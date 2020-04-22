April 22, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 1,318 New Cases (+693 compared to 4/21), 60 Additional Deaths

Artesia – 12 (+1)

Bellflower – 87 (+9)

Cerritos – 44 (+2)

Commerce – 10 (+1)

Downey 155 (+11)

Hawaiian Gardens – 9 (+1)

Lakewood – 69 (+8)

La Mirada -42 (+2)

Montebello 96 (+8)

Norwalk – 135 (+11)

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Forty-eight people who died were over the age of 65; 13 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Forty-nine people had underlying health conditions including 38 people over the age of 65, nine people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and two people between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 16,435 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 729 deaths. Eighty-eight percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 646 people (95 percent of the cases); 37% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 27% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 15% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 23 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 3,902 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for almost 91,000 individuals and 15% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues to receive a backlog of test results. In an effort to expand testing capacity, many new labs are responding to the emergency and Public Health is working with them to ensure that they have the proper reporting systems in place. Until this reporting issue is resolved, there may be periodic increases in positive cases and total cases due to unevenness in daily reporting.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we are reminded that we are all part of one humanity united in our efforts to recover from this pandemic. Sadly, 66 additional people died from COVID-19, and our sincere condolences go out to every person affected by these losses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We know that with the return of beautiful weather we all want to be outside – and it is fine do so – as long as you are not gathering with others. Enjoy a walk or a jog, or sit outside and enjoy the sunshine at your home. Our beaches and trails remain closed as we continue to work together to slow the spread.”

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, and have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. The current Health Officer Order requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 16435 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 15697 — Long Beach 477 — Pasadena 261 Deaths 729 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 677 — Long Beach 24 — Pasadena 28 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 298 – 18 to 40 5059 – 41 to 65 6886 – over 65 3410 – Under Investigation 44 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 7706 – Male 7827 – Other 5 – Under Investigation 159 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 1078 – Black 794 – Hispanic/Latino 4227 – White 2293 – Other 972 – Under Investigation 6333 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 3902 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 118 – Black 100 – Hispanic/Latino 237 – White 176 – Other 15 – Under Investigation 31 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 29 138.87 City of Alhambra 62 71.49 City of Arcadia 34 58.87 City of Artesia 12 71.45 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 37 73.94 City of Baldwin Park 57 74.25 City of Bell 109 300.01 City of Bell Gardens 70 162.52 City of Bellflower 87 111.92 City of Beverly Hills 100 289.69 City of Bradbury — — City of Burbank 170 158.61 City of Calabasas 31 127.45 City of Carson 191 203.52 City of Cerritos 44 87.88 City of Claremont 21 57.56 City of Commerce 10 76.52 City of Compton 140 140.13 City of Covina 71 144.8 City of Cudahy 49 201.26 City of Culver City 45 112.88 City of Diamond Bar 28 48.68 City of Downey 155 135.65 City of Duarte 45 204.4 City of El Monte 96 81.86 City of El Segundo 24 142.98 City of Gardena 126 205.51 City of Glendale 389 188.38 City of Glendora 37 70.12 City of Hawaiian Gardens 9 61.32 City of Hawthorne 140 157.68 City of Hermosa Beach 22 111.85 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 95 159.71 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 228 200.74 City of Irwindale — — City of La Canada Flintridge 35 169.14 City of La Habra Heights — — City of La Mirada 42 84.68 City of La Puente 31 76.17 City of La Verne 14 42.06 City of Lakewood 69 85.86 City of Lancaster 197 121.93 City of Lawndale 45 133.87 City of Lomita 30 144.72 City of Lynwood 132 183.21 City of Malibu 26 200.6 City of Manhattan Beach 63 175 City of Maywood 47 167.56 City of Monrovia 26 67.01 City of Montebello 96 149.13 City of Monterey Park 50 80.31 City of Norwalk 135 125.44 City of Palmdale 299 188.09 City of Palos Verdes Estates 36 266.23 City of Paramount 100 178.5 City of Pico Rivera 113 175.78 City of Pomona 110 70.54 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 50 116.97 City of Redondo Beach 94 136.83 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 21 37.94 City of San Dimas 24 69.53 City of San Fernando 58 235.66 City of San Gabriel 25 61.04 City of San Marino 9 67.79 City of Santa Clarita 273 123.85 City of Santa Fe Springs 15 81.68 City of Santa Monica 139 150.36 City of Sierra Madre 5 45.5 City of Signal Hill 6 50.86 City of South El Monte 7 33.52 City of South Gate 188 191.53 City of South Pasadena 38 145.86 City of Temple City 31 85.04 City of Torrance 220 147.39 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 19 62.23 City of West Covina 81 74.84 City of West Hollywood 125 338.29 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 84 96.07 Los Angeles 7551 186.69 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 19 231.65 Los Angeles – Alsace 23 184.81 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 6 239.81 Los Angeles – Arleta 66 192.03 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 19 129.55 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 46 147.79 Los Angeles – Bel Air 27 320.32 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 31 247.5 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 30 227.74 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 129 148.47 Los Angeles – Brentwood 62 200.29 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 12 168.52 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 167 255.79 Los Angeles – Carthay 56 389.89 Los Angeles – Central 81 207.73 Los Angeles – Century City 30 234.52 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 57 168.81 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 58 156.5 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 15 163.56 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 23 158.04 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 50 329.97 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 43 310.94 Los Angeles – Crestview 57 501.41 Los Angeles – Del Rey 43 143.64 Los Angeles – Downtown 41 149.05 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 68 171.76 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 91 310.72 Los Angeles – Echo Park 14 98.2 Los Angeles – El Sereno 70 167.43 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 7 122.55 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 16 157.31 Los Angeles – Encino 73 161.6 Los Angeles – Exposition — — Los Angeles – Exposition Park 86 191.46 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 16 183.47 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 86 181.26 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 92 291.1 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 20 185.8 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 88 151.23 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 36 167.4 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 60 352.13 Los Angeles – Harbor City 33 113.52 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 49 112.39 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 37 205.16 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 69 181.89 Los Angeles – Highland Park 59 121.92 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 38 273.97 Los Angeles – Hollywood 166 243.21 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 55 186.86 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 39 136.65 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 6 74.32 Los Angeles – Koreatown 104 201.19 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 9 197.41 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 54 127.94 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 40 304.58 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 26 170.66 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 44 134.98 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 74 922.12 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 58 204.64 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood 9 209.11 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 30 138.84 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 9 105.44 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 46 108.31 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 281 361.67 Los Angeles – Mid-city 34 226.21 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 32 177.93 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 49 203.12 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 31 128.39 Los Angeles – North Hills 101 164.03 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 226 149.25 Los Angeles – Northridge 109 156.17 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 33 155 Los Angeles – Pacoima 151 196.16 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 85 193.72 Los Angeles – Panorama City 166 220.6 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 11 81 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 133 317.86 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 16 146.16 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 46 129.26 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 10 152.44 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 143 186.64 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 13 280.41 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 6 141.91 Los Angeles – San Pedro 104 133.27 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 11 247.64 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 102 116.9 Los Angeles – Silverlake 97 220.04 Los Angeles – South Carthay 22 207.65 Los Angeles – South Park 80 210.74 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 6 130.89 Los Angeles – Studio City 27 120.32 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 77 146.71 Los Angeles – Sunland 52 254.8 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 220 267 Los Angeles – Tarzana 65 210.52 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 112 283.67 Los Angeles – Thai Town 12 122.34 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 9 103.4 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace — — Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 42 151.02 Los Angeles – University Hills — — Los Angeles – University Park 45 163.9 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 61 203.22 Los Angeles – Valley Village 66 266.99 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 191 204.95 Los Angeles – Venice 41 121 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 36 209.3 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 29 378.74 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 70 169.96 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 112 215.39 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 28 333.37 Los Angeles – View Heights 7 189.5 Los Angeles – Watts 62 145.29 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 6 122.08 Los Angeles – West Adams 78 282.3 Los Angeles – West Hills 38 93.72 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 49 130.19 Los Angeles – West Vernon 133 247.93 Los Angeles – Westchester 54 104.65 Los Angeles – Westlake 164 276.3 Los Angeles – Westwood 42 77.62 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 58 160.54 Los Angeles – Wilmington 61 107.99 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 79 157.46 Los Angeles – Winnetka 95 183.45 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 96 141.06 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 54 123.8 Unincorporated – Anaverde — — Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest — — Unincorporated – Arcadia — — Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 64 150.79 Unincorporated – Athens Village 12 245.05 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 7 103.32 Unincorporated – Azusa 10 62.8 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett 22 148.48 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 21 271.74 Unincorporated – Castaic 16 58.84 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 18 107.02 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 12 91.3 Unincorporated – Del Aire 6 136.58 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur — — Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte 5 112.92 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 6 113.38 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 227 181.21 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 15 97.99 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 126 194.73 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 43 76.89 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons — — Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 13 65.65 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 16 226.28 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 13 100.05 Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 31 137.52 Unincorporated – Leona Valley — — Unincorporated – Littlerock — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano — — Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 9 95.63 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier 6 71.77 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 10 41.6 Unincorporated – Palmdale — — Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano — — Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 19 147.22 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 10 375.8 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 32 62.72 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 14 69.23 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 8 42.96 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte — — Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 7 79.11 Unincorporated – South Whittier 52 87.81 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 16 76.31 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde — — Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 23 98.41 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 21 180.49 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 36 223.01 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 48 217.33 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 7 71.17 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 25 92.85 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms — — Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 37 105.98 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 952

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-three previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

