Cerritos and Montebello See First COVID-19 Cases, 59 New Cases, Total Now at 351

STAFF REPORT • Sunday, March 22, 2020

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed two additional deaths and 59 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals who died were both older than 65 with underlying health conditions; one person lived in Miracle Mile and the other individual resided in Del Rey. Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than another. Additional information regarding some of the new cases are pending completion of investigations.

To date, Public Health has identified 351 cases across all areas in LA County including four deaths. As of today, 69 positive cases have been hospitalized. Public Health is investigating all new cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have died from COVID-19 and are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “While the State and County have taken aggressive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we still need everyone to make sure they are practicing social distancing so as not to spread the disease to others or be exposed to the disease by others. And though we may be physically further apart, we are all in this together,” she added. “Public Health is actively coordinating with all the County Departments through the Office of Emergency Management to ensure that everything possible is being done to meet the needs of the people we serve, especially the most vulnerable among us.”

Today, Public Health issued an enhanced Health Officer Order to reconcile elements in the March 19 Health Officer Order necessary to be consistent with the Governor’s Order. The enhanced Order prohibits all gatherings and events, and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services (including hair and nail salons) are non-essential services that are closed. The Order can be found online: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part by adhering to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Locations Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 351 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 335* — Long Beach 13 — Pasadena 3 CITY / COMMUNITY** Alhambra 3 Altadena 3 Arcadia 2 Baldwin Hills 2 Beverly Hills 7 Beverlywood 5 Boyle Heights 5 Brentwood 18 Burbank 1 Calabasas 1 Carson 3 Castaic 1 Century City 4 Century Palms/Cove 1 Cerritos 1 Covina 1 Crestview 4 Culver City 4 Del Rey 2 Diamond Bar 2 Downtown 1 Eagle Rock 1 East Los Angeles 1 Echo Park 1 El Segundo 2 Encino 10 Gardena 1 Glendale 5 Granada Hills 4 Hancock Park 4 Hawthorne 2 Hollywood 12 Hollywood Hills 2 Inglewood 2 Koreatown 1 La Canada Flintridge 1 La Mirada 3 La Verne 1 Lake Balboa 1 Lakewood 1 Lancaster 3 Lawndale 1 Lomita 7 Lynwood 1 Manhattan Beach 7 Mar Vista 4 Melrose 12 Miracle Mile 1 Montebello 1 Monterey Park 3 North Hollywood 5 Northridge 1 Pacific Palisades 7 Palms 1 Park La Brea 4 Playa Vista 2 Redondo Beach 2 Reseda 3 San Dimas 1 San Fernando 1 San Pedro 1 Santa Clarita 4 Santa Monica 5 Santa Monica Mountains 3 Sherman Oaks 7 Silverlake 3 South El Monte 1 South Pasadena 2 South Whittier 1 Stevenson Ranch 1 Studio City 4 Sun Valley 1 Sunland 1 Sylmar 1 Tarzana 7 Torrance 2 Tujunga 1 University Park 1 Valley Glen 6 Van Nuys 2 Venice 6 Vermont Knolls 1 Vermont Vista 1 Vernon Central 1 Walnut 1 West Adams 2 West Covina 1 West Hills 4 West Hollywood 18 West Los Angeles 3 West Vernon 2 Westchester 3 Westlake 1 Westwood 5 Whittier 2 Winnetka 1 Woodland Hills 5 – Under Investigation 31

