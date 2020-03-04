IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ________________________________ ________________________________

LA County Declares Coronavirus Health Emergency

BY BRIAN HEWS

Los Angeles County officials declared a public health emergency regarding the coronavirus today as six new cases were identified in the county in the last 48 hours.

County officials stressed that they were acting out of “an abundance of caution” and not panic.

The officials said the emergency declaration would allow greater coordination among different levels of government.

Barbara Ferrer, director of Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said at the news conference,“We know that people are nervous and scared and we know that their fears are justifiable,” she said. “It’s a new virus and we don’t have all the answers. We can’t say today we have this many cases and tomorrow we’re going to have this many cases. Our projects are not necessarily as accurate as people want them to be.”

