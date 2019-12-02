‘Celebrate’ With KOOL & THE GANG at the Cerritos Center

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Celebrate Good Times With

Kool & The Gang

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Fri., January 17, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – “There’s a party goin’ on right here” with

Kool & the Gang at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, January 17, 8:00 PM. Celebrate good times and groovin’ tunes with the Grammy winner and its legendary blend of Jazz, R&B, Funk, and Pop, which earned the band seven American Music Awards, a score of Top 10 hits, and icon status in American music history. Tickets, starting at $80, are on sale at the CCPA Ticket Office, at cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 467-8818.

With a winning blend of Jazz, R&B, Funk, and Pop, KOOL & THE GANG has earned American Music Awards, a BET Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award, a Grammy for Open Sesame, and an impressive string of Gold and Platinum albums. The group’s hits include Celebration, Ladies Night, Cherish, Jungle Boogie, and Get Down on It. Original members Robert “Kool” Bell, his brother Khalis Bayyan (originally Ronald Bell), percussionist George “Funky” Brown, and Dennis “D.T.” Thomas continue the tradition that began in 1969 and rocked the music world. In 1964, brothers “Kool” Bell and Bayyan teamed up with high school friends Thomas and Brown to form The Jazziacs, which later was renamed KOOL & THE GANG. While the group had some Top 40 R&B successes, it was the 1973 album Wild and Peaceful that earned Gold record status and propelled Kool & the Gang into households across America and onto the music charts with its first No. One R&B hit Hollywood Swinging, the Top 10 Pop single Funky Stuff, and the nightclub favorite Jungle Boogie. The danceable title track from the Ladies’ Night album rocked the music charts and paved the way for the band’s signature song: Celebration, an anthem with such an infectious rhythm that it became the theme song of the 1980 World Series, the 1981 Super Bowl, and the 1981 NBA Championship. The song ruled the Billboard R&B charts at No. One for six consecutive weeks and dominated the top spot on

Billboard’s Pop chart.

With a current lineup that includes four of the original members, Kool & the Gang is one of the longest-performing R&B groups in American music history, boasting a career that spans more than three decades and spawned 31 Gold and Platinum albums. The band’s Top 10 singles include Higher Plane and The Spirit of the Boogie.

The hits continued in the ’80s as Kool & the Gang dominated radio airwaves with Get Down On It, Take My Heart, Let’s Go Dancing, Joanna, and Tonight. The multi-Platinum album Emergency produced the Top 10 singles Cherish and Fresh.

In the 1990s, a new generation of musicians and singers drew inspiration from Kool & the Gang’s repertoire. Jungle Boogie was featured on blockbuster Pulp Fiction’s multi-Platinum-selling soundtrack, and several Hip Hop and Rap performers – including P. Diddy, Coolio, and Will Smith – added their own twists to the band’s biggest hits. In 2004, The Hits Reloaded was released, showcasing today’s hottest singers performing Kool & the Gang classics such as Ladies Night (Atomic Kitten), Get Down On It (Blue and Lil’ Kim), and Too Hot (Lisa Stansfield).

Kool & the Gang got its Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2015. For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments