71 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, Number Now at 409


LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed one new death and 71 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual who died was older than 65 with underlying health conditions and resided in Culver City. Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than the other. Additional information regarding some of the new cases are pending completion of investigations. Over the last 48 hours there have been 132 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 409 cases across all areas in LA County including five deaths.  Upon completion of investigations, 12 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 84 positive cases have been hospitalized.

Public Health is investigating all new cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.  It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“We are deeply sorry for the passing of loved ones and send our prayers to the families and friends of those who have died from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “It is critical that everyone practices social distancing, obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others.  Please know that the actions you take today to stay 6 feet away from others and limit all non-essential activities outside your home are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

On March 21 Public Health issued an enhanced Health Officer Order to reconcile elements in the March 19 Health Officer Order necessary to be consistent with the Governor’s Order.  The enhanced Order prohibits all gatherings and events, and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services (including hair and nail salons) are non-essential services that are closed.  The Order can be found online: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

  • If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part by adhering to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

 Total Cases
Laboratory Confirmed Cases 409
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)391*
— Long Beach15
— Pasadena3
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) 
–  0 to 175
–  18 to 40160
–  41 to 65159
–  over 6567
Investigation 
–  Investigated Cases352
Hospitalization and Death (among Investigated Cases) 
–  Hospitalized (Ever)84
–  Deaths5
CITY / COMMUNITY** 
Alhambra3
Altadena3
Arcadia2
Athens1
Baldwin Hills3
Bellflower1
Beverly Hills8
Beverlywood6
Boyle Heights5
Brentwood23
Burbank2
Calabasas2
Canoga Park1
Carson4
Castaic1
Century City4
Century Palms/Cove1
Cerritos2
Covina1
Crestview5
Culver City4
Del Rey2
Diamond Bar2
Downtown1
Eagle Rock1
East Hollywood1
East Los Angeles2
Echo Park1
El Segundo1
Encino10
Gardena1
Glendale6
Glendora1
Granada Hills4
Hancock Park5
Hawthorne2
Hollywood12
Hollywood Hills5
Inglewood3
Koreatown2
La Canada Flintridge1
La Mirada3
La Verne2
Lake Balboa1
Lakewood1
Lancaster4
Lawndale1
Lomita8
Los Feliz1
Lynwood2
Manhattan Beach7
Mar Vista5
Melrose17
Miracle Mile4
Monterey Park3
North Hollywood5
Northridge1
Pacific Palisades7
Palms1
Paramount1
Park La Brea4
Playa Vista2
Rancho Palos Verdes1
Redondo Beach4
Reseda2
San Dimas1
San Fernando1
San Pedro1
Santa Clarita4
Santa Monica7
Santa Monica Mountains2
Sherman Oaks7
Silverlake3
South El Monte1
South Gate1
South Pasadena3
South Whittier1
Stevenson Ranch1
Studio City4
Sun Valley1
Sunland1
Sylmar1
Tarzana8
Temple1
Torrance3
Tujunga1
University Park1
Valley Glen6
Van Nuys2
Venice7
Vermont Knolls1
Vermont Vista1
Vernon Central1
Walnut1
West Adams1
West Covina1
West Hills4
West Hollywood19
West Los Angeles3
West Vernon2
Westchester3
Westlake1
Westwood5
Whittier2
Wilmington1
Winnetka1
Woodland Hills5
–  Under Investigation38

 *These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; twelve previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.

         Spanish www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-%20ncov/index-sp.html

