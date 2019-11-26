Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Welcomes LEGENDS OF FOLK

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Welcomes Back Legends of Folk

on Sun., January 12, 2020, 3:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Share an afternoon of great music from LEGENDS OF FOLK music at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, January 12 at 3:00 PM. Tickets start at $50 for this concert, featuring The Kingston Trio, The Limeliters, and special guest The Brothers Four. Comedian Scott Wood hosts.

THE KINGSTON TRIO emerged from San Francisco’s North Beach

club scene, taking the country by storm with a string of hits that brought Folk music back into the American mainstream. “The brand of folk had a twist,” The New York Times noted. “The lyrics were less political than their predecessors’ … [The group] brought folk music into countless American homes for the first time. … The formula was astonishingly successful.”

With the No. One Billboard hit Tom Dooley, The Kingston Trio scored its first Grammy in 1958 for “Best Country and Western Recording.” (The Grammys did not have a Folk category at the time.) The single, which received the Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 1998, was deemed one of the most historically significant recordings of all time by the Library of Congress. The hit was selected as one of the “Songs of the Century” by the Recording Industry Association of America. In 1959, the trio won a “Best Performance – Folk” Grammy for The Kingston Trio – At Large. The group collected a “Lifetime

Achievement” Grammy in 2011. Also known for Where Have All the Flowers Gone, The Kingston Trio was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the Hit Parade Hall of Fame.

The Kingston Trio’s current members are Mike Marvin, Tim

Gorelangton, and Don Marovich.

For 60 years, THE LIMELITERS have entertained standing-room-only crowds with its vocal harmonies and zany sense of humor. The San Francisco Chronicle summed it up best: “The Limeliters are a timeless delight …”

The group broke onto the music scene on college campuses during the height of the Folk music boom of the early 1960s. A string of best-selling albums – including Tonight in Person, The Slightly Fabulous Limeliters, and Through Children’s Eyes – made The

Limeliters a household name. As musical representatives for Coca-Cola, the band’s rendition of the jingle Things Go Better With Coke became a national hit.

The Limeliters includes bassist-vocalist Andy Corwin,

guitarist-vocalist Steve Brooks, and balladeer-songwriter C. Daniel Boling.

THE BROTHERS FOUR invigorated the Folk revival movement with hits such as Greenfields, Yellow Bird, Across the Wide Missouri, and Try to Remember. The Green Leaves of Summer, featured in the John Wayne movie The Alamo, earned an Oscar nomination for “Best Music, Original Song.”

The internationally acclaimed quartet has serenaded four U.S. presidents at the White House and performed with orchestras and scores of Jazz icons worldwide. The Brothers Four includes veteran Folk performer and singer-songwriter Mike McCoy; choral director and writer-arranger Karl Olsen; guitarist-banjo extraordinaire Mark Pearson; and founding member and bassist-singer-songwriter Bob Flick. For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

CALENDAR LISTING

High-resolution images are available at

publicity.cerritoscenter.com

Performers are listed alphabetically.

Event: Legends of Folk: The Kingston Trio and The Limeliters

With Special Guest The Brothers

Four

Theater: Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 3:00 PM

Ticket Prices: $80/$70/$60/$50

Ticket Information: Tickets are available only at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts’ Ticket Office, at cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

