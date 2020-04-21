April 21, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 625 New Cases (+332 compared to 4/20), 46 Additional Deaths

Artesia – 11 (+1)

Bellflower – 78 (+4)

Cerritos – 42 (+2)

Commerce – 9 (+2)

Downey 146 (+10)

Hawaiian Gardens – 8 (+2)

Lakewood – 61 (+4)

La Mirada -40 (+3)

Montebello 88 (+8)

Norwalk – 124 (+10)

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 46 new deaths and 1,400 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Seven hundred and thirty-four of these cases are from a backlog of tests, and 625 are daily reported cases. Thirty-three people who died were over the age of 65; four people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Thirty-one people had underlying health conditions including 27 people over the age of 65, three people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Five deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena and two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 15,140 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 663 deaths. Eighty-nine percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 582 people (95 percent of the cases); 36% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 3% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 76 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 3,639 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 89,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues to receive a backlog of test results. In an effort to expand testing capacity, many new labs are responding to the emergency and Public Health is working with them to ensure that they have the proper reporting systems in place. Until this reporting issue is resolved, there may be periodic increases in positive cases and total cases due to unevenness in daily reporting.

“Every day as we report the number of lives lost to COVID-19 we are reminded about the need to do everything we can to slow the spread of this disease. We mourn the loss of members of our collective community, and our hearts go out to their loved ones as they grieve,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we learn more about the virus it becomes clear that there are many asymptomatic people across the county that are capable of spreading COVID-19 to others. Our strategies moving forward need to ask everyone to keep their physical distance from each other, wear face coverings when in contact with others, and stay home as much as possible.”

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill. The current Health Officer Order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 15140 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 14427 — Long Beach 464 — Pasadena 249 Deaths 663 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 614 — Long Beach 24 — Pasadena 25 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 240 – 18 to 40 4593 – 41 to 65 6333 – over 65 3229 – Under Investigation 31 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 7085 – Male 7192 – Other 3 – Under Investigation 147 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 1028 – Black 769 – Hispanic/Latino 3872 – White 2195 – Other 1011 – Under Investigation 5552 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 3639 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 105 – Black 93 – Hispanic/Latino 207 – White 162 – Other 15 – Under Investigation 32 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 29 138.87 City of Alhambra 51 58.81 City of Arcadia 32 55.41 City of Artesia 11 65.5 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 31 61.95 City of Baldwin Park 52 67.74 City of Bell 104 286.25 City of Bell Gardens 63 146.27 City of Bellflower 78 100.34 City of Beverly Hills 99 286.79 City of Bradbury — — City of Burbank 151 140.88 City of Calabasas 29 119.23 City of Carson 181 192.87 City of Cerritos 42 83.89 City of Claremont 19 52.08 City of Commerce 9 68.87 City of Compton 126 126.12 City of Covina 66 134.61 City of Cudahy 40 164.29 City of Culver City 44 110.37 City of Diamond Bar 25 43.47 City of Downey 147 128.65 City of Duarte 37 168.06 City of El Monte 72 61.4 City of El Segundo 21 125.1 City of Gardena 121 197.36 City of Glendale 369 178.7 City of Glendora 35 66.33 City of Hawaiian Gardens 8 54.51 City of Hawthorne 134 150.92 City of Hermosa Beach 22 111.85 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 87 146.26 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 215 189.29 City of Irwindale — — City of La Canada Flintridge 33 159.47 City of La Habra Heights — — City of La Mirada 40 80.65 City of La Puente 30 73.72 City of La Verne 13 39.06 City of Lakewood 61 75.91 City of Lancaster 184 113.88 City of Lawndale 42 124.95 City of Lomita 29 139.9 City of Lynwood 119 165.17 City of Malibu 26 200.6 City of Manhattan Beach 61 169.45 City of Maywood 45 160.43 City of Monrovia 23 59.28 City of Montebello 88 136.7 City of Monterey Park 47 75.49 City of Norwalk 124 115.22 City of Palmdale 248 156.01 City of Palos Verdes Estates 36 266.23 City of Paramount 97 173.14 City of Pico Rivera 107 166.45 City of Pomona 97 62.21 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 50 116.97 City of Redondo Beach 94 136.83 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 19 34.33 City of San Dimas 23 66.64 City of San Fernando 48 195.03 City of San Gabriel 23 56.16 City of San Marino 9 67.79 City of Santa Clarita 244 110.7 City of Santa Fe Springs 15 81.68 City of Santa Monica 135 146.03 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill 5 42.38 City of South El Monte 6 28.73 City of South Gate 172 175.23 City of South Pasadena 34 130.5 City of Temple City 29 79.55 City of Torrance 217 145.38 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 19 62.23 City of West Covina 72 66.52 City of West Hollywood 120 324.75 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 80 91.5 Los Angeles 6904 170.70 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 17 207.27 Los Angeles – Alsace 16 128.57 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights — — Los Angeles – Arleta 56 162.93 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 17 115.91 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 44 141.37 Los Angeles – Bel Air 26 308.46 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 31 247.5 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 29 220.15 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 116 133.51 Los Angeles – Brentwood 61 197.06 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 11 154.47 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 145 222.09 Los Angeles – Carthay 54 375.97 Los Angeles – Central 74 189.78 Los Angeles – Century City 29 226.7 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 50 148.08 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 54 145.71 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 15 163.56 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 22 151.17 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 44 290.37 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 41 296.48 Los Angeles – Crestview 55 483.81 Los Angeles – Del Rey 43 143.64 Los Angeles – Downtown 36 130.88 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 63 159.14 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 80 273.16 Los Angeles – Echo Park 13 91.19 Los Angeles – El Sereno 60 143.51 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 7 122.55 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 14 137.65 Los Angeles – Encino 73 161.6 Los Angeles – Exposition — — Los Angeles – Exposition Park 83 184.79 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 16 183.47 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 74 155.97 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 87 275.28 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 18 167.22 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 81 139.2 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 32 148.8 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 61 358 Los Angeles – Harbor City 32 110.08 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 48 110.09 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 32 177.43 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 60 158.17 Los Angeles – Highland Park 52 107.46 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 34 245.13 Los Angeles – Hollywood 157 230.02 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 53 180.06 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 37 129.64 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 6 74.32 Los Angeles – Koreatown 93 179.91 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 9 197.41 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 53 125.57 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 36 274.12 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 25 164.1 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 40 122.71 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 72 897.2 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 54 190.52 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood 8 185.87 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 29 134.21 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 8 93.72 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 45 105.95 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 265 341.07 Los Angeles – Mid-city 34 226.21 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 32 177.93 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 46 190.68 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 25 103.54 Los Angeles – North Hills 93 151.04 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 200 132.08 Los Angeles – Northridge 101 144.71 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 33 155 Los Angeles – Pacoima 117 151.99 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 82 186.89 Los Angeles – Panorama City 141 187.38 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 11 81 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 126 301.13 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 16 146.16 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 42 118.02 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 9 137.2 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 126 164.45 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 11 237.27 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 6 141.91 Los Angeles – San Pedro 90 115.33 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 10 225.12 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 97 111.17 Los Angeles – Silverlake 97 220.04 Los Angeles – South Carthay 22 207.65 Los Angeles – South Park 70 184.4 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 5 109.08 Los Angeles – Studio City 26 115.86 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 70 133.38 Los Angeles – Sunland 46 225.4 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 195 236.66 Los Angeles – Tarzana 61 197.56 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 103 260.88 Los Angeles – Thai Town 12 122.34 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 9 103.4 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 35 125.85 Los Angeles – University Hills — — Los Angeles – University Park 42 152.97 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 57 189.9 Los Angeles – Valley Village 60 242.72 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 172 184.56 Los Angeles – Venice 40 118.05 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 28 162.79 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 25 326.5 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 63 152.96 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 87 167.31 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 26 309.56 Los Angeles – View Heights 6 162.43 Los Angeles – Watts 56 131.23 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 6 122.08 Los Angeles – West Adams 75 271.44 Los Angeles – West Hills 35 86.32 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 46 122.22 Los Angeles – West Vernon 123 229.29 Los Angeles – Westchester 53 102.71 Los Angeles – Westlake 150 252.72 Los Angeles – Westwood 42 77.62 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 46 127.32 Los Angeles – Wilmington 60 106.22 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 71 141.52 Los Angeles – Winnetka 84 162.21 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 93 136.65 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 51 116.92 Unincorporated – Anaverde — — Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest — — Unincorporated – Arcadia — — Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 60 141.37 Unincorporated – Athens Village 12 245.05 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 6 88.56 Unincorporated – Azusa 6 37.68 Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett 20 134.98 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 21 271.74 Unincorporated – Castaic 12 44.13 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 16 95.13 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 11 83.69 Unincorporated – Del Aire 6 136.58 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur — — Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte — — Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 6 113.38 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 202 161.25 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 14 91.46 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 116 179.28 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 40 71.52 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons — — Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 13 65.65 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 16 226.28 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 11 84.65 Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 30 133.08 Unincorporated – Leona Valley — — Unincorporated – Littlerock — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano — — Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 9 95.63 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 8 33.28 Unincorporated – Palmdale — — Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano — — Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 18 139.47 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 10 375.8 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 32 62.72 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 12 59.34 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 8 42.96 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte — — Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 7 79.11 Unincorporated – South Whittier 46 77.67 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 15 71.54 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde — — Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 22 94.13 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 21 180.49 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 36 223.01 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 39 176.58 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 7 71.17 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 24 89.14 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms — — Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 33 94.52 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 878

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seventy-six previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

