2019 HMG-CN FALL AREA TEAMS : Valley Christian football, girls volleyball enjoy stellar seasons

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on Twitter

The 2019 fall season was one of the best for the seven area teams in the past two decades. In girls volleyball, three teams were crowned league champions and Valley Christian High took home the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 title. On the gridiron, John Glenn High won a league title for the first time in 30 years while V.C. claimed the Olympic League crown.

But overall, it was a good season for almost everyone. Artesia High’s football team went to the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2004-2006 while its volleyball team had its most victories since 2015. Cerritos High had its best girls record since 2009 and Gahr High had its best volleyball season since 1998 while the football team went back to the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons. Glenn’s volleyball team recorded its most wins since 2014 while Whitney High’s volleyball team had its best record since 1999.

As a result, here are the football and girls volleyball athletes that earned a spot on the 2019 HMG-Community News Fall All-Area Teams,

FOOTBALL

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB-Brayden Garner (Valley Christian)

RB-Tyler Miller (Artesia)

RB-Edwin Udengwu (John Glenn)

WR-Luca Caldarella (Valley Christian)

WR-Robert Coates (John Glenn)

ATH-Davion Keith (John Glenn)

LT-Andrew Sanders (Artesia)

LG-John Roberts (Artesia)

C-Cameron Noble (Valley Christian)

RG-Troy Stanford (John Glenn)

RT-Joe Varoz (John Glenn)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL-Aaron Chairez (Valley Christian)

DL-Thomas Johnson (John Glenn)

DL-John Roberts (Artesia)

DB-Rocco Caldarella (Valley Christian)

DB-Robert Coates (John Glenn)

DB-Brayden Garner (Valley Christian)

DB-Davion Keith (John Glenn)

LB-Jarvis Hudnall (Valley Christian)

LB-Malek Kangas (Artesia)

LB-Diego Martinez (Cerritos)

LB-Eduardo Ramos-Zuniga (Artesia)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB-Matthew Huxtable (John Glenn)

RB-Sergio Martinez (Norwalk)

RB-Moises Vargas (Cerritos)

WR-Rocco Caldarella (Valley Christian)

WR-David Huh (Cerritos)

ATH-Francisco Ruiz (John Glenn)

LT-Ryan Baker (John Glenn)

LG-Austin Chamberlain (Valley Christian)

C-Calvin Johnson (John Glenn)

RG-Raul Bello (Artesia)

RT-Jonathon Manzo (Artesia)

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL-Sam Agregado (Cerritos)

DL-Edward Espinoza (John Glenn)

DL-Kelly Thornton (Artesia)

DB-Nicolas DeGiuseppe (Cerritos)

DB-Andrew Lange (Valley Christian)

DB-Chandler Nixon (Gahr)

DB-Joseph Quibrantar (Cerritos)

LB-Devan Coleman (Gahr)

LB-Corey McKinley (Artesia)

LB-Christopher Roca (John Glenn)

LB-Carson Slager (Valley Christian)

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

QB-Nick Lightell (Cerritos)

RB-Johnny Robinson IV (Gahr)

RB-Milton Roman Jr. (Norwalk)

WR-Andrew Lange (Valley Christian)

WR-Grant Ross (Artesia)

ATH-K’Len Williams (Artesia)

LT-Jace Ramirez (Cerritos)

LG-Teegan Vasquez (Gahr)

C-Johnny Jara (Artesia)

RG-Andrew Barron (Cerritos)

RT-Aaron Chairez (Valley Christian)

HONORABLE DEFENSE

DL-Robert McClain (Gahr)

DL-Jace Ramirez (Cerritos)

DL-Nathan Ramos (Norwalk)

DB-Kyeyou Lenoir (Artesia)

DB-Aiden Perez (Norwalk)

DB-Bobby Sanchez (John Glenn)

DB-Kai Talstra (Valley Christian)

LB-Santiago Chambers (John Glenn)

LB-Ernesto Jimenez (John Glenn)

LB-Giovani Magania (Cerritos)

LB-Cameron Noble (Valley Christian)

Offensive Player of the Year-Valley Christian senior quarterback Brayden Garner made the most of his first season as a varsity quarterback. Garner completed 63 percent of his passes and just missed 1,000 yards. But he was also double trouble for opponents as he led the Defenders with 1,123 yards on 129 carries and scored 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Defensive Player of the Year-Artesia may have allowed more points than it wanted to, but senior linebacker Eduardo Ramos-Zuniga was one of many key forces on defense. Ramos-Zuniga led the Pioneers with 73 tackles and had a season-high 13 tackles against Westminster High in a 21-7 victory on Sept. 13. That marked the third straight game in which he had at least 10 tackles.

Coach of the Year-In his first season as head coach, Bill Garner guided Valley Christian to a 7-4 record and an Olympic League championship. Last season, the Defenders went 3-7 and missed the playoffs. But this season, V.C. won five straight games to end the regular season.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FIRST TEAM

S-Rachel Lim (Valley Christian)

OH-Nicole Blue (Cerritos)

OH-Rachel Gonzales (Valley Christian)

OH-Mariah Uini (Gahr)

MB-Chi Agaranna (Cerritos)

MB-Dakota Quinlan (Valley Christian)

OPP-Megan Bouma (Valley Christian)

DS-Maile Grace Tabon (Cerritos)

L-Mia DeKraker (Valley Christian)

SECOND TEAM

S-Emily Pasion (Cerritos)

OH-Ashlyn Couch (Valley Christian)

OH-Skye Garcia (Whitney)

OH-Karina Gatewood (Cerritos)

MB-Ola Ogan (Whitney)

MB-Monserrat Rodriguez (Gahr)

OPP-Nika Fedorova (Whitney)

DS- Reese Guitche (Whitney)

L-Leanna Tolentino (Cerritos)

THIRD TEAM

S-Afioga Tone (Gahr)

OH-Hunter Bailey Thomas (Gahr)

OH-Danae Green (Artesia)

OH-Kaylani Moncada (John Glenn)

MB-Chizaram Izima (Whitney)

MB-Olivia Vande Vegte (Valley Christian)

OPP-Marie Abrina (Norwalk)

DS-Ysabelle Andrion (Whitney)

L-Arely DeAvila (Artesia)

HONORABLE MENTION

S-Isabela Esteban (Whitney)

OH-Alyanna Dorado (Norwalk)

OH-Karina Flores (John Glenn)

OH-Daisy Moncada (John Glenn)

MB-Kiara Davis (Gahr)

MB-Dominique Harrison (John Glenn)

OPP-Savannah Shaw (Gahr)

DS-Arleen Lopez (Norwalk)

L-Dierra Woolen (Gahr)

Player of the Year-Valley Christian had a lot of go-to players and any one of them would be deserving of this accolade, but it goes to outside hitter Rachel Gonzales. The junior led the Lady Defenders with 365 kills off 1,006 attempts. Gonzales was also second in digs with 308 and received 552 serves, tops on the team.

Coach of the Year-Valley Christian has always been rich in tradition with its athletic program and head coach Jeff Ornee can add his name to the long list of championship coaches. Ornee guided the Lady Defenders to a 25-9 mark and a CIF-SS Division 4 championship. V.C.’s record is the best the program has had since 1998 when that team went 33-0 and was crowned USA Today National Champions.

