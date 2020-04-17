Cerritos’ Arte Cafe April 17 Lunch and Dinner Menu

Today’s Specials (4/17):
Lunch 11:30am to 2 pm
Chicken tomato lettuce sandwich with sweet cheese, aioli, french fries $9
Sautéed mixed seafood on salad, apple and tomato salsa $13
Dinner 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Fresh Alaska Halibut and Scallops with garlic basil tomato $22
Blackened Filet Mignon and onion butter sauce $21
All entrees come with scalloped potatoes and vegetables
Lobster bisque $5
NY cheesecake $4
Lemon cake $3
Tomorrow’s Specials (4/18):
Dinner 4:30 to 8:00pm
Pork chop with fresh herb mushroom cream $19
Fresh Salmon and Filet Mignon in a truffle butter $22
Prime Ribeye with onions in a Demi glaze $ 27
All entrees come with mashed potatoes and vegetables
Lobster bisque $5
Lemon cake $3
Chocolate cake $3
Call 562-865-2783
to order pickup!
Our to-go menu is also available for pickup and delivery through DoorDash.
Thank you for your support!
