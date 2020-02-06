KANSAS Brings POINT OF KNOW RETURN Tour to the Cerritos Center

KANSAS

Returns to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

With Point of Know Return Tour

on Sun., March 22, 7:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – The legendary group KANSAS is back at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) with the POINT OF KNOW RETURN tour on Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $75. In a career spanning more than four decades filled with

impressive Gold and Platinum records, the Progressive Rock band KANSAS became radio staple and a household name. The Los Angeles Daily News touted the group’s “complex sound and intriguing lyrics,” which helped sell 30 million albums worldwide. The progressive Rockers’ iconic Point of Know Return album celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2017.

Fans were drawn to Kansas’ signature eclectic mix of guitars, keyboards, and vocals creatively immersed in Boogie-Rock with symphonic arrangements. The band dominated the American music scene with smash hits including Carry On Wayward Son from the Top Five quadruple-Platinum Leftoverture and the acoustic ballad Dust in the Wind. Kansas quickly became a major headline act, selling out at the largest venues available to Rock bands of the era. The group’s appeal, unshakable throughout the United States, transcended international borders and garnered legions of fans in Europe and Japan. In the 1980s, the band’s Vinyl Confessions claimed a spot on the Top 20s of the Billboard charts with the single Play the Game Tonight. The Drastic Measures album followed and with it came Fight Fire With Fire, which climbed the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. The Power album scored a Top 20 hit with All I Wanted. Other albums included Somewhere to Elsewhere, In the Spirit of Things, Freaks of Nature, and the orchestral Always Never the Same. In 2016, KANSAS released The Prelude Implicit.

The band consists of keyboardist Tom Brislin, original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist-vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist-keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist-guitarist David Ragsdale, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

