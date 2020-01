DAILY NEWS: Manager A.J. Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow get one-year suspensions for Astros’ sign-stealing; Carlos Beltran not punished

Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow have been suspended one year each for their roles in the team’s sign-stealing, according to multiple reports.

