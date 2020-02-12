Video Slams 42nd District Congressman Ken Calvert for Getting Caught With a Prostitute in His Car

STAFF REPORT

A video has emerged slamming Congressman Ken Calvert (R-CA) for soliciting a prostitute and corruption

“Odious Ken Calvert has been skating on corruption for three decades. It’s time to run this Trump-lover out of office. On Feb. 10, the California Labor Federation voted to rescind the endorsement of Regina Marston, saying “Racist or discriminatory statements and/or behavior go against our core values as a movement and won’t be tolerated. That’s why there is only one choice⁠—the Democratic Party’s choice⁠⁠—for Congressional District 42.”

“Say “Yes,” to William “Liam” O’Mara on your primary ballot. The Lefty League last April announced its intention to target all GOP members of the House from California. Calvert is the longest-serving member. It expects to reach 50,000-100,000 targeted voters in CD-42 with the new ad.



Comments

