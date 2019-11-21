DAILY BEAST: Lev Parnas Helped Rep. Devin Nunes’ Investigations

The indicted Giuliani associate helped arrange meetings and calls in Europe for the Republican congressman in 2018.
Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, helped arrange meetings and calls in Europe for Rep. Devin Nunes in 2018, Parnas’ lawyer Ed MacMahon told The Daily Beast.
Nunes aide Derek Harvey participated in the meetings, the lawyer said, which were arranged to help Nunes’ investigative work. MacMahon didn’t specify what those investigations entailed.
