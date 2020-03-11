Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Taking Extra Steps to Combat Coronavirus

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for its patrons, performers, volunteers and employees. In an effort to address current concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the CCPA is following all recommendations from County, State and Federal public health officials regarding COVID-19.

Extra care is being taken to increase daily cleaning procedures, including sanitizing surfaces such as seat arm rests, handles, doors, and handrails. The CCPA encourages everyone to follow the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department’s recommendations, including to wash your hands frequently and to stay home if you are feeling sick. Dr. Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s director of public health, has said, “With more cases, we are urging people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women and the elderly to practice social distancing by avoiding non-essential travel, public events, community gatherings, and indoor venues.” For more information, please visit the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health website at publichealth.lacounty.gov/.

At this time, all performances are proceeding as scheduled. If you wish to discuss exchange options, please contact the Ticket Office at (562) 916-8500. Exchange privileges are available for all shows, and ticket service charges for exchanges will be waived through the end of May. Original tickets must be returned to the Ticket Office prior to the performance.

