Man Killed In Artesia Shooting on 11800 block of 168th Street

City News

ARTESIA, CA — A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Artesia.

Deputies responded to the 11800 block of 168th Street, near Pioneer Boulevard, about 2:30 a.m., where they found the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The age and name of the victim were not disclosed.

A detailed description of the shooter and a motive for the shooting were not immediately available.

