April 4, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 711 New Cases in Los Angeles County, 28 Additional Deaths

Total stands at 5,277 cases

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 28 new deaths and 711 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-one of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 17 people were over the age of 65. Two individuals over the age of 65 who died did not have underlying health conditions. Nine people who died were between the ages of 18 and 65; six people who died in this age group had underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1238 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 5277 cases across all areas of LA County, including 117 deaths. As of today, 1168 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with almost 29,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.

Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds us we need to use universal precautions all the time – assuming that each of us can infect others even when we aren’t sick, and that others can infect us. Along with physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and remaining home when ill, the CDC is recommending that the general public wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, and those essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

“This is the most dramatic increase in deaths we have seen since the COVID-19 crisis began, and our condolences go out to each and every person impacted by these heartbreaking losses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Though COVID-19 can infect people of all ages, most of the deaths we see continue to be among individuals over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions. Now, more than ever, we must unify as a community to protect this vulnerable population by making sure they are able to stay home and take every precaution. This is the time for neighbors, friends, and families to make sure that those at highest risk for serious illness from COVID-19 are able to easily and safely remain in their homes with all their needs met. So, call and check in on our elderly community members, and when possible, safely drop off any supplies they may need, from a safe social distance. These are tough times, but we are a caring LA County, and we will get through this together.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 5277 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5069 — Long Beach 171 — Pasadena 37 Deaths 117 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 114 — Long Beach 3 — Pasadena 0 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 48 – 18 to 40 1785 – 41 to 65 2160 – over 65 1050 – Under Investigation 26 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Male 2641 – Female 2277 – Under Investigation 151 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 1168 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate City of Agoura Hills 17 80.31 City of Alhambra 19 21.91 City of Arcadia 13 22.81 City of Artesia — — City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 8 16.17 City of Baldwin Park 9 12.09 City of Bell 16 43.72 City of Bell Gardens 10 23.36 City of Bellflower 30 39.44 City of Beverly Hills 60 173.15 City of Bradbury 0 0 City of Burbank 61 58.27 City of Calabasas 16 66.16 City of Carson 69 73.61 City of Cerritos 15 30.46 City of Claremont 3 8.31 City of Commerce 0 0 City of Compton 31 30.71 City of Covina 14 28.5 City of Cudahy 12 48.93 City of Culver City 23 57 City of Diamond Bar 11 19.26 City of Downey 52 45.69 City of Duarte — — City of El Monte 12 10.55 City of El Segundo 6 36.19 City of Gardena 23 37.9 City of Glendale 118 58.53 City of Glendora 11 21.06 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 32 36.46 City of Hermosa Beach 17 86.25 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 20 33.61 City of Industry 0 0 City of Inglewood 62 53.28 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 11 53.68 City of La Habra Heights 0 0 City of La Mirada 13 26.28 City of La Puente 11 27.24 City of La Verne 4 12.08 City of Lakewood 28 35.81 City of Lancaster 43 27.46 City of Lawndale 10 29.96 City of Lomita 7 34.63 City of Lynwood 28 38.79 City of Malibu 8 63.15 City of Manhattan Beach 46 130.79 City of Maywood 14 49.77 City of Monrovia 9 24.02 City of Montebello 11 17.26 City of Monterey Park 15 24.54 City of Norwalk 38 36.24 City of Palmdale 31 19.41 City of Palos Verdes Estates 21 153.65 City of Paramount 19 33.79 City of Pico Rivera 27 42.15 City of Pomona 24 15.46 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 27 62.93 City of Redondo Beach 62 89.45 City of Rolling Hills 0 0 City of Rolling Hills Estates 7 87.55 City of Rosemead 6 10.9 City of San Dimas 7 20.58 City of San Fernando 8 32.7 City of San Gabriel 7 17.36 City of San Marino 5 36.99 City of Santa Clarita 89 40.57 City of Santa Fe Springs — — City of Santa Monica 65 69.59 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill — — City of South El Monte — — City of South Gate 42 42.11 City of South Pasadena 9 34.7 City of Temple City 5 13.7 City of Torrance 85 57.95 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 7 23.28 City of West Covina 9 8.36 City of West Hollywood 81 226.27 City of Westlake Village — — City of Whittier 21 23.84 Los Angeles 2361 58.52 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 11 129.61 Los Angeles – Alsace — — Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 0 0 Los Angeles – Arleta 13 37.03 Los Angeles – Atwater Village — — Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 18 60.01 Los Angeles – Bel Air 15 182.53 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 24 193.63 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 16 120.11 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 36 41.26 Los Angeles – Brentwood 46 147.12 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning — — Los Angeles – Canoga Park 29 45.53 Los Angeles – Carthay 24 178.86 Los Angeles – Central 20 51.14 Los Angeles – Century City 21 173.38 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 15 44.29 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 21 58.27 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 10 107.94 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 10 66.64 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 10 64.92 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 8 58.16 Los Angeles – Crestview 20 174.73 Los Angeles – Del Rey 25 85.45 Los Angeles – Downtown 18 74.23 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 18 45.95 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 16 53.71 Los Angeles – Echo Park 8 55.76 Los Angeles – El Sereno 16 38.33 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 86.48 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley — — Los Angeles – Encino 39 91.69 Los Angeles – Exposition 0 0 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 22 48.68 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square — — Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 22 45.03 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 28 89.21 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 7 66.9 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 22 37.95 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 10 46.01 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 37 225.27 Los Angeles – Harbor City 18 62.16 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 15 34.33 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 9 48.92 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 12 30.27 Los Angeles – Highland Park 15 31.14 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 7 49.45 Los Angeles – Hollywood 84 129.34 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 37 128.14 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 11 37.43 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 0 0 Los Angeles – Koreatown 27 51.33 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square — — Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 20 48.01 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 9 67.36 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 15 99.29 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 11 33.28 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 12 158.52 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 14 48.16 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 19 89.03 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 24 57.29 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 6 136.58 Los Angeles – Melrose 129 166.16 Los Angeles – Mid-city 17 112.87 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 15 84.9 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 11 45.88 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 8 33.43 Los Angeles – North Hills 21 34.47 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 86 56.82 Los Angeles – Northridge 21 30.99 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 26 125.58 Los Angeles – Pacoima 22 27.52 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 39 86.36 Los Angeles – Panorama City 27 35.52 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 6 44.17 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 16 37.56 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 8 80.13 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 16 48.18 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 6 89.55 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 34 44.88 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch — — Los Angeles – Reynier Village — — Los Angeles – San Pedro 25 32.13 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 5 108.89 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 52 61.2 Los Angeles – Silverlake 46 106.51 Los Angeles – South Carthay 17 160.44 Los Angeles – South Park 17 43.49 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 0 0 Los Angeles – Studio City 19 88.77 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 13 23.55 Los Angeles – Sunland 10 48.75 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 52 62.84 Los Angeles – Tarzana 33 109.17 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 18 46.17 Los Angeles – Thai Town 5 51.67 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 6 73 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 0 0 Los Angeles – Tujunga 8 28.39 Los Angeles – University Hills 0 0 Los Angeles – University Park 15 55.71 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 17 56.96 Los Angeles – Valley Village 29 123.78 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 33 35.54 Los Angeles – Venice 20 58.59 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 10 55.96 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 5 65.45 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 11 26.4 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 15 27.72 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 9 105.04 Los Angeles – View Heights — — Los Angeles – Watts 14 31.88 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 0 0 Los Angeles – West Adams 20 71.12 Los Angeles – West Hills 15 38.34 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 27 72.02 Los Angeles – West Vernon 26 47.88 Los Angeles – Westchester 23 45.28 Los Angeles – Westlake 27 46.01 Los Angeles – Westwood 27 49.61 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 13 34.04 Los Angeles – Wilmington 19 33.17 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 19 36.92 Los Angeles – Winnetka 25 48.99 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 43 66.62 Unincorporated – Acton — — Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 0 0 Unincorporated – Altadena 18 42.39 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 0 0 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 22 52.83 Unincorporated – Athens Village — — Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett 0 0 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 7 98.88 Unincorporated – Castaic 5 17.65 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 9 53.92 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) — — Unincorporated – Del Aire — — Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 0 0 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 0 0 Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada — — Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 40 31.5 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 29 44.09 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 13 23.79 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 0 0 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose — — Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla — — Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 8 134.68 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles — — Unincorporated – Lake Manor 0 0 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 12 50.88 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 0 0 Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Long Beach 0 0 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 5 54.51 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia — — Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel — — Unincorporated – Padua Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill — — Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 0 0 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 8 15.73 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains — — Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 5 58.2 Unincorporated – South Whittier 13 22.32 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 7 34.15 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0 Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 5 21.42 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 11 108.91 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park — — Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 18 82.11 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 17 2548.73 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley — — Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 7 26.35 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 0 0 Unincorporated – Whittier 0 0 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 10 28.92 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 606

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases divided by the underlying population and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments