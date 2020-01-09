Two ABCUSD Schools Named as 2020 California Distinguished Schools

Share this:

Tweet

Email



STAFF REPORT

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced that 323 elementary schools are being honored under the 2020 California Distinguished Schools Award Program. This program recognizes outstanding education programs and practices, as well as for closing the achievement gap and for exceptional student performance. Two schools from the ABC Unified School District were named to this year’s list: Carver Elementary School in Cerritos and Elliott Elementary School in Artesia.

“We are very proud of these two outstanding schools,” said School Board President Dr. Olga Rios. “Both Carver and Elliott Elementary Schools have highly dedicated teachers and staff.”

Both Carver Elementary School and Elliott Elementary School made this year’s list due to their outstanding performance. One component of the Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools based on performance and progress on indicators from the California School Dashboard. Distinguished School awardees represent both excellent teaching, learning, collaboration, as well as real-time conflict resolution and positive behavior intervention.

“Congratulations to Principal Berlyn at Carver Elementary and Principal Barron at Elliott Elementary and their dedicated teams for receiving this important recognition,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. “Thank you to our amazing students and families who are so dedicated to learning and to our schools. This recognition is yours as well.”

The schools will be honored at an awards ceremony at the Disneyland Resort on February 10, 2020. More information about the California Distinguished Schools program can be found at www.cde.ca.gov/ta/sr/cs//.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments