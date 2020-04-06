________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

April 6, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 420 New Cases in Los Angeles County, 15 Additional Deaths

Total stands at 6,360 cases.

 

Total stands at 147 deaths.

 

 

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 15 new deaths and 420 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).  Eight of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 12 people were over the age of 65. Five individuals over the age of 65 did not have underlying health conditions.  Three people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and two of these individuals did not have underlying health conditions. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1083 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 6360 cases across all areas of LA County, including 147 deaths. As of today, 1,366 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with over 32,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home and wearing a face covering when out procuring or providing essential services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Public Health are recommending that the general public wear non-medical cloth face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services.  Wearing a cloth face covering does not eliminate the need to physically distance yourself from others and to wash your hands frequently. Members of the general public should use a clean face covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces. You are asked to wear a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth when you must be in public for essential activities, such as shopping at the grocery store. They are an additional tool that can protect others from possible exposure to respiratory droplets that may come from our mouth when we talk, sneeze or cough. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.

“We are saddened to note that the virus continues to devastate families across the county and we extend our deepest condolences to all who are mourning the loss of a loved one,”  said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We cannot underestimate COVID-19, a virus that knows no boundaries, infects people of all ages, and can cause significant illness and death, particularly among people who are elderly or who have underlying serious health conditions.  As we expect to see a significant increase in cases over the next few weeks, we are asking that everyone avoid leaving their homes for anything except the most urgent matters.  And when you do leave, please make sure to cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering if you will be around others, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from everyone else, and frequently wash your hands.  If you are ill, please self-isolate and if you are a close contact of someone who is positive or presumed to be positive for COVID-19, please self-quarantine for 14 days.  These are our most powerful tools to slow the spread and reduce the likelihood of overwhelming our health care system. “

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

  • If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

6360

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6089*

— Long Beach

213

— Pasadena

58

Deaths

147

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

142

— Long Beach

3

— Pasadena

2

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

59

–  18 to 40

2072

–  41 to 65

2650

–  over 65

1278

–  Under Investigation

30

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Male

3082

–  Female

2763

–  Under Investigation

244

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

1366

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate***

City of Agoura Hills

18

85.03

City of Alhambra

22

25.37

City of Arcadia

16

28.07

City of Artesia

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

13

26.27

City of Baldwin Park

11

14.78

City of Bell

22

60.12

City of Bell Gardens

11

25.69

City of Bellflower

37

48.65

City of Beverly Hills

65

187.58

City of Bradbury

0

0

City of Burbank

77

73.55

City of Calabasas

20

82.7

City of Carson

93

99.21

City of Cerritos

23

46.7

City of Claremont

6

16.61

City of Commerce

0

0

City of Compton

36

35.66

City of Covina

22

44.78

City of Cudahy

16

65.24

City of Culver City

27

66.91

City of Diamond Bar

13

22.76

City of Downey

71

62.38

City of Duarte

City of El Monte

21

18.47

City of El Segundo

7

42.22

City of Gardena

30

49.44

City of Glendale

142

70.43

City of Glendora

16

30.63

City of Hawaiian Gardens

City of Hawthorne

44

50.13

City of Hermosa Beach

18

91.32

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

29

48.73

City of Industry

City of Inglewood

78

67.03

City of Irwindale

0

0

City of La Canada Flintridge

14

68.32

City of La Habra Heights

0

0

City of La Mirada

16

32.35

City of La Puente

13

32.2

City of La Verne

7

21.14

City of Lakewood

32

40.92

City of Lancaster

61

38.95

City of Lawndale

16

47.93

City of Lomita

11

54.43

City of Lynwood

43

59.57

City of Malibu

9

71.04

City of Manhattan Beach

48

136.48

City of Maywood

17

60.44

City of Monrovia

12

32.03

City of Montebello

20

31.38

City of Monterey Park

19

31.09

City of Norwalk

50

47.68

City of Palmdale

46

28.81

City of Palos Verdes Estates

25

182.92

City of Paramount

26

46.24

City of Pico Rivera

32

49.96

City of Pomona

30

19.33

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

33

76.91

City of Redondo Beach

67

96.66

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates

8

100.06

City of Rosemead

9

16.35

City of San Dimas

13

38.22

City of San Fernando

12

49.05

City of San Gabriel

11

27.29

City of San Marino

5

36.99

City of Santa Clarita

106

48.32

City of Santa Fe Springs

City of Santa Monica

74

79.22

City of Sierra Madre

City of Signal Hill

City of South El Monte

City of South Gate

58

58.15

City of South Pasadena

10

38.55

City of Temple City

11

30.14

City of Torrance

92

62.72

City of Vernon

0

0

City of Walnut

9

29.93

City of West Covina

15

13.93

City of West Hollywood

86

240.24

City of Westlake Village

City of Whittier

25

28.38

Los Angeles

2851

70.67

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

13

153.18

Los Angeles – Alsace

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

0

0

Los Angeles – Arleta

17

48.42

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

7

47.61

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

21

70.01

Los Angeles – Bel Air

18

219.03

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

25

201.69

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

17

127.62

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

40

45.85

Los Angeles – Brentwood

49

156.71

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

39

61.23

Los Angeles – Carthay

28

208.67

Los Angeles – Central

24

61.37

Los Angeles – Century City

23

189.89

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

19

56.1

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

27

74.92

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

11

118.74

Los Angeles – Chinatown

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

10

66.64

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

14

90.89

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

9

65.44

Los Angeles – Crestview

29

253.36

Los Angeles – Del Rey

27

92.28

Los Angeles – Downtown

21

86.6

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

22

56.16

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

18

60.42

Los Angeles – Echo Park

9

62.74

Los Angeles – El Sereno

20

47.91

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

5

86.48

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

Los Angeles – Encino

41

96.4

Los Angeles – Exposition

0

0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

32

70.81

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

5

55.78

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

29

59.36

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

33

105.15

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

7

66.9

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

29

50.02

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

10

46.01

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

39

237.44

Los Angeles – Harbor City

20

69.07

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

21

48.06

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

9

48.92

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

19

47.92

Los Angeles – Highland Park

21

43.6

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

9

63.58

Los Angeles – Hollywood

100

153.98

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

39

135.06

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

14

47.64

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

Los Angeles – Koreatown

34

64.64

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

5

108.08

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

26

62.41

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

10

74.84

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

18

119.15

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

12

36.31

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

19

250.99

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

18

61.92

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

Los Angeles – Longwood

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

19

89.03

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

26

62.07

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

7

159.34

Los Angeles – Melrose

147

189.35

Los Angeles – Mid-city

22

146.06

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

17

96.22

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

12

50.05

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

9

37.61

Los Angeles – North Hills

28

45.96

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

90

59.46

Los Angeles – Northridge

22

32.47

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

26

125.58

Los Angeles – Pacoima

31

38.78

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

Los Angeles – Palms

46

101.86

Los Angeles – Panorama City

38

50

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

9

66.25

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

24

56.33

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

10

100.16

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

20

60.23

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

8

119.4

Los Angeles – Regent Square

Los Angeles – Reseda

43

56.76

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

Los Angeles – San Pedro

31

39.84

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

5

108.89

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

57

67.08

Los Angeles – Silverlake

58

134.3

Los Angeles – South Carthay

19

179.31

Los Angeles – South Park

23

58.83

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

Los Angeles – Studio City

21

98.12

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

22

39.86

Los Angeles – Sunland

14

68.26

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

0

0

Los Angeles – Sylmar

70

84.59

Los Angeles – Tarzana

37

122.41

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

27

69.25

Los Angeles – Thai Town

5

51.67

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

6

73

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

0

0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

0

0

Los Angeles – Tujunga

12

42.59

Los Angeles – University Hills

0

0

Los Angeles – University Park

17

63.14

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

25

83.76

Los Angeles – Valley Village

30

128.05

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

38

40.92

Los Angeles – Venice

26

76.17

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

13

72.75

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

7

91.62

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

14

33.6

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

22

40.65

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

13

151.73

Los Angeles – View Heights

Los Angeles – Watts

16

36.44

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

0

0

Los Angeles – West Adams

25

88.9

Los Angeles – West Hills

18

46

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

31

82.68

Los Angeles – West Vernon

33

60.77

Los Angeles – Westchester

25

49.21

Los Angeles – Westlake

34

57.94

Los Angeles – Westwood

27

49.61

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

14

36.66

Los Angeles – Wilmington

20

34.92

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

27

52.46

Los Angeles – Winnetka

35

68.58

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

53

82.12

Unincorporated – Acton

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

Unincorporated – Altadena

26

61.22

Unincorporated – Anaverde

0

0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

0

0

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

23

55.23

Unincorporated – Athens Village

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – Azusa

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

0

Unincorporated – Bassett

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

8

113.01

Unincorporated – Castaic

6

21.18

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

12

71.9

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

5

39.38

Unincorporated – Del Aire

5

116.88

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

0

0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

Unincorporated – Duarte

0

0

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

51

40.16

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

6

37.24

Unincorporated – East Whittier

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

0

0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

36

54.73

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

0

0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

19

34.78

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

0

0

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

6

30.36

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

Unincorporated – La Verne

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

10

168.35

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

16

67.84

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

Unincorporated – Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Long Beach

0

0

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

5

54.51

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

5

127.06

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – North Whittier

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Palmdale

0

0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

0

0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

0

0

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

8

15.73

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

5

26.48

Unincorporated – Saugus

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

6

69.84

Unincorporated – South Whittier

17

29.19

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

8

39.03

Unincorporated – Sun Village

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

0

Unincorporated – Val Verde

0

0

Unincorporated – Valencia

Unincorporated – Valinda

7

29.99

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

13

128.71

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

8

50.04

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

Unincorporated – West Carson

20

91.23

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

8

30.11

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

0

0

Unincorporated – Whittier

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

14

40.49

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

–  Under Investigation

599

 *These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

 **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

 ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000.

         Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

