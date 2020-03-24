IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ________________________________ ________________________________

New Ads in Swing States Slam Trump for His Coronavirus Response

One ad highlights criticism from Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host and frequent Trump booster, who has blamed “government incompetence” for a lack of preparedness for the pandemic in the United States.

 

 

Watch as a line tracing the exponential growth of coronavirus cases in the United States creeps across the screen, with Trump saying, “We have it totally under control” and “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

 

 

 

 

Trump trying to rewrite history on his assertion it was nothing but the flu.

 

 

