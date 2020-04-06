April 6, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 51 New Cases in Orange County, No Additional Deaths

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cumulative total of cases

Daily total of cases

To provide more inclusive reporting and case distribution throughout Orange County, effective April 2, 2020, positive COVID-19 cases by city will include incorporated cities and unincorporated areas of the county. Please note the following changes;