde 15 453.31 Unincorporated – Valencia 7 227.86 Unincorporated – Valinda 53 226.78 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 31 266.44 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 79 489.38 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 88 398.44 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 21 2205.88 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 33 335.54 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 5 367.92 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 88 326.83 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 3 81.46 Unincorporated – Whittier 10 264.27 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 124 355.17 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 11 182.51 – Under Investigation 1818

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Sixty-one cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments