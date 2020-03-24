New Ads in Swing States Slam Trump for His Coronavirus Response

One ad highlights criticism from Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host and frequent Trump booster, who has blamed “government incompetence” for a lack of preparedness for the pandemic in the United States.
Where are the tests??? pic.twitter.com/WzrlWRkRFi
— PACRONYM (@PACRONYM) March 23, 2020
Watch as a line tracing the exponential growth of coronavirus cases in the United States creeps across the screen, with Trump saying, “We have it totally under control” and “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
Trump trying to rewrite history on his assertion it was nothing but the flu.
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply