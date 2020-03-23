IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ________________________________ ________________________________

New Los Angeles County Coronavirus Cases Jump to 536, 2 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed two new deaths and 128 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). One individual was older than 65 with underlying health conditions from Glendale, and the other individual between 30-50, from a location that is still under investigation. Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than the other. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours there have been 199 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 536 cases across all areas of LA County, including seven deaths.  Upon completion of investigations, one case reported earlier was not a LA County resident. As of today, 90 positive cases have been hospitalized.

Public Health is investigating all new cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.  It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of each and every person lost to COVID-19, and we send our sincere condolences to their families and friends,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase over the last 48 hours and sadly, we expect positive case counts to rise dramatically over the next three weeks. Social distancing is our best tool against this pandemic and it is critical that all residents obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order. Assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others.  Staying six feet away from others and limiting all non-essential activities outside our homes is the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. If you are ill with even mild illness, please stay isolated from others for at least 7 days until you are fever and symptom free for 3 days.”

On March, 21 Public Health issued an enhanced Health Officer Order to reconcile elements in the March 19 Health Officer Order necessary to be consistent with the Governor’s Order.  The enhanced Order prohibits all gatherings and events, and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services (including hair and nail salons) are non-essential services that should remain closed.  The Order can be found online: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

  • If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part by adhering to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Total Cases
Laboratory Confirmed Cases 536
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)516*
— Long Beach17
— Pasadena3
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) 
–  0 to 179
–  18 to 40217
–  41 to 65198
–  over 6592
Hospitalization and Death 
–  Hospitalized (Ever)90
–  Deaths7
CITY / COMMUNITY** 
Agoura Hills1
Alhambra4
Altadena5
Arcadia3
Athens1
Baldwin Hills3
Bellflower3
Beverly Hills12
Beverlywood7
Boyle Heights5
Brentwood27
Burbank2
Calabasas3
Canoga Park2
Carson6
Castaic1
Century City4
Century Palms/Cove1
Cerritos2
Cloverdale/Cochran1
Compton1
Covina1
Crestview6
Culver City5
Del Rey2
Diamond Bar2
Downtown2
Duarte1
Eagle Rock2
East Hollywood1
East Los Angeles2
Echo Park2
El Segundo1
Encino10
Exposition Park1
Florence1
Gardena1
Glendale9
Glendora1
Granada Hills5
Hancock Park6
Hawthorne3
Hollywood14
Hollywood Hills7
Hyde Park1
Inglewood3
Koreatown3
La Canada Flintridge2
La Mirada3
La Verne2
Lake Balboa2
Lakewood1
Lancaster7
Lawndale2
Lincoln Heights1
Lomita8
Los Feliz2
Lynwood2
Manhattan Beach9
Mar Vista6
Melrose19
Miracle Mile5
Monterey Park3
North Hollywood9
Northridge1
Pacific Palisades8
Palmdale1
Palms2
Paramount2
Park La Brea6
Playa Vista3
Rancho Palos Verdes1
Redondo Beach5
Reseda3
San Dimas1
San Fernando1
San Pedro2
Santa Clarita7
Santa Monica12
Santa Monica Mountains2
Sherman Oaks8
Silverlake4
South El Monte1
South Gate1
South Park1
South Pasadena3
South Whittier2
Stevenson Ranch2
Studio City7
Sun Valley2
Sunland1
Sylmar1
Tarzana8
Temple1
Torrance4
Tujunga1
University Park1
Valley Glen7
Van Nuys4
Venice7
Vermont Knolls1
Vermont Vista1
Vernon Central1
Walnut1
West Adams1
West Covina1
West Hills4
West Hollywood23
West Los Angeles4
West Vernon2
Westchester3
Westlake1
Westwood6
Whittier2
Wilmington3
Wilshire Center1
Winnetka1
Woodland Hills7
–  Under Investigation61

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; one previously reported case was not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

         Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-%20ncov/index-sp.html

