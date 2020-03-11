Kaiser Permanente contributes $1 million to 10 leading public health organizations, and is collaborating with CDC on COVID-19 response

Support for effective outbreak response will help share best practices based on evidence and data

PASADENA, Calif. – Kaiser Permanente is contributing $1 million to 10 leading public health organizations and is collaborating with the CDC Foundation to strengthen the United States’ public health infrastructure and response systems to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The organizations that will receive this funding include, but are not limited to: American Public Health Association; Association of State and Territorial Health Officials; Big Cities Health Coalition; Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists; County Health Executives Association of California; Health Officers Association of California; National Association of County and City Health Officials; National Health Law Program; the Network for Public Health Law; and Trust for America’s Health.

These organizations work closely with state and local health officers and play an important role to support them in responding to public health threats. This contribution will help them focus on rapidly sharing emerging evidence and data, aligning on effective protocols and policies, and cascading accurate information as it becomes available — as well as quickly debunking misinformation.

“Public-private collaboration and intergovernmental coordination are critically important in creating effective outbreak response,” said Dr. Bechara Choucair, chief health officer at Kaiser Permanente. “These groups have immense breadth and depth of experience addressing public health issues and can ensure alignment with the health care ecosystem.”

“Government support is essential in combatting health threats, such as COVID-19,” said Judy Monroe, president and chief executive officer of the CDC Foundation. “But, philanthropic and private sector donations – such as this generous gift from Kaiser Permanente – can be used alongside government funds to extend response efforts and meet rapidly emerging needs, including those with organizations supporting state, local, county and territorial health officials.”

The CDC Foundationis an independent nonprofit organization created by the U.S. Congress to help extend the lifesaving work of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC Foundation activated its Emergency Response Fund for the COVID-19 response in late January.

A key part of Kaiser Permanente’s mission as the nation’s largest nonprofit, integrated health system is to improve the health of its 12.2 million members, as well as that of the 68 million people who live in the communities it serves.

“As a leading health care provider with a deep commitment to community health, Kaiser Permanente is proud to support these organizations to safeguard health and mitigate the impact of the virus in our communities,” said Cynthia Telles, Community Health Committee chair for the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals Boards of Directors.

