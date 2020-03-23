New Los Angeles County Coronavirus Cases Jump to 536, 2 Additional Deaths

Share this:

Tweet

Email



LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed two new deaths and 128 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). One individual was older than 65 with underlying health conditions from Glendale, and the other individual between 30-50, from a location that is still under investigation. Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than the other. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours there have been 199 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 536 cases across all areas of LA County, including seven deaths. Upon completion of investigations, one case reported earlier was not a LA County resident. As of today, 90 positive cases have been hospitalized.

Public Health is investigating all new cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of each and every person lost to COVID-19, and we send our sincere condolences to their families and friends,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase over the last 48 hours and sadly, we expect positive case counts to rise dramatically over the next three weeks. Social distancing is our best tool against this pandemic and it is critical that all residents obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order. Assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Staying six feet away from others and limiting all non-essential activities outside our homes is the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. If you are ill with even mild illness, please stay isolated from others for at least 7 days until you are fever and symptom free for 3 days.”

On March, 21 Public Health issued an enhanced Health Officer Order to reconcile elements in the March 19 Health Officer Order necessary to be consistent with the Governor’s Order. The enhanced Order prohibits all gatherings and events, and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services (including hair and nail salons) are non-essential services that should remain closed. The Order can be found online: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part by adhering to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 536 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 516* — Long Beach 17 — Pasadena 3 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 9 – 18 to 40 217 – 41 to 65 198 – over 65 92 Hospitalization and Death – Hospitalized (Ever) 90 – Deaths 7 CITY / COMMUNITY** Agoura Hills 1 Alhambra 4 Altadena 5 Arcadia 3 Athens 1 Baldwin Hills 3 Bellflower 3 Beverly Hills 12 Beverlywood 7 Boyle Heights 5 Brentwood 27 Burbank 2 Calabasas 3 Canoga Park 2 Carson 6 Castaic 1 Century City 4 Century Palms/Cove 1 Cerritos 2 Cloverdale/Cochran 1 Compton 1 Covina 1 Crestview 6 Culver City 5 Del Rey 2 Diamond Bar 2 Downtown 2 Duarte 1 Eagle Rock 2 East Hollywood 1 East Los Angeles 2 Echo Park 2 El Segundo 1 Encino 10 Exposition Park 1 Florence 1 Gardena 1 Glendale 9 Glendora 1 Granada Hills 5 Hancock Park 6 Hawthorne 3 Hollywood 14 Hollywood Hills 7 Hyde Park 1 Inglewood 3 Koreatown 3 La Canada Flintridge 2 La Mirada 3 La Verne 2 Lake Balboa 2 Lakewood 1 Lancaster 7 Lawndale 2 Lincoln Heights 1 Lomita 8 Los Feliz 2 Lynwood 2 Manhattan Beach 9 Mar Vista 6 Melrose 19 Miracle Mile 5 Monterey Park 3 North Hollywood 9 Northridge 1 Pacific Palisades 8 Palmdale 1 Palms 2 Paramount 2 Park La Brea 6 Playa Vista 3 Rancho Palos Verdes 1 Redondo Beach 5 Reseda 3 San Dimas 1 San Fernando 1 San Pedro 2 Santa Clarita 7 Santa Monica 12 Santa Monica Mountains 2 Sherman Oaks 8 Silverlake 4 South El Monte 1 South Gate 1 South Park 1 South Pasadena 3 South Whittier 2 Stevenson Ranch 2 Studio City 7 Sun Valley 2 Sunland 1 Sylmar 1 Tarzana 8 Temple 1 Torrance 4 Tujunga 1 University Park 1 Valley Glen 7 Van Nuys 4 Venice 7 Vermont Knolls 1 Vermont Vista 1 Vernon Central 1 Walnut 1 West Adams 1 West Covina 1 West Hills 4 West Hollywood 23 West Los Angeles 4 West Vernon 2 Westchester 3 Westlake 1 Westwood 6 Whittier 2 Wilmington 3 Wilshire Center 1 Winnetka 1 Woodland Hills 7 – Under Investigation 61

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; one previously reported case was not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-%20ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments