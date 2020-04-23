April 23, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 1,081 New Cases (-237 compared to 4/22), 68 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 68 new deaths and 1,081 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Fifty-one people who died were over the age of 65; 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Fifty-one people had underlying health conditions including 40 people over the age of 65, nine people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and two people between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 17,508 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 797 deaths. Eighty-nine percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 716 people (96 percent of the cases); 37% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 15% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, eight cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,053 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for almost 99,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

High temperatures have been forecast for many areas throughout LA County. As the Safer at Home Order remains in effect, Public Health would like to remind everyone that precautions should be taken to avoid heat-related illness, especially by older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition, among others, who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperatures:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and bring a hat or umbrella with you.

Cars get very hot. Don’t leave children or pets in cars, and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you see these symptoms: high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin.

Check on those at risk, like the sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children.

Avoid working out wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes; this means avoiding contact with others while you work out.

Public Health and County partners are planning on ways to safely open cooling centers if the need arises.

“So many in LA County are mourning people who have passed away from COVID-19. We are deeply sorry for your loss, and you are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “COVID-19 is rapidly becoming one of the leading causes of death among LA County residents. On average, 44 people are dying each day from COVID-19. This is significantly higher than the five people who die each day from the flu and 31 people who die from coronary heart disease.”

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. Essential employees are required to wear cloth face coverings while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and businesses are required to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 17508 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 16756 — Long Beach 489 — Pasadena 263 Deaths 797 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 742 — Long Beach 27 — Pasadena 28 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 335 – 18 to 40 5435 – 41 to 65 7278 – over 65 3658 – Under Investigation 50 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 8281 – Male 8314 – Other 5 – Under Investigation 156 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 1124 – Black 826 – Hispanic/Latino 4433 – White 2374 – Other 984 – Under Investigation 7015 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 4053 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 128 – Black 107 – Hispanic/Latino 267 – White 197 – Other 17 – Under Investigation 26 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 29 138.87 City of Alhambra 65 74.95 City of Arcadia 34 58.87 City of Artesia 12 71.45 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 40 79.94 City of Baldwin Park 62 80.76 City of Bell 112 308.27 City of Bell Gardens 75 174.13 City of Bellflower 99 127.36 City of Beverly Hills 102 295.48 City of Bradbury — — City of Burbank 188 175.41 City of Calabasas 31 127.45 City of Carson 199 212.05 City of Cerritos 45 89.88 City of Claremont 21 57.56 City of Commerce 10 76.52 City of Compton 156 156.15 City of Covina 77 157.04 City of Cudahy 54 221.79 City of Culver City 49 122.91 City of Diamond Bar 31 53.9 City of Downey 170 148.78 City of Duarte 45 204.4 City of El Monte 107 91.24 City of El Segundo 25 148.93 City of Gardena 128 208.78 City of Glendale 419 202.91 City of Glendora 38 72.02 City of Hawaiian Gardens 10 68.14 City of Hawthorne 144 162.19 City of Hermosa Beach 22 111.85 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 106 178.2 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 245 215.7 City of Irwindale — — City of La Canada Flintridge 37 178.8 City of La Habra Heights — — City of La Mirada 42 84.68 City of La Puente 33 81.09 City of La Verne 14 42.06 City of Lakewood 71 88.35 City of Lancaster 212 131.21 City of Lawndale 47 139.82 City of Lomita 31 149.55 City of Lynwood 141 195.71 City of Malibu 28 216.03 City of Manhattan Beach 64 177.78 City of Maywood 48 171.13 City of Monrovia 28 72.16 City of Montebello 98 152.23 City of Monterey Park 57 91.55 City of Norwalk 146 135.66 City of Palmdale 325 204.44 City of Palos Verdes Estates 37 273.63 City of Paramount 104 185.64 City of Pico Rivera 124 192.89 City of Pomona 122 78.24 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 50 116.97 City of Redondo Beach 95 138.29 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 23 41.55 City of San Dimas 25 72.43 City of San Fernando 61 247.85 City of San Gabriel 26 63.49 City of San Marino 10 75.32 City of Santa Clarita 283 128.39 City of Santa Fe Springs 16 87.13 City of Santa Monica 144 155.77 City of Sierra Madre 5 45.5 City of Signal Hill 6 50.86 City of South El Monte 10 47.88 City of South Gate 195 198.67 City of South Pasadena 51 195.75 City of Temple City 38 104.24 City of Torrance 226 151.41 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 20 65.51 City of West Covina 89 82.23 City of West Hollywood 129 349.11 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 85 97.22 Los Angeles 8022 198.34 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 20 243.84 Los Angeles – Alsace 23 184.81 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 6 239.81 Los Angeles – Arleta 70 203.67 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 19 129.55 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 47 151 Los Angeles – Bel Air 27 320.32 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 31 247.5 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 30 227.74 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 134 154.23 Los Angeles – Brentwood 62 200.29 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 12 168.52 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 187 286.42 Los Angeles – Carthay 56 389.89 Los Angeles – Central 90 230.82 Los Angeles – Century City 30 234.52 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 62 183.62 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 60 161.9 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 16 174.46 Los Angeles – Chinatown 5 62.34 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 25 171.79 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 52 343.17 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 44 318.17 Los Angeles – Crestview 58 510.2 Los Angeles – Del Rey 44 146.98 Los Angeles – Downtown 49 178.14 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 71 179.34 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 98 334.62 Los Angeles – Echo Park 16 112.23 Los Angeles – El Sereno 74 177 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 7 122.55 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 16 157.31 Los Angeles – Encino 73 161.6 Los Angeles – Exposition — — Los Angeles – Exposition Park 96 213.73 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 17 194.93 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 89 187.59 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 92 291.1 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 23 213.68 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 93 159.82 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 42 195.3 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 60 352.13 Los Angeles – Harbor City 37 127.28 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 52 119.27 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 42 232.88 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 85 224.07 Los Angeles – Highland Park 62 128.12 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 42 302.81 Los Angeles – Hollywood 169 247.6 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 56 190.26 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 41 143.65 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 7 86.71 Los Angeles – Koreatown 108 208.93 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 9 197.41 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 59 139.79 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 42 319.81 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 27 177.22 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 46 141.12 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 74 922.12 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 58 204.64 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood 9 209.11 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 30 138.84 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 11 128.87 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 46 108.31 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 286 368.1 Los Angeles – Mid-city 34 226.21 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 33 183.49 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 52 215.55 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 32 132.53 Los Angeles – North Hills 111 180.27 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 239 157.84 Los Angeles – Northridge 113 161.9 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 35 164.39 Los Angeles – Pacoima 166 215.64 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 90 205.12 Los Angeles – Panorama City 183 243.19 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 11 81 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 147 351.32 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 16 146.16 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 48 134.88 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 11 167.68 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 149 194.47 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 16 345.13 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 6 141.91 Los Angeles – San Pedro 122 156.33 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 11 247.64 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 109 124.92 Los Angeles – Silverlake 104 235.92 Los Angeles – South Carthay 22 207.65 Los Angeles – South Park 85 223.91 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 7 152.71 Los Angeles – Studio City 28 124.78 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 83 158.15 Los Angeles – Sunland 55 269.5 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 240 291.27 Los Angeles – Tarzana 66 213.76 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 121 306.47 Los Angeles – Thai Town 12 122.34 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 9 103.4 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace — — Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 48 172.6 Los Angeles – University Hills — — Los Angeles – University Park 58 211.25 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 67 223.21 Los Angeles – Valley Village 67 271.04 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 206 221.04 Los Angeles – Venice 42 123.95 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 40 232.56 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 32 417.92 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 78 189.38 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 123 236.55 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 29 345.28 Los Angeles – View Heights 7 189.5 Los Angeles – Watts 66 154.66 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 7 142.42 Los Angeles – West Adams 82 296.78 Los Angeles – West Hills 43 106.06 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 49 130.19 Los Angeles – West Vernon 138 257.25 Los Angeles – Westchester 56 108.52 Los Angeles – Westlake 178 299.89 Los Angeles – Westwood 43 79.47 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 59 163.3 Los Angeles – Wilmington 66 116.84 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 80 159.46 Los Angeles – Winnetka 104 200.83 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 96 141.06 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 54 123.8 Unincorporated – Anaverde — — Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest — — Unincorporated – Arcadia — — Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 73 172 Unincorporated – Athens Village 12 245.05 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 8 118.08 Unincorporated – Azusa 12 75.36 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett 23 155.23 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 21 271.74 Unincorporated – Castaic 16 58.84 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 19 112.97 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 13 98.9 Unincorporated – Del Aire 6 136.58 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur — — Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte 5 112.92 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 6 113.38 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 271 216.33 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 16 104.52 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village 5 56.88 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 134 207.09 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora — — Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 44 78.68 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons — — Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 15 75.75 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 16 226.28 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 13 100.05 Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 34 150.83 Unincorporated – Leona Valley — — Unincorporated – Littlerock — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 6 168.11 Unincorporated – Llano — — Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 10 106.26 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier 6 71.77 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 12 49.93 Unincorporated – Palmdale — — Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano — — Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 22 170.46 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 10 375.8 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 5 148.77 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 35 68.6 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 16 79.13 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 8 42.96 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte — — Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 7 79.11 Unincorporated – South Whittier 53 89.49 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 16 76.31 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde — — Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 23 98.41 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 21 180.49 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 37 229.2 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 48 217.33 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 8 81.34 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 25 92.85 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms — — Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 37 105.98 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 1070

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Eight previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

