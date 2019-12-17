Cerritos Center Welcomes BALLET FOLCLÓRICO NACIONAL DE MÉXICO

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Welcomes Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México

on Sat., February 1, 2020, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Watch Mexican dance and culture flourish at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, February 1 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $50 and are available at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

Founded in 1960, BALLET FOLCLÓRICO NACIONAL DE MÉXICO de Silvia Lozano has brought the essence, tradition, and heritage of Mexico to the world. Presenting the works of Mexico’s leading researchers and practitioners of folklore, dance, music, and costumes, the troupe has been designated an “Ambassador of Mexican Culture.”

In its long career, the group has performed in more than 40 countries and five continents, receiving numerous awards and prizes. Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México, which maintains residencies in Mexico City and Cancun, frequently performs for presidents, world leaders, royalty, and ambassadors from all around the world. In addition to its international tours, previous noteworthy performances by the ensemble include the 2016 El Grito Mexican Independence Day Celebration at the Miller Outdoor Theatre and the Mexican Consulate of Houston, Texas; a 60-day tour of France and Switzerland in 2011; and a 75-day tour through the Netherlands and Belgium in 2009. The group performed as representatives of the American continent for the inauguration of the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2002. Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México was featured in the original production of Xcaret Mexico Espectacular.

For tickets or more information on this performance, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

