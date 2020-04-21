________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 21, 2020 Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report: 625 New Cases (+332 compared to 4/20), 46 Additional Deaths

 

 

Artesia – 11 (+1)

Bellflower – 78 (+4)

Cerritos – 42 (+2)

Commerce – 9 (+2)

Downey 146 (+10)

Hawaiian Gardens – 8 (+2)

Lakewood – 61 (+4)

La Mirada -40 (+3)

Montebello 88 (+8)

Norwalk – 124 (+10)

 

 

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 46 new deaths and 1,400 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Seven hundred and thirty-four of these cases are from a backlog of tests, and 625 are daily reported cases. Thirty-three people who died were over the age of 65; four people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Thirty-one people had underlying health conditions including 27 people over the age of 65, three people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Five deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena and two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 15,140 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 663 deaths. Eighty-nine percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 582 people (95 percent of the cases); 36% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 3% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 76 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 3,639 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 89,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues to receive a backlog of test results. In an effort to expand testing capacity, many new labs are responding to the emergency and Public Health is working with them to ensure that they have the proper reporting systems in place. Until this reporting issue is resolved, there may be periodic increases in positive cases and total cases due to unevenness in daily reporting.

“Every day as we report the number of lives lost to COVID-19 we are reminded about the need to do everything we can to slow the spread of this disease. We mourn the loss of members of our collective community, and our hearts go out to their loved ones as they grieve,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we learn more about the virus it becomes clear that there are many asymptomatic people across the county that are capable of spreading COVID-19 to others. Our strategies moving forward need to ask everyone to keep their physical distance from each other, wear face coverings when in contact with others, and stay home as much as possible.”

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill. The current Health Officer Order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

15140

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

14427

— Long Beach

464

— Pasadena

249

Deaths

663

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

614

— Long Beach

24

— Pasadena

25

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

240

–  18 to 40

4593

–  41 to 65

6333

–  over 65

3229

–  Under Investigation

31

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

7085

–  Male

7192

–  Other

3

–  Under Investigation

147

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

1028

–  Black

769

–  Hispanic/Latino

3872

–  White

2195

–  Other

1011

–  Under Investigation

5552

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

3639

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Asian

105

–  Black

93

–  Hispanic/Latino

207

–  White

162

–  Other

15

–  Under Investigation

32

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

29

138.87

City of Alhambra

51

58.81

City of Arcadia

32

55.41

City of Artesia

11

65.5

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

31

61.95

City of Baldwin Park

52

67.74

City of Bell

104

286.25

City of Bell Gardens

63

146.27

City of Bellflower

78

100.34

City of Beverly Hills

99

286.79

City of Bradbury

City of Burbank

151

140.88

City of Calabasas

29

119.23

City of Carson

181

192.87

City of Cerritos

42

83.89

City of Claremont

19

52.08

City of Commerce

9

68.87

City of Compton

126

126.12

City of Covina

66

134.61

City of Cudahy

40

164.29

City of Culver City

44

110.37

City of Diamond Bar

25

43.47

City of Downey

147

128.65

City of Duarte

37

168.06

City of El Monte

72

61.4

City of El Segundo

21

125.1

City of Gardena

121

197.36

City of Glendale

369

178.7

City of Glendora

35

66.33

City of Hawaiian Gardens

8

54.51

City of Hawthorne

134

150.92

City of Hermosa Beach

22

111.85

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

87

146.26

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

215

189.29

City of Irwindale

City of La Canada Flintridge

33

159.47

City of La Habra Heights

City of La Mirada

40

80.65

City of La Puente

30

73.72

City of La Verne

13

39.06

City of Lakewood

61

75.91

City of Lancaster

184

113.88

City of Lawndale

42

124.95

City of Lomita

29

139.9

City of Lynwood

119

165.17

City of Malibu

26

200.6

City of Manhattan Beach

61

169.45

City of Maywood

45

160.43

City of Monrovia

23

59.28

City of Montebello

88

136.7

City of Monterey Park

47

75.49

City of Norwalk

124

115.22

City of Palmdale

248

156.01

City of Palos Verdes Estates

36

266.23

City of Paramount

97

173.14

City of Pico Rivera

107

166.45

City of Pomona

97

62.21

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

50

116.97

City of Redondo Beach

94

136.83

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

19

34.33

City of San Dimas

23

66.64

City of San Fernando

48

195.03

City of San Gabriel

23

56.16

City of San Marino

9

67.79

City of Santa Clarita

244

110.7

City of Santa Fe Springs

15

81.68

City of Santa Monica

135

146.03

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

5

42.38

City of South El Monte

6

28.73

City of South Gate

172

175.23

City of South Pasadena

34

130.5

City of Temple City

29

79.55

City of Torrance

217

145.38

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

19

62.23

City of West Covina

72

66.52

City of West Hollywood

120

324.75

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

80

91.5

Los Angeles

6904

170.70

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

17

207.27

Los Angeles – Alsace

16

128.57

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

Los Angeles – Arleta

56

162.93

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

17

115.91

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

44

141.37

Los Angeles – Bel Air

26

308.46

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

31

247.5

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

29

220.15

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

116

133.51

Los Angeles – Brentwood

61

197.06

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

11

154.47

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

145

222.09

Los Angeles – Carthay

54

375.97

Los Angeles – Central

74

189.78

Los Angeles – Century City

29

226.7

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

50

148.08

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

54

145.71

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

15

163.56

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

22

151.17

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

44

290.37

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

41

296.48

Los Angeles – Crestview

55

483.81

Los Angeles – Del Rey

43

143.64

Los Angeles – Downtown

36

130.88

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

63

159.14

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

80

273.16

Los Angeles – Echo Park

13

91.19

Los Angeles – El Sereno

60

143.51

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

7

122.55

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

14

137.65

Los Angeles – Encino

73

161.6

Los Angeles – Exposition

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

83

184.79

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

16

183.47

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

74

155.97

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

87

275.28

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

18

167.22

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

81

139.2

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

32

148.8

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

61

358

Los Angeles – Harbor City

32

110.08

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

48

110.09

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

32

177.43

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

60

158.17

Los Angeles – Highland Park

52

107.46

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

34

245.13

Los Angeles – Hollywood

157

230.02

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

53

180.06

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

37

129.64

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

6

74.32

Los Angeles – Koreatown

93

179.91

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

9

197.41

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

53

125.57

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

36

274.12

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

25

164.1

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

40

122.71

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

72

897.2

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

54

190.52

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

8

185.87

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

29

134.21

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

8

93.72

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

45

105.95

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

265

341.07

Los Angeles – Mid-city

34

226.21

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

32

177.93

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

46

190.68

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

25

103.54

Los Angeles – North Hills

93

151.04

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

200

132.08

Los Angeles – Northridge

101

144.71

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

33

155

Los Angeles – Pacoima

117

151.99

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

82

186.89

Los Angeles – Panorama City

141

187.38

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

11

81

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

126

301.13

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

16

146.16

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

42

118.02

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

9

137.2

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

126

164.45

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

11

237.27

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

6

141.91

Los Angeles – San Pedro

90

115.33

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

10

225.12

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

97

111.17

Los Angeles – Silverlake

97

220.04

Los Angeles – South Carthay

22

207.65

Los Angeles – South Park

70

184.4

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

5

109.08

Los Angeles – Studio City

26

115.86

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

70

133.38

Los Angeles – Sunland

46

225.4

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

195

236.66

Los Angeles – Tarzana

61

197.56

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

103

260.88

Los Angeles – Thai Town

12

122.34

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

9

103.4

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

Los Angeles – Tujunga

35

125.85

Los Angeles – University Hills

Los Angeles – University Park

42

152.97

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

57

189.9

Los Angeles – Valley Village

60

242.72

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

172

184.56

Los Angeles – Venice

40

118.05

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

28

162.79

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

25

326.5

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

63

152.96

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

87

167.31

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

26

309.56

Los Angeles – View Heights

6

162.43

Los Angeles – Watts

56

131.23

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

6

122.08

Los Angeles – West Adams

75

271.44

Los Angeles – West Hills

35

86.32

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

46

122.22

Los Angeles – West Vernon

123

229.29

Los Angeles – Westchester

53

102.71

Los Angeles – Westlake

150

252.72

Los Angeles – Westwood

42

77.62

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

46

127.32

Los Angeles – Wilmington

60

106.22

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

71

141.52

Los Angeles – Winnetka

84

162.21

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

93

136.65

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

51

116.92

Unincorporated – Anaverde

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

Unincorporated – Arcadia

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

60

141.37

Unincorporated – Athens Village

12

245.05

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

6

88.56

Unincorporated – Azusa

6

37.68

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

20

134.98

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

21

271.74

Unincorporated – Castaic

12

44.13

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

16

95.13

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

11

83.69

Unincorporated – Del Aire

6

136.58

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

6

113.38

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

202

161.25

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

14

91.46

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

116

179.28

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

40

71.52

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

13

65.65

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

16

226.28

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

11

84.65

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

30

133.08

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

Unincorporated – Littlerock

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

9

95.63

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

128.83

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

8

33.28

Unincorporated – Palmdale

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

18

139.47

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

10

375.8

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

32

62.72

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

12

59.34

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

8

42.96

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

7

79.11

Unincorporated – South Whittier

46

77.67

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

15

71.54

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

22

94.13

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

21

180.49

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

36

223.01

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

39

176.58

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

7

71.17

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

24

89.14

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

33

94.52

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

878

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seventy-six previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

 ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

