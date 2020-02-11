Feinstein Announces $1.3 Billion in Transportation Grants

Grants include $1.3 billion for LA Purple Line extension, funding for LA, Long Beach port improvements

STAFF REPORT

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced more than $1.3 billion in federal grant funding for key Southern California transportation projects. The Department of Transportation awarded three grants for projects: Section 3 of the LA Purple Line subway extension and improvements at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“I’d like to thank Secretary Chao for this critical Purple Line funding that will help alleviate LA congestion,” said Senator Feinstein. “Once finished, the Purple Line extension will mean 80,000 more trips on Metro and shorten the trip from Westwood to downtown to just 25 minutes. Connecting downtown LA with the Westside is crucial to modernizing the city’s transit system.”

Senator Feinstein continued: “I’m also pleased to see the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach awarded grants to modernize their operations. The Port of Los Angeles will use $18.2 million to expand its existing railyard and the Port of Long Beach will use $14.5 million to increase capacity.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said: “Los Angeles is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation moment for public transportation — when the idea of linking the westside to Downtown is no longer a distant dream, but a reality that’s within our grasp. With the leadership of Senator Feinstein, our L.A. congressional delegation, and the U.S. Department of Transportation, today’s funding agreement will help us finish the Purple Line Extension more quickly and build the world-class transit system Angelenos deserve.”

LA Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington said: “I want to express my sincere appreciation to Senator Feinstein for her strong, sure and steady support for this $1.3 billion federal funding agreement to construct the last segment of the Westside Purple Line Extension – from Century City to the future VA/Westwood station. This new transit line, when fully constructed, will revolutionize the ability to connect the Westside with the rest of Los Angeles County’s growing rail and bus networks. In addition to Senator Feinstein championing this transit project, I want to express my sincere thanks to members of the Los Angeles County Congressional Delegation, Secretary Elaine Chao and Acting FTA Administrator K. Jane Williams. The partnership between Metro, our federal elected officials in Los Angeles County and the U.S. Department of Transportation has been seamless on this project – and today’s news of a $1.3 billion federal grant for the Westside Purple Line Extension (Segment 3) is emblematic of this fact.”

Background:

· Los Angeles County was awarded $1.3 billion for the Purple Line Extension Project. The last section of the Purple Line project, Section 3 is a new 2.56-mile extension starting from the future Century City/Constellation station to Westwood/UCLA then Westwood/VA Hospital. It is expected to be open for operations in 2026.

· The Port of Los Angeles was awarded $18.2 million to add 11,500 feet of track and increase the capacity of an existing railyard.

· The Port of Long Beach was awarded $14.5 million to improve capacity at the Terminal Island Wye rail junction by adding and replacing rails.

· Feinstein previously wrote Transportation Secretary Chao urging the department to move forward with funding for Section 3 of the Purple Line and other high priority projects in California in a letter dated April 30, 2018. Feinstein also raised this project at the March 27, 2019, hearing on DOT’s budget request.

