April 22, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 1,318 New Cases (+693 compared to 4/21), 60 Additional Deaths

 

 

Artesia – 12 (+1)

Bellflower – 87 (+9)

Cerritos – 44 (+2)

Commerce – 10 (+1)

Downey 155 (+11)

Hawaiian Gardens – 9 (+1)

Lakewood – 69 (+8)

La Mirada -42 (+2)

Montebello 96 (+8)

Norwalk – 135 (+11)

 

 

Los Angeles County Announces 66 New Deaths Related to
2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
1,318 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Forty-eight people who died were over the age of 65; 13 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Forty-nine people had underlying health conditions including 38 people over the age of 65, nine people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and two people between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 16,435 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 729 deaths. Eighty-eight percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 646 people (95 percent of the cases); 37% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 27% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 15% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 23 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 3,902 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for almost 91,000 individuals and 15% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues to receive a backlog of test results. In an effort to expand testing capacity, many new labs are responding to the emergency and Public Health is working with them to ensure that they have the proper reporting systems in place. Until this reporting issue is resolved, there may be periodic increases in positive cases and total cases due to unevenness in daily reporting.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we are reminded that we are all part of one humanity united in our efforts to recover from this pandemic. Sadly, 66 additional people died from COVID-19, and our sincere condolences go out to every person affected by these losses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We know that with the return of beautiful weather we all want to be outside – and it is fine do so – as long as you are not gathering with others. Enjoy a walk or a jog, or sit outside and enjoy the sunshine at your home. Our beaches and trails remain closed as we continue to work together to slow the spread.”

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, and have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services.  The current Health Officer Order requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

16435

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

15697

— Long Beach

477

— Pasadena

261

Deaths

729

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

677

— Long Beach

24

— Pasadena

28

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

298

–  18 to 40

5059

–  41 to 65

6886

–  over 65

3410

–  Under Investigation

44

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

7706

–  Male

7827

–  Other

5

–  Under Investigation

159

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

1078

–  Black

794

–  Hispanic/Latino

4227

–  White

2293

–  Other

972

–  Under Investigation

6333

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

3902

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

118

–  Black

100

–  Hispanic/Latino

237

–  White

176

–  Other

15

–  Under Investigation

31

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

29

138.87

City of Alhambra

62

71.49

City of Arcadia

34

58.87

City of Artesia

12

71.45

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

37

73.94

City of Baldwin Park

57

74.25

City of Bell

109

300.01

City of Bell Gardens

70

162.52

City of Bellflower

87

111.92

City of Beverly Hills

100

289.69

City of Bradbury

City of Burbank

170

158.61

City of Calabasas

31

127.45

City of Carson

191

203.52

City of Cerritos

44

87.88

City of Claremont

21

57.56

City of Commerce

10

76.52

City of Compton

140

140.13

City of Covina

71

144.8

City of Cudahy

49

201.26

City of Culver City

45

112.88

City of Diamond Bar

28

48.68

City of Downey

155

135.65

City of Duarte

45

204.4

City of El Monte

96

81.86

City of El Segundo

24

142.98

City of Gardena

126

205.51

City of Glendale

389

188.38

City of Glendora

37

70.12

City of Hawaiian Gardens

9

61.32

City of Hawthorne

140

157.68

City of Hermosa Beach

22

111.85

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

95

159.71

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

228

200.74

City of Irwindale

City of La Canada Flintridge

35

169.14

City of La Habra Heights

City of La Mirada

42

84.68

City of La Puente

31

76.17

City of La Verne

14

42.06

City of Lakewood

69

85.86

City of Lancaster

197

121.93

City of Lawndale

45

133.87

City of Lomita

30

144.72

City of Lynwood

132

183.21

City of Malibu

26

200.6

City of Manhattan Beach

63

175

City of Maywood

47

167.56

City of Monrovia

26

67.01

City of Montebello

96

149.13

City of Monterey Park

50

80.31

City of Norwalk

135

125.44

City of Palmdale

299

188.09

City of Palos Verdes Estates

36

266.23

City of Paramount

100

178.5

City of Pico Rivera

113

175.78

City of Pomona

110

70.54

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

50

116.97

City of Redondo Beach

94

136.83

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

21

37.94

City of San Dimas

24

69.53

City of San Fernando

58

235.66

City of San Gabriel

25

61.04

City of San Marino

9

67.79

City of Santa Clarita

273

123.85

City of Santa Fe Springs

15

81.68

City of Santa Monica

139

150.36

City of Sierra Madre

5

45.5

City of Signal Hill

6

50.86

City of South El Monte

7

33.52

City of South Gate

188

191.53

City of South Pasadena

38

145.86

City of Temple City

31

85.04

City of Torrance

220

147.39

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

19

62.23

City of West Covina

81

74.84

City of West Hollywood

125

338.29

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

84

96.07

Los Angeles

7551

186.69

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

19

231.65

Los Angeles – Alsace

23

184.81

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

6

239.81

Los Angeles – Arleta

66

192.03

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

19

129.55

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

46

147.79

Los Angeles – Bel Air

27

320.32

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

31

247.5

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

30

227.74

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

129

148.47

Los Angeles – Brentwood

62

200.29

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

12

168.52

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

167

255.79

Los Angeles – Carthay

56

389.89

Los Angeles – Central

81

207.73

Los Angeles – Century City

30

234.52

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

57

168.81

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

58

156.5

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

15

163.56

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

23

158.04

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

50

329.97

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

43

310.94

Los Angeles – Crestview

57

501.41

Los Angeles – Del Rey

43

143.64

Los Angeles – Downtown

41

149.05

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

68

171.76

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

91

310.72

Los Angeles – Echo Park

14

98.2

Los Angeles – El Sereno

70

167.43

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

7

122.55

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

16

157.31

Los Angeles – Encino

73

161.6

Los Angeles – Exposition

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

86

191.46

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

16

183.47

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

86

181.26

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

92

291.1

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

20

185.8

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

88

151.23

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

36

167.4

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

60

352.13

Los Angeles – Harbor City

33

113.52

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

49

112.39

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

37

205.16

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

69

181.89

Los Angeles – Highland Park

59

121.92

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

38

273.97

Los Angeles – Hollywood

166

243.21

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

55

186.86

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

39

136.65

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

6

74.32

Los Angeles – Koreatown

104

201.19

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

9

197.41

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

54

127.94

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

40

304.58

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

26

170.66

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

44

134.98

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

74

922.12

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

58

204.64

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

9

209.11

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

30

138.84

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

9

105.44

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

46

108.31

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

281

361.67

Los Angeles – Mid-city

34

226.21

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

32

177.93

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

49

203.12

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

31

128.39

Los Angeles – North Hills

101

164.03

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

226

149.25

Los Angeles – Northridge

109

156.17

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

33

155

Los Angeles – Pacoima

151

196.16

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

85

193.72

Los Angeles – Panorama City

166

220.6

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

11

81

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

133

317.86

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

16

146.16

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

46

129.26

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

10

152.44

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

143

186.64

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

13

280.41

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

6

141.91

Los Angeles – San Pedro

104

133.27

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

11

247.64

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

102

116.9

Los Angeles – Silverlake

97

220.04

Los Angeles – South Carthay

22

207.65

Los Angeles – South Park

80

210.74

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

6

130.89

Los Angeles – Studio City

27

120.32

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

77

146.71

Los Angeles – Sunland

52

254.8

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

220

267

Los Angeles – Tarzana

65

210.52

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

112

283.67

Los Angeles – Thai Town

12

122.34

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

9

103.4

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

42

151.02

Los Angeles – University Hills

Los Angeles – University Park

45

163.9

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

61

203.22

Los Angeles – Valley Village

66

266.99

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

191

204.95

Los Angeles – Venice

41

121

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

36

209.3

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

29

378.74

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

70

169.96

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

112

215.39

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

28

333.37

Los Angeles – View Heights

7

189.5

Los Angeles – Watts

62

145.29

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

6

122.08

Los Angeles – West Adams

78

282.3

Los Angeles – West Hills

38

93.72

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

49

130.19

Los Angeles – West Vernon

133

247.93

Los Angeles – Westchester

54

104.65

Los Angeles – Westlake

164

276.3

Los Angeles – Westwood

42

77.62

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

58

160.54

Los Angeles – Wilmington

61

107.99

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

79

157.46

Los Angeles – Winnetka

95

183.45

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

96

141.06

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

54

123.8

Unincorporated – Anaverde

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

Unincorporated – Arcadia

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

64

150.79

Unincorporated – Athens Village

12

245.05

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

7

103.32

Unincorporated – Azusa

10

62.8

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

22

148.48

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

21

271.74

Unincorporated – Castaic

16

58.84

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

18

107.02

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

12

91.3

Unincorporated – Del Aire

6

136.58

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

5

112.92

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

6

113.38

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

227

181.21

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

15

97.99

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

126

194.73

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

43

76.89

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

13

65.65

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

16

226.28

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

13

100.05

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

31

137.52

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

Unincorporated – Littlerock

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

9

95.63

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

6

71.77

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

10

41.6

Unincorporated – Palmdale

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

19

147.22

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

10

375.8

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

32

62.72

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

14

69.23

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

8

42.96

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

7

79.11

Unincorporated – South Whittier

52

87.81

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

16

76.31

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

23

98.41

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

21

180.49

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

36

223.01

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

48

217.33

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

7

71.17

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

25

92.85

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

37

105.98

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

952

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-three previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

