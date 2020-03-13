Breaking: Coronavirus Prompts LACOE to Shut Down All School Districts

STAFF REPORT

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the Los Angeles County Office of Education to order all school districts to close their schools, which includes the ABCUSD, Bellflower USD, Norwalk – La Mirada USD, and Downey USD.

HMG-LCCN has learned that the ABCUSD will call an emergency meeting today at 1 p.m. to order the closure of the schools.

The district will send out a notice to parents using all methods of communications.

UPDATE:

ABCUSD Schools will be closed until March 27.

