Kick Back With Comedian Jay Leno at the Cerritos Center

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Kick Back With

Comedian Jay Leno

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Sat., January 11, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Get ready for an evening of laughs with Jay

Leno when the comedian returns to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, January 11, 8:00 PM. Get tickets, which start from $80, at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

JAY LENO began his comedy career while in college and by 1987, he was guest hosting The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. When Carson retired in 1992, Leno took the reins, kicking off more than two decades of top-rated late-night television. The Tonight Show With Jay Leno clinched an Emmy for “Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series” and Leno received a People’s Choice Award, a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and induction into the Television Hall of Fame. The comedian was honored with the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the nation’s top award for humor and satire that is reserved for those who have made an impact on American society.

Having earned a reputation as one of the hardest working

entertainers in the industry, Leno has entertained military troops in Bosnia and Italy and appears regularly in Las Vegas. Leno’s

“everyman”-style and personality have helped the comic score millions of fans worldwide. The funnyman has also performed voice-overs for Nickelodeon’s The Fairly Oddparents and the films Cars, Igor, and Ice Age: The Meltdown. His Emmy-winning series Jay Leno’s Garage has amassed a strong international following. Leno’s 2004 children’s book If Roast Beef Could Fly made the New York Times bestseller list. His follow-up book, How to Be the Funniest Kid in Your Class, was also a hit. Other books include his autobiography, Leading With My Chin, and Headlines, a popular compilation featuring funny newspaper

headlines.

An ardent supporter of the Special Olympics, Leno also leads the annual Love Ride in California, which benefits humanitarian

organizations serving people with autism and muscular dystrophy. He and his wife, Mavis, were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their work on the Gender Apartheid campaign, a joint effort with the Feminist Majority to free Afghan women of Taliban tyranny.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments