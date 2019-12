Browns-Steelers? NFL Sticks it to West Coast Fans Once Again

Share this:

Tweet

Email



BY BRIAN HEWS

Once again the @NFL sticks it to West Coast football fans, televising the snoozer Browns-Steeler game versus the San Francisco 49er-Baltimore Raven game.

One would imagine that San Francisco is getting the game so why not the Los Angeles area?

Well because the Los Angeles Lambs are playing the afternoon game… that’s why.

We would have got the game had the Lambs not come back to L.A. after leaving years ago, so go back to St. Louis Lambs.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments