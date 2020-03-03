HMG-LCCN Endorsements : Vice Mayor Luigi Vernola and Ana Valencia for Norwalk City Council

If you have lived in Norwalk, then you know current Vice-Mayor Luigi Vernola and the impact he has had on the City.

This newspaper has been writing about Vernola’s charity and dedication to the City since 2000, and has endorsed him since the mid 2000’s, and endorses him for the March municipal election.

A staunch advocate of fiscal responsibility, he has led the charge to keep a tight reign on city finances while providing the crucial services residents want and need, while also improving the infrastructure of the city.

A successful business owner, he knows what entrepreneurs and fellow business owners want and has developed strategies to streamline the business processes in the city.

His dedication to the safety and security of Norwalk residents has always been at the top of his list leading town hall safety meetings to answer residents questions and concerns about safety within the borders.

And his philanthropic and charity endeavors are legendary.

From his Santa’s Sleigh Foundation that provides free toys, food and turkeys for hundreds of the less fortunate during the holidays, to his huge Rose Parade type float that he rides around in December dressed as Santa giving children Christmas toys for free, Vernola is dedicated to the city of Norwalk and the residents.

Norwalk residents should reward Vernola for his efforts with four more years.

Valencia has spent 18 years helping the children, teachers and staff of the Norwalk-La Mirada School District; she is the only non-incumbent candidate to currently hold office, and that’s important, there is no learning curve for Valencia.

According to the other candidates, Norwalk “is at a crossroads.” OK, then wouldn’t you want somebody who’s got current experience in political administration at the helm of your city?

Valencia’s experience and community participation, the NLMUSD is one of the larger school districts in the country, makes her well-prepared to handle the challenges of running a city as big as Norwalk.

Vice-Mayor Luigi Vernola and Ana Valencia are the clear choices for Norwalk City Council, but whatever your choice is, please exercise your right and vote on March 3.

