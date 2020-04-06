________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 6, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 51 New Cases in Orange County, No Additional Deaths

 

Cumulative total of cases

Daily total of cases

 

To provide more inclusive reporting and case distribution throughout Orange County, effective April 2, 2020, positive COVID-19 cases by city will include incorporated cities and unincorporated areas of the county. Please note the following changes;

  • Previously, cities with a population <25,000 and fewer than 5 cases, were listed in the table with no case count number. These cities will be removed from the table until the case count reaches 5 or more; this currently includes Laguna Woods, Los Alamitos and Villa Park.
  • Going forward, unincorporated areas will be treated the same as incorporated cities; if population >25,000, the area is now included on the table with case count and if <25,000 and fewer than 5 cases, they are included in the “other” category until its case count reaches 5 or more.
  • In order to make this change, cases which were previously reported to a city, but are actually located in an unincorporated area, will be reassigned to the appropriate area. This means that some cities may see a reduction in case counts.

 

CITY POPULATION1 TOTAL CASES
Aliso Viejo 51,372 9
Anaheim 359,339 92
Brea 45,606 4
Buena Park 83,384 28
Costa Mesa 115,830 20
Cypress 49,833 21
Dana Point 34,249 11
Fountain Valley 56,652 12
Fullerton 142,824 20
Garden Grove 175,155 22
Huntington Beach 203,761 62
Irvine 280,202 77
La Habra 63,542 15
La Palma 15,820 7
Ladera Ranch 30,288 8
Laguna Beach 23,358 34
Laguna Hills 31,572 9
Laguna Niguel 66,748 21
Lake Forest 86,346 16
Mission Viejo 96,434 22
Newport Beach 87,180 73
Orange 141,691 29
Placentia 52,333 20
Rancho Santa Margarita 48,960 6
San Clemente 65,405 38
San Juan Capistrano 36,821 16
Santa Ana 337,716 62
Seal Beach 25,073 3
Stanton 39,307 2
Trabuco Canyon Not Available 5
Tustin 81,369 16
Westminster 92,610 13
Yorba Linda 68,706 27
Other* 133,012 17
Unknown** 45
All of Orange County 3,222,498 882

