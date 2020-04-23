Senate Leader McConnell Will “Not Provide Financial Assistance to Blue States”

NY Daily News
Mitch McConnell is effectively telling New York and other coronavirus-stricken states to drop dead.
The iron-fisted Senate majority leader announced Wednesday that his Republican caucus won’t support federal bailouts for New York and other states under enormous economic pressure because of the coronavirus pandemic, drawing harsh backlash from both sides of the aisle.
“My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don’t have to do that. That’s not something I’m going to be in favor of,” McConnell (R-Ky.) said of hard-hit states like New York during an interview on Hugh Hewitt’s right-wing radio show.
Instead, McConnell suggested Congress could tinker with Chapter 9 laws so states can restructure their mounting debts by declaring bankruptcy — an option that’s currently only available to cities and local governments.
IDIOT ALERT: McConnell’s state, Kentucky, takes $148 billion more than they put into the federal pot of money. Also if State filed bankruptcy that would put the White House and the feds in charge of the bankruptcy.
