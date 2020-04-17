Cerritos’ Arte Cafe April 17 Lunch and Dinner Menu

Today’s Specials (4/17):

Lunch 11:30am to 2 pm

Chicken tomato lettuce sandwich with sweet cheese, aioli, french fries $9

Sautéed mixed seafood on salad, apple and tomato salsa $13

Dinner 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Fresh Alaska Halibut and Scallops with garlic basil tomato $22

Blackened Filet Mignon and onion butter sauce $21

All entrees come with scalloped potatoes and vegetables

Lobster bisque $5

NY cheesecake $4

Lemon cake $3

Tomorrow’s Specials (4/18):

Dinner 4:30 to 8:00pm

Pork chop with fresh herb mushroom cream $19

Fresh Salmon and Filet Mignon in a truffle butter $22

Prime Ribeye with onions in a Demi glaze $ 27

All entrees come with mashed potatoes and vegetables

Lobster bisque $5

Lemon cake $3

Chocolate cake $3

Call 562-865-2783

to order pickup!

Our to-go menu is also available for pickup and delivery through DoorDash.

Thank you for your support!

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments