April 6, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 51 New Cases in Orange County, No Additional Deaths

Cumulative total of cases
Daily total of cases
To provide more inclusive reporting and case distribution throughout Orange County, effective April 2, 2020, positive COVID-19 cases by city will include incorporated cities and unincorporated areas of the county. Please note the following changes;
|CITY
|POPULATION1
|TOTAL CASES
|Aliso Viejo
|51,372
|9
|Anaheim
|359,339
|92
|Brea
|45,606
|4
|Buena Park
|83,384
|28
|Costa Mesa
|115,830
|20
|Cypress
|49,833
|21
|Dana Point
|34,249
|11
|Fountain Valley
|56,652
|12
|Fullerton
|142,824
|20
|Garden Grove
|175,155
|22
|Huntington Beach
|203,761
|62
|Irvine
|280,202
|77
|La Habra
|63,542
|15
|La Palma
|15,820
|7
|Ladera Ranch
|30,288
|8
|Laguna Beach
|23,358
|34
|Laguna Hills
|31,572
|9
|Laguna Niguel
|66,748
|21
|Lake Forest
|86,346
|16
|Mission Viejo
|96,434
|22
|Newport Beach
|87,180
|73
|Orange
|141,691
|29
|Placentia
|52,333
|20
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|48,960
|6
|San Clemente
|65,405
|38
|San Juan Capistrano
|36,821
|16
|Santa Ana
|337,716
|62
|Seal Beach
|25,073
|3
|Stanton
|39,307
|2
|Trabuco Canyon
|Not Available
|5
|Tustin
|81,369
|16
|Westminster
|92,610
|13
|Yorba Linda
|68,706
|27
|Other*
|133,012
|17
|Unknown**
|45
|All of Orange County
|3,222,498
|882
